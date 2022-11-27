ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023

The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
BOSTON, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Astros make big free agent signing

The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Yankees have no reason to worry about Astros signing Jose Abreu

Jim Crane the General Manager! Yee-HAW! Let’s dish out above-market deals for aging veterans! Rafael Montero, YOU get an $11.5 million AAV deal despite having a 4.64 career ERA! Jose Abreu, come on down to the Houston Astros!. How about $20 million per year through your age-38 season, sir?!...
Larry Brown Sports

Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision

Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

After Jose Abreu signing, Houston Astros send message to MLB foes

At the Tuesday press conference where the Houston Astros introduced their biggest acquisition of the offseason so far, owner Jim Crane made it very clear that the addition of Jose Abreu was not the end of Houston’s offseason to-do list. Houston Astros send warning shot to rest of MLB...
FanSided

Baltimore Orioles: Birdland should look for a veteran, like a shortstop

The Baltimore Orioles were a surprising team in 2022, finishing with a record of 83-79. They were so close to making it into the postseason as a Wild Card team, finishing four games away from taking the six seed away from the Tampa Bay Rays. The Baltimore Orioles haven’t made the postseason since 2016, losing to the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL Wild Card with veteran players like Adam Jones, Manny Machado, and Mark Trumbo on the roster.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

3 Braves trades to make at the MLB Winter Meetings

At the MLB Winter Meetings, the Atlanta Braves should talk to these three teams about a potential trade. The Atlanta Braves have a couple of roster holes they should be looking to fill or improve this offseason. There are some areas where they have a surplus. Other roster spots lack championship-quality players.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Red Sox in trouble as list of Xander Bogaerts suitors continues to grow

Xander Bogaerts is the belle of the offseason ball. As expected, his dance card is filling up quickly. According to Marino Pepén, Bogaerts is the ‘most desirable’ shortstop on the free-agent market this offseason and the list of teams interested in his many talents continues to grow. The Phillies, Padres, Dodgers, Cubs, and Twins are “interested” and the Cardinals have “inquired.”
Yardbarker

Orioles Reportedly Open To A Serious Upgrade This Offseason

The Baltimore Orioles surprised a lot of people in 2022. On the heels of a 110-loss season and a last-place finish, the Orioles came out of nowhere and emerged as a postseason contender. Even after trading away Jorge Lopez and Trey Mancini at the trade deadline, the Orioles remained in...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

FanSided

