COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston looked as healthy as ever and that’s rarely a good thing for No. 1 South Carolina’s opponents. Boston had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks as the Gamecocks rallied from 10 points down to beat No. 15 UCLA 73-64 on Tuesday night. The reigning AP Player of the Year had missed the second half in a win over Hampton on Sunday after a hard fall. She returned to the bench in that game with a walking boot on her right foot. But Boston started and played 35 minutes against the Bruins (7-1) to help the Gamecocks (7-0) overcome a 31-21 deficit right before halftime to win their 17th straight over a ranked opponent.

