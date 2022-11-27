Read full article on original website
To His Mom, He’s a Medical MasterpieceH. Roy AdamsSaint Petersburg, FL
Tampa's Massive Flamingo Is Finally Getting A Name, And You Can HelpUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Parents falsely accused after a 5-month-old baby girl is taken from her crib. What happened to Sabrina Aisenberg?Fatim HemrajValrico, FL
New Prize Announced For Whoever Has The Best Name For Florida's FlamingoUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
Sheriff: A man from St. Pete was shot after making threats and brandishing a pistol at an officer.EddyEvonAnonymousSaint Petersburg, FL
Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
What?! Penguins Lose to Carolina on Blown Call in OT, 3-2
There was a lot the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t like about their 3-2 overtime loss to Carolina at PPG Paints Arena Tuesday night. Like the way they failed to maintain the strong two-way game they played for the first 15 minutes or so of the opening period. The way their...
Penguins Early Spark Fades Away in Controversial OT Loss
The Pittsburgh Penguins started strong, but couldn't close out the same way in an overtime loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period
There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
Devils HC Lindy Ruff reflects on coaching career after historic 800th win
On Saturday, New Jersey Devils head coach Lindy Ruff won his 800th career game. And prior to the team’s next game on Monday, the 62-year-old bench boss took a moment to reflect. Only four other head coaches in NHL history have won 800 career games. Scotty Bowman (1,244), Joel...
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
SJS@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (11-9-1) wrap up November with a game against the Sharks (7-13-4) at the Bell Centre before hitting the road for four games. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens are coming off a successful two-game road trip with wins against...
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
Huberdeau scores and has big night as Flames kick off homestand in iconic jerseys with victory over Panthers. The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
McDavid using voice, skill to be true leader for Oilers
NEW YORK -- Connor McDavid's brilliance on the ice isn't lost on Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft. "I'm aware that we're witnessing something special, a generational superstar playing in the prime of his career," Woodcroft said. But Woodcroft also wants people to know about the McDavid the hockey world doesn't...
Preds Secure 2-1 OT Victory Over Ducks
Josi Scores Game Winner as Nashville Improves to 10-9-2 It may have taken an extra three minutes and 50 seconds, but the Nashville Predators were able to get it done in overtime to secure a 2-1 win and hand the Anaheim Ducks their third straight loss. With the win, the Predators (10-9-2) are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.
Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s
The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
Kris Letang Out for Penguins Against Hurricanes
The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without Kris Letang against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Marcus Pettersson Has Been Successful on Penguins Top Defensive Pair
The Pittsburgh Penguins were in need of a change on their top defensive unit and Marcus Pettersson stepped right up.
Avalanche Agrees to Terms with Alex Galchenyuk
The Avalanche have agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
Penalty Kill Has Put The Penguins Back in Business
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been playing much better in recent weeks, and the penalty kill is leading that charge.
Hall Powers Bruins to Yet Another Home Victory
The 31-year-old has won a Hart Trophy, reached the 20-goal plateau seven times, and hit the 50-point mark on eight different occasions. But on this Bruins team, one that is as deep as any Boston squads in recent memory, being a third-liner is hardly an undesirable position. "Wherever you're slotted,...
Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
Tempe City Council Approves Coyotes' District, Public to Vote in May
Council unanimously votes to approve DDA and two amendments, city to hold special election on May 16, 2023. The Arizona Coyotes' plan to construct an entertainment district in the heart of Tempe was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, another milestone for the proposal that's over a year in the making.
