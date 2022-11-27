ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panthers DE Brian Burns mocks Broncos QB Russell Wilson after sack

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns has more than just Spider-Man celebrations in his repertoire.

On his first sack of Sunday’s Week 12 outing,—which came at the 14:21 mark of the second quarter—the fourth-year pass rusher not only took Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson down to the turf, but he also took him down with a bit of playful mockery . . .

Burns would get to Wilson again—just two possessions later, in fact. On a second-and-10 from the Carolina 23-yard line, he stripped Mr. Unlimited—chalking up a sack and setting up a fumble recovery for fellow defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos.

The 23-10 victory saw Burns finish with three tackles and that pair of sacks. Those takedowns also pushed the former first-round pick to 10.0 sacks on the 2022 campaign—surpassing his previous career-high of 9.0.

Wilson, who was eventually sacked a third time, finished his day having completed 19 of his 35 attempts for just 142 yards and a touchdown.

