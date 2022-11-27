ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, KS

WIBW

Drugs discovered while officers execute search warrants in North Topeka homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in the North Topeka area as part of an ongoing investigation. Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles in the area, which are usually used when there are dogs inside a home that need to be taken.
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Missing Lyon County man found out-of-state

Missing on Sunday. “Found” by Monday. How did that happen?. The Gazette posted a story Sunday afternoon about a Lyon County man on the Kansas Bureau of Investigation's “Missing Persons” list. Dennis Douglas, 64, was shown as being missing since Sunday, May 1. But his name...
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Sunflower Showdown traffic enforcement nets five arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the Sunflower Showdown football game over the weekend, Troopers with the Kansas Highway Patrol made five arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign. Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C - based out of Salina - says that on Saturday, Nov. 26, Troopers flexed over to Riley County...
TOPEKA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

KBI seeks local man missing since May

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation is looking for a Lyon County man who disappeared almost seven months ago. The KBI website says Dennis Douglas, 64, was last seen Sunday, May 1. While a photo is not available, Douglas is described as Caucasian with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Missing teen found by Riley County Police

OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Emporia Fire evacuate three from stalled elevator at local hotel

Emporia Fire responded to a local hotel after three people became trapped in an elevator Monday evening. EFD was called to the Best Western at 2836 West 18th just before 9 pm for an elevator entrapment. According to EFD, three individuals were inside and all were evacuated safely. EFD says...
EMPORIA, KS
KSNT News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Arrest warrant issued for Topeka man accused of kidnapping Omaha woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man has been charged with kidnapping in connection with a missing Nebraska woman. The Omaha World-Herald reported that an arrest warrant was issued Wednesday for 47-year-old Aldrick Scott, who has been charged with kidnapping Cari Allen, 43, of Omaha. He was not in custody as of Friday evening, according to court documents.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police hunt for suspect who led them on chase in stolen car

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police are looking for a suspect who led them on a chase in a stolen car over the weekend. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around midnight on Sunday, Nov. 27, officials were called to the 100 block of McCall Rd. in Manhattan with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest

As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka child care facility remains open, licensed despite violations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A childcare facility in Topeka will remain open and licensed despite recent violations at the facility. The Kansas Department of Health Child Care Licensing Program indicates that a June 15,2022 investigation of an abuse allegation found the claim to be true. The findings of a complaint...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

40 acres scorched following afternoon grass fire near Allen

Area fire crews responded to a minor grass fire just southwest of Allen Tuesday afternoon. Crews from Americus, Fire District 2 and Wabaunsee County were called to the intersection of Road H and 300, roughly six miles southwest of Allen, shortly after noon for a 150 acre grass fire. According to District 2 Chief Tharon Mott, crews found 40 acres on fire upon arrival and had the flames extinguished quickly.
ALLEN, KS
WIBW

Cari Allen’s college roommate speaks out about disappearance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Dacee McLaren recently reconnected with Cari Allen, she even spoke with her the Saturday she was last seen. McLaren and Allen were college roommates at Iowa Western back in 1997. She describes Allen as a sweet and loving person. “She really devoted her life to helping adults...
TOPEKA, KS

