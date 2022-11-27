ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Hamp & O’B: Bears can’t B-E-A-T the J-E-T-S

By Sammy Martino
 2 days ago

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears 31-10 loss to the New York Jets

The Bears took an early lead in the 2nd quarter but squander 24 unanswered points to the New York Jets in their 31-10 defeat. The Bears have now dropped five in a row.

The Hamp & O’B Show returns to the air Sunday, 12/4, with the Bears (3-9). returning to soldier field with a dance with the arch-rival Green Bay Packers (4-7). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show will be from 3 pm-5 pm.

Will Justin Fields play against the Packers?

On Episode 55, Kevin Powell is joined by Herb Howard from The Bigs. They breakdown the Bears’ loss to the Jets, discuss whether or not Justin Fields should play against the Packers, and look ahead to possible offseason moves.  Follow Kevin Powell on Twitter: Follow @kpowell720
Aaron Rodgers Announces His Decision On Bears Game

Despite dealing with multiple injuries, Aaron Rodgers has no intention of sitting out this weekend. During his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" this afternoon, Rodgers confirmed he plans on suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. "I got good news on the scans," Rodgers said, via PFF's...
2 Bears Starters Are Likely Out For The Season

Two starters on the Chicago Bears are likely going to miss the remainder of the 2022 season. The Bears placed wide receiver Darnell Mooney and safety Eddie Jackson on injured reserve on Tuesday and with where the Bears are record-wise (3-9), it would make little sense for them to return.
NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation

The Chicago Bears entered Week 12 without star quarterback Justin Fields. Their 2021 first-round pick was injured in last week’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons. His status was in question all week, but the Bears ultimately decided to sit him to protect him. That meant they were set to deploy a dubiously known quarterback on Read more... The post NFL world puzzled by weird Bears quarterback situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Bears HC reveals the real reason why Justin fields was ruled out for game vs Jets

Justin Fields’ importance to the Chicago Bears was on full display in the team’s 31-10 loss to the New York Jets. Fields was ruled out before pregame warmups as he continues to deal with a separated left shoulder. The decision was ultimately made after head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Pace conferred with Fields and the medical staff.
Bears Have Reportedly Suffered Devastating Injury Loss

The injuries just keep piling up for the 3-9 Chicago Bears. Not only is quarterback Justin Fields dealing with damage to the AC joint in his throwing shoulder, but now one of the most important pieces on the backend of the Bears defense is expected to be out for the foreseeable future.
Report: Bears Sign Adrian Colbert Amidst Eddie Jackson Injury

Report: Bears sign Adrian Colbert amidst Jackson injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Tuesday, it was reported Eddie Jackson would be out indefinitely with a Lisfranc injury he suffered against the New York Jets on Sunday. According to a new report, the Bears plan to sign Adrian Colbert to the roster to help in place of Jackson.
