Read full article on original website
Related
Time Out Global
Upcoming concerts and gigs in Hong Kong
Ever since the ban on live music performances was lifted, along with the easing of Covid-19 measures for Hong Kong arrivals, the city's music scene has been thriving with activity. From homegrown talents performing at intimate venues to international stars taking on the big stage, there's much to look forward to for eager concertgoers. If you want to be in the know on all the latest concerts and gigs happening around town, bookmark this page and come back regularly for more updates.
What Happened to the Osmonds? Find Out Where All Members of the Musical Family Are Today
The Osmonds began building their musical empire in the early ‘60s as one of the world’s most popular family bands. Siblings Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Donny, Jimmy and Marie Osmond established an act that became a staple on a number of variety shows and more. Keep scrolling to find out what happened to the famous family.
BBC
Coleridge-Taylor: Composer's family call for further recognition
The descendants of composer Avril Coleridge-Taylor are calling for wider recognition of her music. The daughter of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, who was known as the 'African Mahler', says she was inspired by the East Sussex countryside. Her family said being a female composer and a woman of colour may have "held...
hotelnewsme.com
ANDREA BOCELLI DELIGHTS FANS WITH STUNNING ORCHESTRAL PERFORMANCE
The powerful voice of Andrea Bocelli mesmerised the crowd during the Italian tenor’s concert at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Park on 24 November. With 90 million records sold, the bona fide member of music royalty, and much-decorated opera singer performed a host of his classics marking his fifth appearance in the UAE capital.
Comments / 0