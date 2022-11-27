CJ McCollum remains out against OKC

Christian Clark: Lengthy injury report for tomorrow’s game against OKC: Naji Marshall (non-COVID illness), Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) questionable Brandon Ingram (left toe) doubtful CJ McCollum (health and safety protocols) out

Marc J. Spears: Pelicans star @CJ McCollum announces his new McCollum Heritage 91 2020 Chardonnay, in partnership with Adelsheim Vineyard. This release marks the first official Chardonnay offering from the brand. McCollum talks his latest wine & much more in @andscape https://t.co/kUAcMAu9Ov #nba pic.twitter.com/cwLxfSclpq -via Twitter @MarcJSpears / November 25, 2022

Shams Charania: Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has entered health and safety protocols and is listed out vs. Grizzlies on Friday. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / November 24, 2022

CJ McCollum: Naturally, things started to come back. But I feel like s— and I’m playing like s—. Thankfully my wife and son didn’t get sick. It was rough. It felt like I had COVID, but I took COVID tests, and I didn’t have it. We ended up losing a couple games. We lost to the [Portland Trail] Blazers; that’s never fun losing to my old team in a game where Dame [Damian Lillard] and Nurk [Jusuf Nurkic] don’t play at all. We bounced back nicely winning a tough back-to-back. We’re playing well as a team. Young guys are playing really, really well. I’m really proud of the growth that they’re showing. Even when I wasn’t playing well, we were able to win games. -via Andscape / November 24, 2022