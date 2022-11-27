Read full article on original website
For the Record: Rockford abortion clinic to open in spring 2023; Madison mayoral race continues
Madison-area group moves forward in opening Rockford abortion clinic Profiled recently in the Madison Magazine, the Rockford Family Planning Foundation is on target to open in the Spring of 2023, barring any construction issues. President Jeanne Bissell joined For the Record to provide updates on the organization, which came together after the leak of the Dobbs decision — along with Dr. Dennis...
Madison Fire Department asks community to help with interviews
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department will interview potential new firefighters and EMTs soon, and they want the community to be part of the process. The department said Tuesday that it is looking for community members to be part of the upcoming interview panels. Participants will pair up with an MFD chief officer and a member of Fire Fighters...
oregonobserver.com
Village Board waits to put out official statement on fatal shooting
The Oregon Village Board decided to not yet release an official statement on the fatal shooting of Jose Jiminez by a Dane County Sheriff’s detective in Oregon at their Monday, Nov. 21 meeting. The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Committee brought a draft statement before the board. They cited...
WIFR
Kinnikinnick School District community mourns loss of 5th grade teacher
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Denise Irving was loved by many and will be remembered by family, friends, students and her community as a kind teacher who put her heart into everything she did. The 44-year-old 5th grade teacher at Kinnikinnick Elementary School died unexpectedly on Thanksgiving Day. Family friends say...
No harmful devices found at Baraboo High School, Jack Young Middle School
BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo High School and Jack Young Middle School were evacuated Tuesday morning after a bomb threat. School district officials said a telephonic bomb threat was made against the school Tuesday morning at around 9 a.m. Students and staff were evacuated. Just after 12:45 p.m., police said the schools were cleared and no harmful devices were found. Police...
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison and Binge Drinking
Cole Wozniak and Staff Writer, Claire LaLiberte, discuss her article for the Action Project Drug Issue, “UW-Madison has a binge drinking problem”. They go into UW-Madison drinking culture and how it affects the student body.
Diocese of Madison mourns death of Bishop Paul J. Swain
MADISON, Wis. — Bishop Paul J. Swain, who was ordained a priest in Madison before being appointed the eighth bishop of Sioux Falls, died Saturday at the age of 79. The Diocese of Madison announced his death Sunday and said Swain had been in hospice care after suffering significant medical complications. Swain was born on September 12, 1943, in Newark,...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
One person hospitalized in State Street shooting; false suspect sighting leads to hold at Kohl Center
Madison police said at least one person was injured after a shooting on State Street Tuesday afternoon.
Person shot on State Street in Madison, suspect at large
Madison police say a person was injured after being shot on State Street on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. near State and Mifflin.
Daily Cardinal
Breaking: Shots fired on 100 block of State Street, one injured
The University of Wisconsin Police Department (UWPD) and the Madison Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon on the 100 block of State Street. At least one person was injured, according to an MPD incident report. Students received an off-campus alert issued by the UWPD. Officers were...
nbc15.com
MPD detectives continue to investigate south side homicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department detectives and Violent Crime Unit leadership met Monday to discuss any updates on a homicide investigation that happened last week on the city’s south side. In an updated incident report, MPD stated that a detective worked through the holiday weekend reviewing evidence...
spectrumnews1.com
Can it be so: A December with no snow?
December is here, and this is a month where high snowfall amounts are quite common. Relatively speaking, we don't know October and November as very snowy months across much of our state. Though, some in northern Wisconsin may beg to differ this year. Once we get into December, the average...
Madison police continue to investigate fatal downtown shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are still investigating a shooting that left a man dead last week. Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison was shot and killed near the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive last Tuesday. Police said Riley was in an altercation with someone prior to the shooting and may have known the shooter. Police have...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DMV revokes 20 wholesale dealer licenses in Columbia County
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Twenty Columbia County wholesale vehicle dealers had their licenses revoked, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced Monday. The DMV revoked the wholesale dealer licenses of dealers located at 101 Skyline Drive, Arlington, for failing to properly follow administrative requirements. A&M Motorsports LLC.
nbc15.com
Green Alert issued for Madison man
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Green Alert has been issued for a Madison man who was last seen late Monday night. The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice reports both law enforcement and his family are concerned about his welfare. According to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, Michael Segich left his home...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Not ready for wintertime activities yet’: Fire department in Wisconsin issues reminder after two fall through ice
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people in Wisconsin needed to be rescued after they fell through some thin ice on a lake. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an ice rescue that happened on Cherokee Lake. The Lake Rescue Team was sent to the 1300 block of Burning Wood Way for two people who reportedly fell through thin ice on Cherokee Lake.
fox47.com
Medical Examiner's Office identifies man killed in downtown Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified a man Saturday who was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. The Medical Examiner’s Office said Shantarie M. Riley, 36, of Madison died from firearm-related injuries. Police said multiple people reported hearing shots...
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz Monday: New owners reopen SW Wisconsin pizza restaurant
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Darlington, Wis., we will share other developments...
