Air Force wins 59-56 over Montana

Jake Heidbreder scored 16 points and Air Force held off Montana at the end for a 59-56 win on Sunday night.

Heidbreder added five rebounds for the Falcons (4-3). Corbin Green scored 15 points and added four blocks. Jeffrey Mills was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 14 points.

Brandon Whitney led the way for the Grizzlies (3-4) with 17 points. Josh Bannan added 15 points and six rebounds for Montana. In addition, Jonathan Brown had 10 points.

