Felonies surge 40% on NYC subways compared to 2021 — but MTA touts more cops to stem crime wave

Felony crimes — including murder, rape and robbery — have surged on the subway system by 40% so far this year compared to 2021, according to newly released NYPD stats.

At least 1,917 felony crimes were reported from January through October — up from the 1,367 tallied during the same period last year, the figures prepared for Tuesday’s MTA board committee meetings showed.

Last month alone saw 210 total felonies, up from 198 in September, the NYPD said.

The October tally included three murders, two burglaries, 51 robberies, 46 felony assaults and 108 grand larcenies — all increases from that month in 2021, according to police.

The year-to-date uptick in crime slightly outpaced the 38% increase in ridership seen over the same period, as straphangers returned to the system in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Riders are more likely to be victims of a subway crime today compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. Christopher Sadowski

City straphangers have been more likely to be victims of crime in the last two-and-a-half years compared to before the pandemic, The Post previously reported.

Killings in the subway system since 2020 have also skyrocketed to the highest annual levels in 25 years as the city grapples with an overall spike in random violence, NYPD stats show.

The system had seen nine murders so far this year as of Oct. 31, compared to six during that time period last year, according to the newly released data, according to the newly released data.

MTA leaders have pushed for more cops on the subways for the last several years. Christopher Sadowski

The transit violence that has prompted officials to deploy more police officers underground, with the state footing the bill for overtime.

But noteworthy and heinous crimes have persisted, including back-to-back stabbings last Tuesday night that left three people injured including a good Samaritan.

The knife-wielding brute behind the second incident allegedly shouted anti-Muslim slurs during the course of the attack, police said.

Straphangers have also experienced several brushes with death this November. In one incident on Saturday, a 38-year-old woman was pushed onto the tracks in Brooklyn only to be rescued by a fellow subway rider .

The year has been marked by high-profile crimes including a mass shooting at 36th Street in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded. EPA

Reached for comment, a spokesman for the MTA said an influx of police officers announced last month by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams has led to less crime.

“The NYPD is now putting more officers on subway cars and on platforms, and so far this month it has resulted in a drop in crime,” said the spokesman, Aaron Donovan.

Riders and transit workers who spoke to The Post on Sunday were split on whether the recent influx of cops had made an impact.

“They just wait until police are not around,” said grocery store worker Lee Rivera, 25.

But an MTA station clerk who works at a subway stop in Manhattan said the extra cops helps keep problems at bay.

“More police, more attention,” the clerk said. “When it’s going to be winter more homeless are coming. Thank god so far so good. Police are here so that is good.”