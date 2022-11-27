Read full article on original website
KVOE
Aggravated battery, aggravated assault cases moving forward in Lyon County District Court
One woman has a preliminary hearing in Lyon County District Court this week after allegedly using a vehicle in a battery case. Cari Lynn Crook is accused of aggravated battery and driving under the influence following an alleged incident Sept. 3. Other case details are pending. The hearing is at...
WIBW
Drugs discovered while officers execute search warrants in North Topeka homes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in the North Topeka area as part of an ongoing investigation. Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles in the area, which are usually used when there are dogs inside a home that need to be taken.
Emporia gazette.com
Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state
Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
WIBW
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men have been arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic in an ongoing ATF investigation. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that three men were arrested early Monday morning, Nov. 28, as part of an ongoing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation.
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
WIBW
Sunflower Showdown traffic enforcement nets five arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Sunflower Showdown football game over the weekend, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol made five arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C - based out of Salina - says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Troopers flexed over to Riley County...
Emporia gazette.com
KBI seeks local man missing since May
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for a Lyon County man who disappeared almost seven months ago. The KBI website says Dennis Douglas, 64, was last seen Sunday, May 1. While a photo is not available, Douglas is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
WIBW
One arrested after taser used on suspect in North Topeka disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a taser was used on him during a disturbance in North Topeka. Just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., with reports of a disturbance.
Missing teen found by Riley County Police
OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
KVOE
Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel
Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
WIBW
Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
WIBW
Police hunt for suspect who led them on chase in stolen car
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase in a stolen car over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the 100 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
WIBW
Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A childcare facility in Topeka will remain open and licensed despite recent violations at the facility. The Kansas Department of Health Child Care Licensing Program indicates that a June 15,2022 investigation of an abuse allegation found the claim to be true. The findings of a complaint...
KVOE
40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen
Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
KVOE
THERMAL CERAMICS FIRE: Investigation continues after fire, possible explosion inside building
An investigation continues after fire caused heavy but limited damage inside an Emporia business, but Fire Capt. Willie Ward says there are at least some indications of an explosion inside Thermal Ceramics as part of the incident Monday night. Ward tells KVOE News at least one wall in the compressor...
WIBW
Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, she even spoke with her the Saturday she was last seen. McLaren and Allen were college roommates at Iowa Western back in 1997. She describes Allen as a sweet and loving person. “She really devoted her life to helping adults...
WIBW
Douglas County deputies searching landfill potentially connected to missing Omaha woman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - New information on the search for a missing Omaha woman. Douglas County deputies are searching a landfill potentially connected to Cari Allen’s case. Allen was reported missing Monday after she was last seen Saturday. 6 News saw a deputy’s vehicle outside the Pheasant Point landfill....
