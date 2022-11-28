ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen boy killed after crashing head-on into pickup truck in Sylmar, police say

 2 days ago

A teenage driver was killed Sunday after crashing into the driver of a pickup truck in Sylmar, according to police.

It happened near the Vallarta Supermarkets at 13820 Foothill Boulevard just before noon.

Police said a driver of a Prius was leaving the parking lot when the teen tried to get out of the way.

"To avoid the vehicle that came out of the Vallarta market, [the teen] swerved at a high rate of speed and went into the northbound lanes off Foothill Boulevard and went head on with that silver, Toyota truck," said LAPD Sgt. John Matassa.

The teen was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck, who was identified only as a 56-year-old man, was rushed to the hospital with unspecified injuries, according to police.

No further information was immediately available. The collision remains under investigation.

Related
CBS LA

Northbound I-405 closed as police investigate shooting in Van Nuys

All northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway were closed as the California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible freeway shooting in Van Nuys.The shooting happened near the Victory Boulevard exit of the freeway. According to CHP, officers first learned about the shooting at about 3:24 p.m. However, when they arrived at the scene they could not find any victims or cars. It is unclear if anyone was wounded. Officials reopened all lanes of the the highway at about 7:00 p.m. 
CBS LA

Man shot to death on popular hiking trail in Whittier

An investigation is underway in Whittier after a man was shot to death on a popular hiking trail. The shooting unfolded on the Greenway Hiking Trail located at E. Lorene Street and Carly Avenue just after midnight. First responders located the victim and attempted to administer CPR and other first aid procedures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene. Multiple people had been on the scene during the incident. Authorities said four people have been detained as part of the investigation. The hiking trail was currently closed due to the investigation. 
WHITTIER, CA
CBS News

Man with injured leg in Orange County wilderness park airlifted to safety

A man with an injured leg was airlifted from an Orange County wilderness park in Aliso Viejo Saturday. The injury was reported at 9:43 am. at Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park, according to Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Sean Doran. The park, located along Alicia Parkway, has an Aliso Viejo address but extends into multiple communities.
ALISO VIEJO, CA
