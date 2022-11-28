Teen boy killed after crashing head-on into pickup truck in Sylmar, police say

A teenage driver was killed Sunday after crashing into the driver of a pickup truck in Sylmar, according to police.

It happened near the Vallarta Supermarkets at 13820 Foothill Boulevard just before noon.

Police said a driver of a Prius was leaving the parking lot when the teen tried to get out of the way.

"To avoid the vehicle that came out of the Vallarta market, [the teen] swerved at a high rate of speed and went into the northbound lanes off Foothill Boulevard and went head on with that silver, Toyota truck," said LAPD Sgt. John Matassa.

The teen was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck, who was identified only as a 56-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police.

No further information was immediately available. The collision remains under investigation.