Baton Rouge, LA

KSLA

LSU plummets in latest CFP rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers (9-3, 6-2 SEC) have dropped in the latest College Football Playoff rankings released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Tigers fell from No. 5 to No. 14 after a disappointing loss to Texas A&M on Saturday, Nov. 26, in the regular season finale.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Film review: What happened to LSU's defense in the loss to Texas A&M?

Perhaps you don’t want to think about this game anymore, and if that’s the case, we don’t blame you. After five straight wins put LSU in position to at least reach a New Year’s Six bowl and possibly reach the College Football Playoff, the Tigers got pushed around Saturday night in a way they had not been all year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU

Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
southeasthoops.com

Georgia vs. LSU Prediction: Who Wins the SEC Championship Game?

In a new video on our Southeastern 14 YouTube channel, we share our Georgia vs. LSU prediction for the December 3 matchup in the SEC Championship Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Bulldogs completed their second consecutive regular season with a 37-14 win against Georgia Tech in Week 13,...
ATHENS, GA
garymiddlecollege.org

GEO Baton Rouge Schools Among Best in Baton Rouge and State

Louisiana released school performance scores this morning to the public and yes, we are excited!. GEO Prep, which started in 2015 with 150 students on the Northeast side of Baton Rouge in one of the roughest areas of town (high poverty/high crime/low education attainment), received a letter grade of a “C” for performance and an “A” for progress. It also received “top gains” status by the state this year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Nov. 30, 2022

Early voting for the Dec. 10 election is underway through Saturday, Dec. 3. Several Zachary offices are on the ballot, including city judge, mayor, chief of police and three council seats. Three constitutional amendments are on the ballot and depending on where residents are in the parish, other issues are on the ballot.
ZACHARY, LA
theadvocate.com

Severe thunderstorms, flooding possible in Baton Rouge area, forecasters say

The Baton Rouge area could see potentially severe weather from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday morning. Strong thunderstorms across the region have the potential to cause flooding issues, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes, the National Weather Service New Orleans said early Tuesday. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per...
BATON ROUGE, LA

