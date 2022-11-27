ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regional finals times, venues for Central Texas high school football teams

By Billy Gates
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The high school football season is starting to wind down and the regional finals are set with eight teams in the KXAN viewing area still on the field.

In Class 6A-Division II, it’s a rematch of the first game of the season between Dripping Springs and Vandegrift. The Tigers, in their first year in Class 6A, beat the Vipers with a game-winning field goal 23-20 all the way back on Aug. 26. Dripping Springs (12-1) thumped Harlingen 45-0 last weekend in the regional semifinals and have only lost to Westlake this season.

Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25

Vandegrift’s only loss of the season so far came to the Tigers, and the Vipers have won 12 consecutive games since then. The Vipers beat San Antonio Harlan 49-21 in the regional semifinals last week.

The game is scheduled for 7 p.m., Friday at Gupton Stadium in Cedar Park.

Westlake takes on San Antonio Brennan in a 6A-Division I final at 2 p.m., Saturday at the Alamodome. The Chaparrals are going for their 54th consecutive win, the longest active winning streak in the country, and their 23rd consecutive playoff victory. Westlake beat San Benito 44-7 in the regional semifinals last week .

Brennan, behind all-state quarterback Ashton Dubose, beat Lake Travis in a regional semifinal 34-17.

Liberty Hill takes its potent slot-T rushing attack on the road to face Corpus Christi Flour Bluff at 7 p.m., Friday at Farris Stadium in San Antonio. The Panthers rallied from a 9-0 deficit after the first quarter to outrun the Mules 37-32. Liberty Hill rushed for 397 yards on 48 carries, only throwing the ball two times and not completing either of the attempts. Joe Pitchford ran for 178 yards on 13 carries with a touchdown while Ben Carter needed just eight carries to rack up 148 yards and two touchdowns.

In Class 4A-Division II, the undefeated Wimberley Texans take on Lago Vista at 7:30 p.m., Friday at Hutto Memorial Stadium. Wimberley beat Jarrell 64-6 in the regional semifinals and Lago Vista topped Geronimo Navarro 27-7.

In Class 3A-Division I, the Llano Yellowjackets put their undefeated record on the line against Edna at 7 p.m., Thursday at Rattler Stadium in San Marcos. Llano beat Vanderbilt Industrial 42-17 in a regional semifinal. Edna beat Blanco 36-22 to advance.

In Class 2A-Division II, Granger takes on Burton at 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium.

TEXAS STATE
