Tampa, FL

NHL

Bruins Place Anton Stralman On Waivers

BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, November 28, that the team has placed defenseman Anton Stralman on waivers. Stralman, 36, has appeared in eight games with the Bruins in 2022-23. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound defenseman has skated in 938 career NHL games with Arizona, Florida, Tampa Bay, N.Y. Rangers, Columbus and Toronto, totaling 63 goals and 230 assists for 293 points. The Tibro, Sweden native was originally selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the seventh round (216th overall) of the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

The Master Blaster of Long, Long Ago | 40 YEARS WITH STAN

When the Devils arrived in New Jersey, they needed a good selling job. Big-time. "Look at it this way," says the club's radio analyst, and former goalie, Glenn (Chico) Resch, "we had a lot of challenges to overcome and that included the franchise's earlier failures in Kansas City and then Denver. We had to cultivate fans any way possible."
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Coach's Challenge: SJS @ MTL - 1:33 of the First Period

There was no conclusive evidence to show that Alexander Barabanov preceded the puck into the Montreal zone. Therefore, the call on the ice stands. Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game - Unsuccessful Challenge. game recap. Ovechkin passes Gretzky for NHL road goals mark, Capitals defeat Canucks. Scores twice to...
NHL

Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives

The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Islanders

John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-10-5) open a four-game homestand on Tuesday as they host Lane Lambert's New York Islanders (15-8-0) at the Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday evening. Game time is 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+/Hulu. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

SJS@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens (11-9-1) wrap up November with a game against the Sharks (7-13-4) at the Bell Centre before hitting the road for four games. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The Canadiens are coming off a successful two-game road trip with wins against...
NHL

HAVING A BLAST-Y!

Huberdeau scores and has big night as Flames kick off homestand in iconic jerseys with victory over Panthers. The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome.
NHL

McDavid using voice, skill to be true leader for Oilers

NEW YORK -- Connor McDavid's brilliance on the ice isn't lost on Edmonton Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft. "I'm aware that we're witnessing something special, a generational superstar playing in the prime of his career," Woodcroft said. But Woodcroft also wants people to know about the McDavid the hockey world doesn't...
NHL

Preds Secure 2-1 OT Victory Over Ducks

Josi Scores Game Winner as Nashville Improves to 10-9-2 It may have taken an extra three minutes and 50 seconds, but the Nashville Predators were able to get it done in overtime to secure a 2-1 win and hand the Anaheim Ducks their third straight loss. With the win, the Predators (10-9-2) are 5-1-1 in their last seven games.
ANAHEIM, CA
The Hockey Writers

Revisiting the Flyers-Devils Rivalry of the 1990s & 2000s

The Philadelphia Flyers will most commonly appear in the NHL spotlight on national tv broadcasts against the Pittsburgh Penguins, their arch-rival during the career of Sidney Crosby beginning after 2004-05 lockout. The New York Rangers battled the Flyers most bitterly during the 1970s and 1980s. However, arguably the most contentious rivalry in franchise history ignited during the 1990s with the New Jersey Devils.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Avalanche Agrees to Terms with Alex Galchenyuk

The Avalanche have agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Alex Galchenyuk for a one-year contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Hall Powers Bruins to Yet Another Home Victory

The 31-year-old has won a Hart Trophy, reached the 20-goal plateau seven times, and hit the 50-point mark on eight different occasions. But on this Bruins team, one that is as deep as any Boston squads in recent memory, being a third-liner is hardly an undesirable position. "Wherever you're slotted,...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Tempe City Council Approves Coyotes' District, Public to Vote in May

Council unanimously votes to approve DDA and two amendments, city to hold special election on May 16, 2023. The Arizona Coyotes' plan to construct an entertainment district in the heart of Tempe was approved by the City Council on Tuesday, another milestone for the proposal that's over a year in the making.
TEMPE, AZ

