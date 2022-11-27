Josi Scores Game Winner as Nashville Improves to 10-9-2 It may have taken an extra three minutes and 50 seconds, but the Nashville Predators were able to get it done in overtime to secure a 2-1 win and hand the Anaheim Ducks their third straight loss. With the win, the Predators (10-9-2) are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO