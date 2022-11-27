COLUMBIA, S.C. — Viral video footage from South Carolina shows what police are calling a brazen, random attack on an off-duty officer in broad daylight. FOX Carolina reported the incident began shortly after an officer pulled up beside a man at a red light. The suspect, later identified as Stanley J. Howell, allegedly hurled a plastic water bottle at the officer’s patrol car. According to the Columbia Police Department, the officer then exited his vehicle because he believed something was wrong with Howell.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO