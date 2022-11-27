Read full article on original website
College football transfer portal tracker for 2023: Updates
Quarterbacks Hudson Card, Connor Bazelak and Cade McNamara are among the players who plan to enter the portal. We provide live updates.
New UAB coach Trent Dilfer: CFP a 'giant mountain,' but one we should talk about
Trent Dilfer was introduced as UAB's coach on Wednesday, laying out a vision for an era of Blazers football he said "many people couldn't possibly imagine."
Kancey joins elite named ACC Defensive Player of the Year
A finalist for multiple major awards, Pitt’s Calijah Kancey does something only Aaron Donald did before him at Pitt, plus Pitt’s other near winner
