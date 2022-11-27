Read full article on original website
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
Florence police look to ID person wanted for questioning in shooting
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are looking to identify a person wanted for questioning in an October shooting. Police posted photos of a person on Facebook who is wanted for questioning regarding a shooting incident Oct. 10 at On the Go on Alligator Road. No one was injured in the shooting, according to Capt. […]
police1.com
Video: Off-duty S.C. cop attacked at red light after suspect throws bottle at cruiser
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Viral video footage from South Carolina shows what police are calling a brazen, random attack on an off-duty officer in broad daylight. FOX Carolina reported the incident began shortly after an officer pulled up beside a man at a red light. The suspect, later identified as Stanley J. Howell, allegedly hurled a plastic water bottle at the officer’s patrol car. According to the Columbia Police Department, the officer then exited his vehicle because he believed something was wrong with Howell.
wach.com
Dead Orangeburg County mother found Thanksgiving Day possibly murdered, officials said
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — New information has been released after an Orangeburg woman was found dead in her home on Thanksgiving and officials continue searching for her missing 5-year-old daughter. Officials are investigating the death of an Orangeburg woman as a possible murder after deputies say they found...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
wach.com
Orangeburg County deputies investigate "suspicious" teen death
Officials in Orangeburg County are investigating a suspicious death after a teen was found dead Tuesday. LOCAL FIRST | Newberry County deputies searching for missing teen. Deputies and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence at around 7:35 a.m. Tuesday morning, where they found 18-year-old man dead. The Orangeburg...
abccolumbia.com
Authorities searching for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened Nov. 28 at around 7:35 p.m. Authorities say an unknown vehicle was traveling east on Browntown Road when it struck a pedestrian and left the scene. The vehicle may have front end damage.
cbs17
37-year-old woman’s body found following SC shooting, police say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office are investigating a shooting after the body of a woman was found Monday morning. The shooting occurred Sunday evening, according to the coroner’s office. The victim’s body was found in the driveway of...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for two men accused of shoplifting
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two men accused of shoplifting. According to investigators, on Oct. 25, both men walked out of a Publix without paying. Investigators say both men left the store with over $600 in merchandise...
wspa.com
2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies searching for mother wanted for kidnapping
SUMTER CO., S.C. (WOLO)— Sumter County deputies are still looking for a child they say was taken by his mother, who is not the legal guardian. Investigators say in September 29-year-old Jessica Peebles is accused of taking her son, 8-year-old Rowan Clemmons, against a court order and in violation of visitation rights.
coladaily.com
23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident
One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
Driver leaves scene after hitting person walking down road, SC Highway Patrol says
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — Investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run that occurred Monday evening in Lee County. According to the report, at approximately 7:35 p.m. November 28, an unknown vehicle heading east on Browntown Road, near Springvale Road in Bishopville, struck a pedestrian and left the scene.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash. Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m....
WYFF4.com
Mother found dead in South Carolina has been dead for some time, daughter still missing, report says
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A police report from the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina is revealing new detailsin the case of a woman found dead in her home and her 5-year-old daughter missing. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
wpde.com
More than a dozen officers investigating false, prank calls at Walmart stores in Pee Dee
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — More than a dozen officers investigated a prank and false calls at Walmart stores in Bennettsville and Florence. Bennettsville police had their entire night shift respond to the incident Friday night of a person inside a bathroom at Walmart with a gun, which turned out to be a prank.
WYFF4.com
Child missing from Orangeburg, South Carolina, after mother found dead in home, authorities say
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities in Orangeburg, South Carolina, continue the search for a missing 5-year-old after her mother was found dead in a home on Thanksgiving. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said that at about noon on Thanksgiving, deputies were called...
2 men charged for theft, burglary in Lexington Co.
The Lexington County Sheriff's Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
Family still seeking answers after mother found dead on Thanksgiving
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Now on the sixth day of the search for Aspen Jeter, family members are hanging on to hope that answers, and hopefully the 5-year-old will, be found soon. According to the Orangeburg Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home on Louise Drive on Thanksgiving day and found a deceased woman who had not been heard from since November 1st. That woman, whose identity has not been released, is described as the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter.
