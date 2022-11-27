Read full article on original website
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me
I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
wrcitytimes.com
Skeletal remains found in Montana belong to Rapids native
RED LODGE, MT — A skull, femur and pelvic bone found by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago are those of a Wisconsin Rapids man who went missing 46 years ago, and who authorities say was murdered. According to a news release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s and...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Thwop!’ Disabled Man Fills Cow Elk Tag With Help From Wyoming Volunteers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Joe Jaumotte can’t wait for his elk meat to get back from the butcher. “It’s gonna be good eating, for sure,” the Bridger, Montana, man told Cowboy State Daily. If it hadn’t been for Cody-based volunteer group Wyoming...
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week
This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
How Small Can Montana’s Counties Get? Here’s the 5 Smallest Ones
Montana has a lot of counties, which makes sense considering it's the fourth largest state in the United States. The population of these counties isn't very high, but some are quite large in size, like Beaverhead County, Flathead County, and Big Horn County. But which ones are the smallest? And, just how small are they? Let's look at the top five smallest counties in Montana. Is your hometown in one of these?
There She Is, Montana’s Official State Christmas Tree
There's she is. That is Montana's official state capitol Christmas tree. I just have one question: is it bigger or smaller than the Griswold family Christmas tree?. Last week, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte made it official:. It’s official — our State Capitol Christmas tree has been harvested in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge...
yourbigsky.com
Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?
Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
Look! Popular Montana Music Festival Announces Epic 2023 Lineup
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just released its lineup for 2023. Check it out!. The Under the Big Sky Festival is truly one of a kind. Since the inaugural festival in 2019, it has grown into the biggest in the state. The UTBS Festival takes place on Big Mountain Ranch near Whitefish, Montana. The festival features three days of some of the finest in folk, Americana, and outlaw music. There's even a rodeo! The 2023 festival is scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Friends of the Montana Constitution’ announced
Friends of the Montana Constitution logo. Mae Nan Ellingson, the youngest Delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, announced in a news release Monday the formation of Friends of the Montana Constitution, a Montana nonprofit and nonpartisan educational corporation. The news release noted Friends, led by Ellingson, has three purposes...
The Most Expensive in Montana, Part 1: From RVs to Cheese
When you have more money than you know what to do with, you may want to buy the most expensive 'whatever' you can find. We scoured Montana for the most expensive stuff you can buy, from gear and toys to RVs and cheese. No kidding. PRIVATE CHEF CATERED DINNER FOR...
Where Montana voted red and blue in 2022, precinct by precinct
The more than 468,000 Montanans who cast ballots in November 2022 by and large leaned Republican — electing two GOP candidates to represent Montana in the U.S. House and handing the GOP a historic supermajority in the state Legislature. As is typically the case in Montana, though, the state’s...
The Billings Moose on the Loose Might See a Bad Ending
I think there is a bad ending coming for the poor moose on the loose. He's been here now for a few months and seems to be content right where he is. I'm not sure if Fish, Wildlife, and Parks are monitoring this animal as much as they should. In fact, if this moose would die I think they might view that as a fix to the situation.
What’s the Best Way for Billings to Celebrate Square Dancing Day?
That's right, it's time to get your boots on, because today (11/29) is Square Dancing Day in the United States. If you're unfamiliar with square dancing, it's a form of folk dancing where four pairs of dancers are arranged in a square, with one pair on each side of the square facing the middle. If you've seen square dancing before but always wondered where you can learn in Billings, I think I may have the answer for you.
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
Billings pastor responds to church vandalism
Church-goers arrived at church Sunday morning to find a rock had been thrown through the window of the front door.
Committee stumped on how to manage Blackfoot River recreation
Data show the Blackfoot River is being loved to death, but that knowledge doesn’t make finding solutions any easier.
