TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in the North Topeka area as part of an ongoing investigation. Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles in the area, which are usually used when there are dogs inside a home that need to be taken.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO