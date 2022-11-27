Read full article on original website
Agent to late local country musician Jake Flint speaks on his recent death
TULSA, Okla. — To his former manager, Brenda Cline, Jake Flint was a rising star. Cline helped him get singles on the radio when he was trying to break out as Oklahoma’s next big artist. ”We are just in shock. In shock. After I had that conversation, I...
Nonprofit introduces plan for food campus in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is launching a new initiative to battle food shortages in Oklahoma. Food On The Move introduced The Food Home on Tuesday, which they said will be a long-term solution to issues surrounding food insecurity. The Food Home will be a four-phase local food...
Tulsa nonprofit will introduce “historic project” on Giving Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa nonprofit is launching a new initiative to battle food shortages in Oklahoma. Food On The Move will introduce The Food Home, a long-term solution to issues surrounding food insecurity. “After years of community conversations and research, Food On The Move leadership will make a...
TPD: Fatal collision in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to a fatal crash near East 51st Street and Sheridan in South Tulsa on Tuesday. According to TPD, at around 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a two vehicle collision involving a silver minivan and a motorcycle. The motorcycle was traveling westbound on East 51st...
Body found in Skiatook near Zink Ranch
SKIATOOK, Okla. — Osage County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a body was found on pastureland near Wildcat Hill Road, a map shows this is near Zink Ranch, in Skiatook on Monday. The body was identified as Corey Dell Sequichie, 50, and he was not believed to be from the...
Man stabbed in neck while sleeping at west Tulsa motel
TULSA, Okla. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck while sleeping inside a west Tulsa motel room Monday night, according to Tulsa police. Police said Eryck Pippin admitted he stabbed the man just before midnight at a Budget Inn near Interstate 44 and U.S. Highway 75. Police said Pippin is the victim’s significant other.
Okla. Red Dirt country musician unexpectedly dies hours after his wedding, community heartbroken
TULSA, Okla. — The country music community is left stunned and grief-stricken after local singer/songwriter, Jake Flint died over the weekend just hours after his wedding. He was 37 and was from Mounds, Okla. On Sunday, Nov. 27 Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline posted a message confirming the musician had,...
Tulsa police say at least one person dead in east Tulsa homicide
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a homicide occurred in a neighborhood near East 41st Street and South 129th East Avenue in east Tulsa. At least one person is dead. Police were seen at a home there Wednesday morning. There are no further details at this time. This is...
Owasso’s $22 million wastewater treatment plant expansion almost complete
OWASSO, Okla. — At Tuesday’s annual State of the City address, Owasso city leaders discussed major projects that are already in the works to accommodate for the area’s residential and commercial growth. It’s largest undertaking is a $22 million wastewater treatment plant expansion. Owasso Public Works...
Cherokee Nation opens new gift shop in Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation celebrated the reopening of the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop on Monday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. The gift shop has a new location at the Cherokee Springs Plaza near OK-10 in Tahlequah. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. initiated the ribbon-cutting ceremony before opening...
Nowata Public Schools cancels classes due to water outage
NOWATA, Okla. — Nowata Public Schools canceled classes Wednesday because of a water outage. The City of Nowata said on social media crews were working to repair a leak on North Bender Street and residents may experience little to no water pressure. The school district said Nowata High School’s...
Tulsa police find missing 10-year-old girl
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police found a missing girl on Nov. 27 after she was reported missing earlier in the day, according to a Tulsa Police Department Facebook post. On Sunday, police said a 10-year-old girl was missing and was last seen around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area of E. 46th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave.
Tulsa Police investigate after body found at recycling center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are investigating after a body was found at a north Tulsa recycling center on Tuesday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they called out around 11:00 a.m. to a recycling center near E. Pine St. and N. Peoria Ave. According...
Catoosa and Tulsa Police remind public of safe exchange zones
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Catoosa Police Department and the Tulsa Police Departments are warning people to stay safe while shopping this Christmas. Both departments are reminding people that they have safe exchange zones which can the public can use when buying and selling items. Police in Catoosa said they...
Burglary investigation leads Tulsa Police arresting four people
TULSA, Okla. — A man accused of stealing from a hamburger restaurant in east Tulsa was arrested after police recognized him on security video, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). In a media release, TPD said they were investigating a burglary at Freddie’s Hamburgers, near E. 11th St....
Family game night ends in gunfire, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night ended in gunfire Saturday, Tulsa police said. Police responded to reports of shots fire on East 4th Place just before 6:30 p.m. Police said the family was playing Monopoly and drinking alcoholic beverages when a fight broke out between John Armstrong and his stepfather.
Scammers targeting vendors at Owasso Holiday Craft Fair
OWASSO, Okla. — There’s a warning from the Owasso Community Center over scammers targeting their Holiday Craft Fair. Jean Patterson is getting the Owasso Community Center ready for what she says is its biggest event of the year, their Holiday Craft Fair. “It’s grown every year it really...
Man dead after driving under the influence in Mayes County
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Authorities said a man is dead after he was driving under the influence and crashed in Mayes County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said the car accident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at State Highway 69A and South Elliott Street about one mile south of Pryor.
Tulsa man arrested in Arizona, 53 pounds of meth, 120,000 fentanyl pills and more confiscated
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. — A Tulsa man was arrested in Arizona after the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) conducted a traffic stop and found a large amount of drugs in the car he was driving, according to the YCSO. In a YCSO Facebook post, they said they conducted...
Blue Whale of Catoosa holds Christmas light event
CATOOSA, Okla. — The Blue Whale of Catoosa held a Christmas light event on Nov. 27. The Whale was covered with lights and the public received a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus. The event also featured music by the Catoosa High School (CHS) choir, hot chocolate served by...
