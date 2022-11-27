ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Felonies surge 40% on NYC subways compared to 2021 — but MTA touts more cops to stem crime wave

By David Meyer, Haley Brown
New York Post
New York Post
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qg4sU_0jPK1u9b00

Felony crimes — including murder, rape and robbery — have surged on the subway system by 40% so far this year compared to 2021, according to newly released NYPD stats.

At least 1,917 felony crimes were reported from January through October — up from the 1,367 tallied during the same period last year, the figures prepared for Tuesday’s MTA board committee meetings showed.

Last month alone saw 210 total felonies, up from 198 in September, the NYPD said.

The October tally included three murders, two burglaries, 51 robberies, 46 felony assaults and 108 grand larcenies — all increases from that month in 2021, according to police.

The year-to-date uptick in crime slightly outpaced the 38% increase in ridership seen over the same period, as straphangers returned to the system in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhtEe_0jPK1u9b00
The system had seen eight murders so far this year as of Oct. 31, NYPD said.
Wayne Carrington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xFC4V_0jPK1u9b00
Riders are more likely to be victims of a subway crime today compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christopher Sadowski

City straphangers have been more likely to be victims of crime in the last two-and-a-half years compared to before the pandemic, The Post previously reported.

Killings in the subway system since 2020 have also skyrocketed to the highest annual levels in 25 years as the city grapples with an overall spike in random violence, NYPD stats show.

The system had seen nine murders so far this year as of Oct. 31, compared to six during that time period last year, according to the newly released data, according to the newly released data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346ICs_0jPK1u9b00
MTA leaders have pushed for more cops on the subways for the last several years.
Christopher Sadowski

The transit violence that has prompted officials to deploy more police officers underground, with the state footing the bill for overtime.

But noteworthy and heinous crimes have persisted, including back-to-back stabbings last Tuesday night that left three people injured including a good Samaritan.

The knife-wielding brute behind the second incident allegedly shouted anti-Muslim slurs during the course of the attack, police said.

Straphangers have also experienced several brushes with death this November. In one incident on Saturday, a 38-year-old woman was pushed onto the tracks in Brooklyn only to be rescued by a fellow subway rider .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Uibtj_0jPK1u9b00
The year has been marked by high-profile crimes including a mass shooting at 36th Street in Brooklyn that left 10 people wounded.
EPA

Reached for comment, a spokesman for the MTA said an influx of police officers announced last month by Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams has led to less crime.

“The NYPD is now putting more officers on subway cars and on platforms, and so far this month it has resulted in a drop in crime,” said the spokesman, Aaron Donovan.

Riders and transit workers who spoke to The Post on Sunday were split on whether the recent influx of cops had made an impact.

“They just wait until police are not around,” said grocery store worker Lee Rivera, 25.

But an MTA station clerk who works at a subway stop in Manhattan said the extra cops helps keep problems at bay.

“More police, more attention,” the clerk said. “When it’s going to be winter more homeless are coming. Thank god so far so good. Police are here so that is good.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Guardian Angels pounce on NYC subway rider allegedly hitting elderly passenger

The Guardian Angels pounced on a subway rider who was assaulting an elderly woman in the Bronx on Saturday, according to Curtis Sliwa, the group’s founder. The incident happened about noon on a D train at 167th Street, when three Guardian Angels saw a man and woman yelling at the elderly straphanger, Sliwa said. “The man reaches out and smacks her multiple times,” he said. “The Guardian Angels, three of them, jump the guy.” NYPD officers, who were at the station, arrested the man, but he was released on a desk appearance ticket, Sliwa said. The same trio of Guardian Angels about an hour earlier Saturday saw an emotionally disturbed man holding a baby and yelling at a female passenger, who was a stranger, on board a 4 train at 138th Street in the Bronx, according to Sliwa. He said the Angels escorted the woman to another car. “It’s just nonstop. The emotionally disturbed persons are the problem here,” said Sliwa, who founded the crime prevention group in 1979. The NYPD could not immediately provide information on the arrest.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Man wrongfully convicted of subway stabbing gets $18M from NYC, NY State

A man who spent more than 25 years in jail for a high-profile subway stabbing before his conviction was tossed out will receive a nearly $18 million settlement from New York City and State. Johnny Hincapie, 50, was among a group of men accused of stabbing Utah tourist Brian Wattkins, 22, to death in 1990 at the East 53rd Street subway station, but Hincapie said he had been coerced into falsely confessing to the killing. Watkins and his parents had just returned to Manhattan from the US Open tennis tournament when the gang of armed muggers encircled them. Hincapie recanted his confession,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Deranged NYC subway rider punches commuter on way home from work

A Bronx man’s commute home landed him in the hospital when a deranged straphanger punched him in the face. Eric Martinez, 40, said he was on a 6 train Friday night going home from his finance job in Lower Manhattan and took a seat at the end of the car. He was listening to music when he saw a man nearby. “Out of nowhere I hear ‘Move!’ ” he said. “I continued doing my thing. I hear it again. ‘Move!'” Martinez said he felt like the man was looking at him and then he saw a fist coming at him. “It was so quick....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

24-year-old man allegedly robbed, shot, tossed out of taxi on NYC parkway

A 24-year-old man was allegedly robbed, shot and tossed out of a cab on the Henry Hudson Parkway, police said. The NYPD is probing the bizarre incident, which unfolded at Exit 14 on the northbound side of the parkway at 175th Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. Saturday in Upper Manhattan, cops said. A New York State Trooper spotted the wounded man, put him in his marked vehicle and drove him to nearby New York-Presbyterian Hospital, the NYPD said. “The victim is alleging he was in a cab when he was robbed, shot in the left leg and pushed out of a cab,” an NYPD spokesperson said, adding the injuries were not life-threatening. The victim did not immediately provide police with a description of the suspect or suspects or circumstances behind the shooting, cops said. The victim is “known to the department,” police sources added.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Armed robbers make off with $10,000 from NYC smoke shop

Armed robbers made off with $10,000 from a Queens tobacco store, police said. The NYPD is now looking for the public’s help to smoke out the brazen bandits, who struck shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. The two unidentified suspects entered the Continental Smoke Shop on 71st Avenue in Forest Hills, where one flashed a gun and snapped up the cash from the register, authorities said. The gunman fired one shot into the floor, and then both robbers sped off in a black vehicle, police said. There were no injuries. The NYPD on Saturday released photos and a surveillance video of the suspects, described as in their 20s with a medium complexion. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoodie sweater, black sweatpants, white sneakers, blue surgical mask and carrying a black book bag, cops said. Previous 1 of 3 Next The other was wearing a black hooded jacket, black hoodie sweater with multi-color letters on the hood, black pants, yellow sneakers, yellow gloves and a blue surgical mask. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Unhinged Amazon worker punches unsuspecting NYC resident on Upper West Side

He didn’t order this punch from Amazon! Tensions between Upper West Siders and Amazon delivery workers boiled over last week when an unhinged female employee clocked an unsuspecting resident in the face outside his West End Avenue building, according to the victim and police. “She probably has some sort of anger management problems and working for Amazon doesn’t sound like a picnic,” said James Hanks, 41, who suffered a shiner after the worker delivered a roundhouse to his left eye in a confrontation partially caught on video. Hanks received the hard-hitting delivery at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 20, as he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell blasts sexist put-downs

NYPD top cop Keechant Sewell suggested she’s faced belittling sexism and second-guessing by those who “don’t know any better” in a fiery speech last month to the Policewomen’s Endowment Association. In a rhetorical but deeply personal message to a future female police commissioner, Sewell said, “You will get free, unsolicited personal advice: ‘Your hairstyle is wrong, you look tired, already worn out in less than a year. You should wear different clothes. You are not qualified. You are in over your head.’ “None of this is true,” Sewell, the first woman in history to lead the NYPD, said during...
New York Post

3 NYC nonprofits with marijuana licenses also offer drug abuse treatment

Their reputations for drug treatment may go up in smoke. Three of the nonprofits awarded state licenses to legally sell weed ironically offer substance abuse services — or mandate sobriety for participants. Among them are Housing Works, a sprawling $145 million organization which provides counseling and “mental health and medication assisted treatment to help you in your recovery journey,” according to its website. The $12 million Center for Community Alternatives, which also received a marijuana license, runs a substance-abuse treatment program. The massive Doe Fund, which took in $65 million in 2020, is a third-license holder — and demands that those in its housing/work...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Three injured in overnight NYC shootings, cops say

Three people were shot in separate incidents across the city overnight, police said. A man walked into Lincoln Hospital shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday after being shot in the left leg in Harlem, cops said. The victim said he heard gunshots and felt pain while walking along Eighth Avenue and West 135th Street, authorities said. There are no arrests. Previous 1 of 2 Next Earlier, a 31-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot in the chest on 3rd Avenue and East 157th Street in the Bronx at around 1:30 a.m., cops said. The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital. Police are looking for two men wearing black clothing and black surgical masks, cops said. Late Friday, a 41-year-old man walked into Jacobi Medical Center shortly after 11:30 p.m. after being shot in the left hand, police said. The victim was uncooperative, cops said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Jumaane Williams’ NYC home entering final stages of foreclosure

Bank of America is demanding a Brooklyn judge force Public Advocate Jumaane Williams to pay up on the more than $600,000 he owes on a Brooklyn rental property, or put the property on the auction block, according to the latest filings in a years-long foreclosure battle. After years of court delays during the pandemic, the case came roaring back to life this month after Williams’ creditor filed a flurry of new motions. Williams’ multi-family Canarsie home has been in foreclosure since 2014 and Bank of America is seeking $622,545 in principal and interest payments, court papers show. A Dec. 15 hearing in...
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC teacher repeatedly beaten by second grader, lawsuit claims

A teacher says she was repeatedly battered by a second grader in a Queens classroom. Cathleen DeGarmo has sued the city Department of Education for $2 million, saying the agency failed to protect her from a violent student at elementary-middle school P4 in Fresh Meadows at least three times in the latter half of 2021. The alleged beatings occurred while DeGarmo was teaching in September 2021 and twice during the following November — leaving the teacher with “severe” injuries, including tears in both shoulders. In one of the incidents, the student began scratching and head-butting DeGarmo in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

DNA evidence lacking to link wife of NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ Glenn Hirsch to guns: court filing

The gun possession case against Dorothy Hirsch, the estranged wife of “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, should be thrown out because of new DNA evidence, her lawyer argued in a just filed letter. “The DNA results demonstrate that nothing links Dorothy to the firearms Glenn Hirsch stored among the possessions he put inside of black garbage bags and boxes which he then stuffed in a hallway closet,” lawyer Mark Bederow wrote in a letter to prosecutor Thomas Salmon, which was filed Saturday in Queens Criminal Court. A grand jury in September indicted Hirsch, 63, on weapons possession charges after police found a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Parents say NYC principal is rude —and her boss agreed: ‘Inappropriate and unprofessional’

This Bronx principal is so rude she even offended her boss. Carla Ling of PS/MS 20 in Norwood shocked the district’s deputy superintendent with her ill-mannered behavior, according to a March 2022 letter to Ling from the higher-up, which was obtained by The Post. Deputy Superintendent Fia Davis wrote that on a late February call with Ling, her tone was “rude, sharp and short. You interrupted me and cut me off several times.” Her boss reprimanded her for being “inappropriate and unprofessional.”  Things didn’t get any better on a later call with a DOE staffer, who reported that Ling yelled at her multiple...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for NYC thieves, pickpockets

Santa Claus isn’t the only one checking his Big Apple wish list — thieves are too. Grinch grand larcenists are primed for the holiday rush and New York’s Finest told The Post they’re ready — “deploying the Citywide Pickpocket Team both in transit and to locations that attract pickpockets.” A police source said “that means anywhere where large crowds gather, including the Rockefeller Center tree.” The NYPD has reason to cover their shopping bases this holiday season. In the Midtown North Precinct — which encompasses the Diamond District, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Theatre District, Restaurant Row, Radio City Music Hall and Rockefeller Plaza —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYPD undergoes massive shakeup 2 days after new Chief of Department named

The NYPD underwent a massive shakeup Friday, with 18 changes in police leadership announced — just two days after Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey took the reins, The Post has learned. Among the moves was the appointment of Deputy Chief John Chell — a close pal to the department’s new highest-ranking uniformed officer — to Chief of Patrol, according to the orders sent out to the department. In 2008, then-Lt. Chell fatally shot 25-year-old Ortanzso Bovell when the cop was side-swiped by the stolen car that Bovell was driving and the officer’s firearm went off accidentally, killing the man, according...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Waiving fees for library books promotes our culture of no accountability

Few milestones are more meaningful than a family’s first visit to a library. For my twin sons, it took place just before the pandemic when we visited our local Manhattan branch and the boys checked out a half dozen books, including “Welcome to Shape School” and “The Whale in My Swimming Pool.” Yet, due to kiddy messiness and a serious lack of parental oversight, the books went missing. For more than a year, I avoided the library out of fear of the late fees — and possible lectures — I knew were coming. Finally, I knew we had to...
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC nurse Tracy McCarter, who says she killed husband in self defense, has murder case dropped

A Manhattan judge Friday dropped a second degree murder charge against a nurse who stabbed her husband to death in what she claims was self-defense — blasting District Attorney Alvin Bragg for refusing to allow the case to move forward. New York Supreme Court Justice Diane Kiesel said she didn’t toss Tracy McCarter’s indictment on its merits — but rather because Bragg reversed course last month and declined to prosecute her. “The Court finds no compelling reason to dismiss the indictment, but for the District Attorney’s unwillingness to proceed,” she wrote in the decision.  “It is not in the interest of justice for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC surveillance video captures fatal Bronx shooting of 14-year-old

Chilling surveillance video captured the fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy on a Bronx sidewalk Wednesday night — and the bloodthirsty gunmen fleeing while still clutching their guns. The teen victim — identified by police as Prince Shabazz — is seen walking with his 15-year-old brother in Fordham Heights around 9:15 p.m. and crossing the street just moments before shots ring out down the block, footage from a local store shows. Police said two gunmen were lying in wait behind parked cars outside 2249 Morris Ave., with the video showing the muzzle flash from the 9mm handguns in the distance. Seconds later, the shooters run...
BRONX, NY
New York Post

NYPD detective falls from helicopter in Queens, suffers gruesome injury

A NYPD detective plunged from a helicopter — clinging to a rope that wasn’t secured — during training at the police academy in Queens Thursday afternoon, and “snapped his leg in half,” police said. Video of the frightening fall, obtained by The Post, shows the police officer grab onto a rope to slide down from the chopper around 11:20 a.m. But the rope either came loose or wasn’t attached to anything leaving sending the cop hurtling down to the ground from what appears to be 15 or 20 feet. Previous 1 of 6 Next It wasn’t clear why the rope was unattached. Police sources said the officer’s leg was “snapped in two” in impact. The detective, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was rushed to Jacobi Hospital to treat the broken leg, police said. The demonstration was part of an NYPD Hostage Negotiating Team conference.
QUEENS, NY
New York Post

14-year-old boy shot dead while walking with friend on Bronx street

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead while walking with a friend down a Bronx street on Wednesday night, police and sources said. The teenager and his pal were in front of 2249 Morris Avenue in Fordham Heights when they were ambushed by two gunmen who jumped out from behind a car around 9:15 p.m., cops and the sources said. The suspects opened fire at the two, striking the 14-year-old in the torso, police said. He was taken to St. Barnabas, where he was declared dead. It was unclear if the victim’s friend was also struck by gunfire. Previous 1 of 3 Next Sources said investigators recovered five shell casings from the scene. Officers are searching for the two men, one of whom was wearing a blue fanny pack, sources said.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
89K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy