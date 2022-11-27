ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Panthers to start Sam Darnold in Week 14 vs. Seahawks

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uEtc0_0jPK0g0S00

For the first time in quite a few weeks, Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks finally had the postgame answer everyone was looking for.

Following his team’s dominant 23-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Wilks confirmed his starting quarterback for the next outing. And that, with a smooth Week 12 performance, is Sam Darnold.

“I can tell throughout this process, he has been so locked in and focused—particularly last week when he was up and dressed,” he said of Darnold’s preparation. “His attention to detail and the questions he was asking, even during practice. And then locked in during the game.”

He locked in for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns—one through the air and one on the ground—against the Broncos. Perhaps most importantly, Darnold didn’t sink the Panthers offense—connecting on 11 of his 19 attempts and committing zero turnovers.

As stated by Wilks in closing out his presser, Darnold will get his second start of the season when they travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 14.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL Team Is Fearing Empty Stadium On Christmas Day

On Christmas Day, the Rams will face the Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Since both teams are well below .500 at the moment, there's a strong chance the stadium in Los Angeles will be noticeably empty. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the Rams are trying to get ahead...
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kyler Murray had harsh words for Patrick Peterson after the ex-Cardinal shared scathing criticism

It’s been a tough season for the Arizona Cardinals and Kyler Murray. A year after qualifying for their first postseason since 2015, the Cardinals are just 4-8. They’re at the point where their effort is being openly questioned on national television. Meanwhile, Kliff Kingsbury continues to show he doesn’t seem to have many answers to fix their problems. As a result, they’re one of the NFC’s bottom feeders as we near the stretch run of the 2022 season.
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL Playoffs: Predicting final 6 weeks for Cowboys, Eagles, all NFC contenders

The NFC race is wide open in 2022, with six weeks remaining in the regular season. For a long time, earning a bye week was paramount to representing the conference in the Super Bowl. For eight straight seasons, from 2012 through 2019, a team that earned a bye week made it to the Super Bowl. That’s changed with the addition of the seventh playoff seed over the last two seasons. The shift means only the top seed has a bye and since the conference has been won by teams needing to get through all three rounds of the playoffs. First Tom Brady and the Bucs went from the wild-card spot and last year Matt Stafford led the NFC West-champion Rams to the Lombardi.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU loses another four-star edge rusher commit

Three days after Darron Reed flipped his commitment from LSU to Auburn, blue-chip defensive lineman Joshua Mickens decommitted from the Tigers, as well. LSU had the fifth overall recruiting class for 2023, but that could change with the loss of two four-star defensive linemen prospects. Like Reed, Mickens committed to the Tigers in July.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryce Young has talent to avoid 3 crucial flaws that doomed other NFL first-round QBs

Don’t look now, but the Houston Texans are on pace for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Part of the reason why Houston is set to pick first overall for the fourth time in franchise history is because of quarterback play. The Davis Mills experiment was shelved after a 1-8-1 record, and the Kyle Allen replacement has rendered an 0-1 result with six games to go.
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

180K+
Followers
237K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy