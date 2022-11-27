Hamp & O’B: Bears can’t B-E-A-T the J-E-T-S
Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich, and Andy Masur react to the Bears 31-10 loss to the New York Jets
The Bears took an early lead in the 2nd quarter but squander 24 unanswered points to the New York Jets in their 31-10 defeat. The Bears have now dropped five in a row.
The Hamp & O'B Show returns to the air Sunday, 12/4, with the Bears (3-9). returning to soldier field with a dance with the arch-rival Green Bay Packers (4-7). The Pregame is from 11 am-12 pm, then the postgame show will be from 3 pm-5 pm.
