CJ McCollum remains out against OKC

By HoopsHype
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Christian Clark: Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC: Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out

Source: Twitter @cclark_13

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Notable players listed on the Pelicans vs Thunder injury report:

Brandon Ingram (sprained toe) is doubtful

CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out

Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder soreness) is questionable

Chet Holmgren & Mike Muscala are the only ones out for OKC – 7:29 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC:

Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable

Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful

CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out – 5:42 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

A few new names on the Pels’ injury list:

Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness) is questionable

Larry Nance (right shoulder soreness) is questionable

Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion) is doubtful

CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) is out – 5:41 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Tomorrow’s injury report for the Pelicans:

– Brandon Ingram; doubtful (left big toe contusion)

– Larry Nance; questionable (right shoulder soreness)

– Naji Marshalll questionable (non-COVID illness)

CJ McCollum remains in health and safety protocols. – 5:39 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans injury list expands with Naji Marshall, Larry Nance questionable; Brandon Ingram doubtful; CJ McCollum out for Monday’s home game vs. Oklahoma City. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/eOzm0PmGeI pic.twitter.com/nm4KKDcYiu5:37 PM

Marc J. Spears: Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 25, 2022

Shams Charania: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Grizzlies on Friday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 24, 2022

CJ McCollum: Naturally, things started to come back. But I feel like s— and I’m playing like s—. Thankfully my wife and son didn’t get sick. It was rough. It felt like I had COVID, but I took COVID tests, and I didn’t have it. We ended up losing a couple games. We lost to the [Portland Trail] Blazers; that’s never fun losing to my old team in a game where Dame [Damian Lillard] and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] don’t play at all. We bounced back nicely winning a tough back-to-back. We’re playing well as a team. Young guys are playing really, really well. I’m really proud of the growth that they’re showing. Even when I wasn’t playing well, we were able to win games. -via Andscape / November 24, 2022

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

