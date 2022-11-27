ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter, SC

police1.com

Video: Off-duty S.C. cop attacked at red light after suspect throws bottle at cruiser

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Viral video footage from South Carolina shows what police are calling a brazen, random attack on an off-duty officer in broad daylight. FOX Carolina reported the incident began shortly after an officer pulled up beside a man at a red light. The suspect, later identified as Stanley J. Howell, allegedly hurled a plastic water bottle at the officer’s patrol car. According to the Columbia Police Department, the officer then exited his vehicle because he believed something was wrong with Howell.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Orangeburg County deputies investigate "suspicious" teen death

Officials in Orangeburg County are investigating a suspicious death after a teen was found dead Tuesday. LOCAL FIRST | Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen. Deputies and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence at around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they found 18-year-old man dead. The Orangeburg...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
LEE COUNTY, SC
cbs17

37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
LAKE CITY, SC
WIS-TV

Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of shoplifting. According to investigators, on Oct. 25, both men walked out of a Publix without paying. Investigators say both men left the store with over $600 in merchandise...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping

SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
coladaily.com

23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident

One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Family still seeking answers after mother found dead on Thanksgiving

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Now on the sixth day of the search for Aspen Jeter, family members are hanging on to hope that answers, and hopefully the 5-year-old will, be found soon. According to the Orangeburg Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving day and found a deceased woman who had not been heard from since November 1st. That woman, whose identity has not been released, is described as the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
