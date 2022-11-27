Read full article on original website
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
'We Should've Won': Seahawks Pete Carroll in Disbelief After OT Loss vs. Raiders
The Seattle Seahawks had multiple chances to win on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. But behind their own mistakes and some controversial calls, they fell in heartbreaking fashion.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey kiss on the sideline before 49ers-Saints game
Olivia Culpo has become a sideline staple at Levi’s Stadium after the Panthers traded her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey to 49ers last month. The model and actress shared a kiss with the running back before the 49ers defeated the Saints 13-0 on Sunday for their fourth consecutive win. Culpo took to her Instagram story to repost a clip of the couple’s sweet moment on the sidelines, where she was decked out in 49ers gear. The TLC star, 30, rocked a red bomber jacket with the 49ers logo on the back, and jeans with white boots. Culpo attended the game with McCaffrey’s...
Jimmy Garoppolo made huge mistake on botched goal-line sequence
The San Francisco 49ers failed to come away with points on an ugly goal-line sequence in the first half of their game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Jimmy Garoppolo deserved much of the blame. The Niners had 1st-and-goal from the New Orleans 6-yard line with just under five...
Broncos' first-round draft pick from 49ers continues to fall
Usually, there’s a silver lining for NFL teams with terrible records — they are rewarded with high picks in the upcoming draft. That would be the case for the 3-8 Denver Broncos this year, but they traded that upcoming first-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks as part of the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson earlier this year.
NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs carries Raiders to OT victory vs. Seahawks
Josh Jacobs scored on an 86-yard run with 4:20 left in overtime to give the Las Vegas Raiders a 40-34 victory against the host Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon. Jacobs carried 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns for the Raiders (4-7), who won in OT for the second consecutive week. Derek Carr overcame two first-quarter interceptions to complete 25 of 36 passes for 295 yards and three touchdowns....
Jim Harbaugh names Michigan player who is 'on the verge of stardom'
Jim Harbaugh said Monday that there is a certain Michigan player who he believes is “on the verge of stardom.”. That someone? Sophomore edge Braiden McGregor, an uber-talented player from Port Huron, Michigan who is quickly rising the ranks in his short time on the field this season. McGregor...
Matt Rhule begins Nebraska tenure with early-morning start per Tuesday tweet
Matt Rhule became Nebraska’s head coach last Saturday and is already putting in the work. At roughly 5 a.m. CT on Tuesday morning, Rhule tweeted out a pic on his personal Twitter account, saying “Good Morning.” He included the traditional “GBR” tag with an image of the national championship banners from inside Memorial Stadium.
Jim Harbaugh insists Michigan cannot afford to 'reject the moment' as season winds to close
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are going back to the B1G Championship game for the 2nd straight season after a 45-23 win over rival Ohio State Saturday. Michigan is the clear No. 2 team in the country right now, with dominant wins over Penn State and Ohio State and a chance to improve upon last season’s trip to the College Football Playoff.
Matt Rhule reportedly targeting pair of SEC coordinators for first offensive staff
Matt Rhule may be looking at bringing on two assistants with SEC connections onto his staff at Nebraska. This was reported on by Football Scoop’s John Brice. Now that Rhule is officially the next head coach at Nebraska people are starting to speculate who he may want on his staff. At the moment, two of the top choices are South Carolina OC/QB coach Marcus Satterfield and L.A. Rams offensive assistant Jake Peetz.
Vikings’ Preseason Star Keeps Getting Opportunities with NFC Rival
When Minnesota’s final roster was announced, it was fairly surprising to see the team move on from T.Y. McGill. The veteran defensive tackle showed some really good things as a pass rusher. In the end, the Vikings’ preseason star didn’t snag one of the coveted final spots.
Sean McVay takes wicked hit to the head by own player on Rams sideline
Sean McVay probably encourages his players to hit someone every game, but McVay took a hit of his own Sunday afternoon. Los Angeles Rams tight end Roger Carter put on his helmet and headed toward the field, but on his way he didn’t see his head coach and McVay got a face full of helmet and shoulder pads. He definitely was in some pain, but he seemed to shake it off pretty easily.
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star quarterback pledge, responds to Kenny Dillingham's departure
Fresh off clinching back-to-back state championships, Martin Luther King (Michigan) five-star quarterback Dante Moore has reacted to the news that Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham is set to become the head coach at Arizona State. And he did so with grace. "Go be great Dilly." In recent ...
Washington State Cougars 2022 Bowl Fate Almost Certain
Although the Washington State Cougars regular season didn’t end as they would have liked, WSU is still going to a bowl game. Here’s where they are likely headed and who their opponent could be. It’s been a good year for the Washington State Cougars. Coming off all the...
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Seattle Seahawks Live Game Updates
Get the latest action with our Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) vs. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) live game updates thread.
Raiders show signs of life after consecutive road victories
HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders looked like they were falling apart two weeks ago. They had just lost at home to the Indianapolis Colts and a coach who was hired out of ESPN’s studios. Quarterback Derek Carr became emotional in the postgame news conference, saying not all his teammates were fully committed. Wide receiver Davante Adams made similar comments.
Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'
Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
Elijah Mitchell dealt brutal injury update with Christian McCaffrey also ailing
Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers walked away with a 13-0 win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. But it appears that their backfield suffered a major blow with both Elijah Mitchell and Christian McCaffrey now dealing with injuries. Via The Athletic’s Matt Barrows:. “49ers hoped...
Meet Green Bay Packers A.J. Dillon’s Wife, Gabrielle Dillon
A.J. Dillon of the Green Bay Packers has had an up-and-down 2022, with some impressive performances and some setbacks due to injury. The footballer’s personal highlight of the year was his wedding to the woman of his dreams. A.J. Dillon’s wife, Gabrielle Dillon, was always there to cheer him on at every game. The Dillons’ chemistry and adventures set the bar for other couples. Fans are curious about the running back’s other half, a professional photographer. So we reveal her full background in this Gabrielle Dillon wiki.
Where 49ers stand in NFC playoff picture after Week 12
With their 13-0 win on Sunday, combined with other results around the NFL, the 49ers solidified their hold on the No. 3 seed in the NFC. The 49ers shut down the New Orleans Saints at Levi's Stadium, improving to 7-4 this season. Meanwhile in Cleveland, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 5-6 with a loss to the Browns.
Jim Harbaugh explains how Ohio State almost caught Michigan off guard with fake punt mishap
Jim Harbaugh talked about how lucky Michigan was that a 2nd half fake punt by Ohio State didn’t go the Buckeyes’ way. Harbaugh admitted that Ohio State had the Woleveinres completely caught off guard per Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. This was talked about at the B1G Championship coaches...
