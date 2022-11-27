Read full article on original website
Day trip: Denham SpringsM HendersonDenham Springs, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Her Family Believes She Was Set-Up. What Happened To Tameka Anderson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Grocery Stores Selling Thanksgiving DinnerM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana Mother Of Two Vanished On Her 35th Birthday. Where Is Nahendra Faye Davis?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com
LSU coach Brian Kelly says his team has won with 'traits over talent' this season
LSU coach Brian Kelly did not walk into his first year as head coach and write “Southeastern Conference championship” on the board in the locker room. His focus always has been about building a standard. But the 9-3 Tigers managed to win the SEC West, despite a loss...
KSLA
LSU plummets in latest CFP rankings
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) have dropped in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tigers fell from No. 5 to No. 14 after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the regular season finale.
NOLA.com
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
theadvocate.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
theadvocate.com
In the SEC championship, an LSU star goes home to face the team his brother played for
Three years ago, BJ Ojulari walked toward Mercedes-Benz Stadium with an LSU hat and his mother instructed him not to wear it. They were there to support his older brother, Azeez, a rising star at outside linebacker for Georgia. On top of that, she reminded him, the school provided their tickets.
Westgate Player Going Viral After Slapping Teammate Who Jumped Offsides
High school football can be intense. Playoff high school football can be especially intense. Last December, the Westgate Tigers won their first-ever state championship in football. They're hoping to repeat, and are scheduled to face off against Destrehan this Friday on the road in a huge semifinal matchup. However, it...
theadvocate.com
Live: LSU coach Brian Kelly discusses his team's battle with Georgia in the SEC title game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will address the media at noon on Monday ahead of his team's game against Georgia in Saturday's SEC title game. This will be the place to follow as Kelly discusses the important topics ahead of the conference championship battle. LSU is coming off a disappointing...
theadvocate.com
Film review: What happened to LSU's defense in the loss to Texas A&M?
Perhaps you don’t want to think about this game anymore, and if that’s the case, we don’t blame you. After five straight wins put LSU in position to at least reach a New Year’s Six bowl and possibly reach the College Football Playoff, the Tigers got pushed around Saturday night in a way they had not been all year.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
Video: College Fan Gets Destroyed During Field Storming
A massive upset took place in college football on Saturday. Texas A&M, who was 4-7 heading into its game against LSU, beat the latter by 15, 38-23. The loss ended up knocking LSU out of contention for the College Football Playoff since it now has three losses. After the game,...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
southeasthoops.com
Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?
In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
theadvocate.com
Dominant start to postseason for West Feliciana; East Feliciana out in round two
With Thanksgiving weekend history, we are getting down to the final stages of the high school football playoffs. It is semifinal time Friday, and it is time to check back in with how local teams have fared in their quest for a state championship. East Feliciana saw an unfortunate end...
theadvocate.com
Hanley's Foods puts Baton Rouge in a national spotlight with its Sensation Salad Dressing
Richard Hanley Jr. didn’t know the Sensation Salad was a Baton Rouge thing. Though he grew up loving it, he didn't realize that bottled Sensation Salad dressing wasn't a thing. It’s true. If you wanted to make a Sensation Salad, you had to make it yourself. Lots of local...
brproud.com
Suspect accused of thefts on LSU’s campus wanted by detectives
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A suspect accused of multiple thefts on LSU’s campus is sought by detectives. Investigators shared surveillance images of the suspect in hopes of making an identification. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
garymiddlecollege.org
GEO Baton Rouge Schools Among Best in Baton Rouge and State
Louisiana released school performance scores this morning to the public and yes, we are excited!. GEO Prep, which started in 2015 with 150 students on the Northeast side of Baton Rouge in one of the roughest areas of town (high poverty/high crime/low education attainment), received a letter grade of a “C” for performance and an “A” for progress. It also received “top gains” status by the state this year.
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022
Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
theadvocate.com
If you missed Louisiana-shot 'My Southern Family Christmas,' here's when it re-airs
Between the turkey tryptopahn kick-in and Black Friday prep, if you missed the Louisiana-shot holiday film, "My Southern Family Christmas," you're in luck. The movie, filmed in Sorrento and Baton Rouge in September, will re-air on Hallmark Channel at the following times:. 7 p.m. Wednesday. 9 p.m. Sunday. 1 a.m....
theadvocate.com
Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say
The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
