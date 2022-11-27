Read full article on original website
pistolsfiringblog.com
Bowl Projections: A Look at Oklahoma State’s Potential Postseason Partners and Landing Spots
With the regular season in the rearview, the postseason became just a little bit more clear. As far as Oklahoma State and the rest of the bowl-eligible Big 12 teams are concerned, we could still be some movement based on what happens Saturday in Arlington, and whether or not TCU makes the College Football Playoff.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Daily Bullets (Nov. 30): Boone Pickens Stadium Getting an Upgrade
Thanks for stopping by – here’s your daily dose of Oklahoma State sports news. • OSU is investing $55M into their football stadium, largely for fan experience upgrades. • Five guys OSU would love to keep their hands on and out of the portal – I’ll hear arguments for Jason Brooks over Etienne.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State Football: It’s Time to be Done With Dunn
In my mind this post-game quote from a member of Oklahoma State’s coaching staff is unacceptable:. “It’s been difficult. You walk in after the game and you just don’t know what to say to the offensive unit anymore, to the players or coaches. Things just kind of spiraled, and I don’t have great answers as to why.”
pistolsfiringblog.com
Friday Night Highlights: Franklin Pushes Oak Grove to Louisiana Semis, Sanders, Stillwater Make Title Game
A pair of Oklahoma State commits’ senior seasons are still going. Here is a look at how Kam Franklin and JaKobe Sanders weekends went. Kam Franklin and the Oak Grove Tigers continued their magical run this past weekend by knocking off then-10-1 Kentwood 20-14 to advance to the semifinals of the Division IV Non-Select Louisiana Playoffs.
pistolsfiringblog.com
The Rundown: Everything Mike Boynton Said after Oklahoma State’s Win against Prairie View A&M
STILLWATER — After some early season struggles, Mike Boynton’s Cowboys have won their past three games. Oklahoma State beat Prairie View A&M 78-53 on Sunday in Gallagher-Iba Arena. Here is everything Boynton said after the game. Opening statement. “Just thrilled to come out with a win. Obviously taking...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Transfer Portal: Five Cowboys Mike Gundy Needs to Keep in Stillwater
The rumor wheel is spinning full blast with coach firings and players entering the portal with one free chance to transfer and play. As you keep an eye on social media for announcements for which Cowboy might hit the transfer portal, who are the five players you would block from transferring out of Stillwater (if you could)?
pistolsfiringblog.com
OSU Announces New $55 Million, Multi-Year Stadium Upgrades Plan
Oklahoma State on Tuesday announced a multi-year, $55 million plan to upgrade Boone Pickens Stadium that will begin immediately and run during winter, spring and summer months so as not to interfere with OSU’s home schedules. The plan will start first with a focus on the north side of BPS for the first year.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Superlatives: Three Plays to Give OSU Fans Hope for the Future
There’s a lot not to like about how the Cowboys’ season ended, and a lot more to reflect on in the coming weeks and months. But to put a bow on West Virginia in the most positive way possible, let’s take a look at some of the plays from Saturday that could give fans hope about the future.
pistolsfiringblog.com
Matt Hembrough Named a Finalist for Patrick Mannelly Award
It might be the age of the long snapper, and Oklahoma State specialist Matt Hembrough is reaping the hard-earned benefits. Hembrough on Monday was announced as one of three finalists for the Patrick Mannelly Award, given annually to the top long snapper in the FBS. The other two finalists are Penn State’s Chris Stoll and UCF’s Alex Ward.
News On 6
Tulsa Fires Head Coach Philip Montgomery After 8 Seasons
Tulsa has fired head football coach Philip Montgomery after eight years leading the Golden Hurricane, multiple sources confirm. Montgomery was 43-53 during his time in Tulsa, which included postseason wins in the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016 and the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021. Tulsa finished the 2022 season 5-7...
Conner Higginbotham signs with Oklahoma Christian – Nov. 28, 2022
Old High’s Conner Higginbotham signed to continue his swimming career with Oklahoma Christian.
KOCO
Stillwater Public Schools mourns death of basketball coach, math teacher Kendra Kilpatrick
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Public Schools is mourning the death of Kendra Kilpatrick, a math teacher and basketball coach at Stillwater High School. District officials posted on social media that Kilpatrick died after a long battle with cancer. "Mrs. Kilpatrick was an inspiration to many – on the court,...
Experience A Drive On Oklahoma’s Lawless Autobahn Highway
There is a running joke that Oklahoma drivers take things a little on the slow side. While it may be true in most parts of the state, there is one stretch of highway that far exceeds any idea of safe or responsible travel. It is considered Oklahoma's lawless Autobahn highway.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Shots Fired After Monopoly Game Fight in Oklahoma
Nothing and I mean nothing gets a family more heated than a game of Monopoly. The amount of broken families that the Hasbro company has formed over the years due to their board game Monopoly is probably astounding. Sitting at home bored with nothing to do and need to kill a few hours? Play Monopoly some would say. This is always a bad idea. Monopoly always ends with someones feelings getting hurt. Dane Cook has a great bit on this.
tulsapeople.com
Tulsa 10: Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Naan-Stop is popping up at Mother Road Market from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. with curries and chutneys to pile onto delicious naan. facebook.com/motherroadmarket. Join Chef Nico Albert and learn/taste how to make a conifer tea and enjoy a braised bison roast with cedar at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 at Mother Road Market. Tickets cover all bites and sips. $10-$15. facebook.com/gilcreasemuseum.
Family game night ends with shooting in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A family game night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ended with a fight and shooting. According to KOKI, Tulsa Police Department officers were called out to a house on East 4th Place after reports of shots fired around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Police learned that the family was playing...
Famous Oklahoma Native American ballerinas to be on $1 coin
The U.S. Mint will release a new line of $1 coins in 2023 featuring recognition of Oklahoma's famed "Five Moons" Native American ballerinas.
Multiple homes burn near 81st and Delaware in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Crews responded to multiple house fires near E. 81st and Delaware on Tuesday, according to Tulsa Fire Department (TFD). According to a FOX23 Reporter on who was on the scene, three duplexes, one was currently under construction, caught fire and appeared to completely destroyed. TFD said...
Saturday’s rain impactful but not enough for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers
Although Saturday’s rain has been good for the drought, it's not enough for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers. It’s been a tough year for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers as the drought has impacted several aspects of their business.
