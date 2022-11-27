Read full article on original website
EW.com
Alyssa Milano reunites with Tony Danza and Who's the Boss? costars ahead of revival series
It seems like that Who's the Boss? revival series really might be just around the bend. On Friday, Alyssa Milano shared a few photos from her night out at Tony Danza's cabaret show in Los Angeles, which she attended with former Who's the Boss? costars Danny Pintauro and Rhoda Gemignani. (Gemignani played Danza's mom on the sitcom.)
Jodie Sweetin Takes Stance Against Candace Cameron Bure’s “Traditional Marriage” Remarks
As long as there have been sisters there have been disagreements between them. For eight years, Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin worked together on Full House as TV sisters but recently, a point of disagreement has arisen between them. It comes from Bure’s comments about her move from Hallmark to GAF, where she says her films will focus more on “traditional marriage.”
Jodie Sweetin Doubles Down on LGBTQ+ Defense After Candace Cameron Bure’s ‘Traditional Marriage’ Comments
Standing her ground. After Jodie Sweetin seemingly shaded her Full House costar Candace Cameron Bure over her alleged homophobic beliefs, the UnSweetined author is not backing down. Sweetin, 40, reshared a social media message from Holly Robinson Peete on Saturday, November 26, which advocated for inclusivity. “There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to […]
Antonio Banderas Reveals The Name Of The Actor He’d Pass The Torch To If ‘Zorro’ Reboot Happened
Antonio Banderas famously portrayed the masked vigilante in 1998’s film The Mask of Zorro and its 2005 follow-up The Legend of Zorro. Banderas recently opened up about being game for a third installment of the franchise and who he would like to pass on the torch to play the titular character. “Yes, I would, I would consider that possibility, why not?” Banderas told ComicBook of starring in a third film. “Yeah, I think today, I said something like that to somebody. They asked me about Zorro. If they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did for...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
As Candace Cameron Bure's First GAF Movie Airs Amidst Controversy, Hallmark Actor Talks The Media Not Getting What She's Really Like
Candace Cameron Bure is getting support from a Hallmark alum amid her GAF controversy.
The Masked Singer Names Its 2 Finalists After Ousted Contestant Dedicates Performance to Bob Saget
"He was the reason that I decided to do the show," one of the semifinalists said of the late comedian on Thursday's episode This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of The Masked Singer. Unlike a Thanksgiving plate, which can be loaded up with as many dishes as you want, only two acts could advance on Thursday's Masked Singer semi-finals. Judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke helped decide which act — between Lambs, Harp or Snowstorm — would go home to the finals. Harp kicked off the Thanksgiving episode by sharing who she feels grateful...
tvinsider.com
Paul Greene Talks New Christmas Movies, Candace Cameron-Bure & ‘When Calls the Heart’
It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, which means chances are Paul Greene is on your TV screen. One of the staples of yuletide films has two new offerings this holiday season. First, as a jingle writer who forms a love connection with an aspiring singer played by Jessica Lowndes in I’m Glad It’s Christmas. The Great American Family movie also features the legendary Gladys Knight.
msn.com
Marvel's Scarlett Johansson lines up first major TV role
Marvel star Scarlett Johansson is set to feature in and executive produce a new Prime Video thriller series. An adaptation of John Katzenbach's 1992 novel of the same name, Just Cause marks the Marriage Story actress' first lead TV role and has had a straight-to-series order (via Deadline). The book's...
Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin Through the Years: Inside Their Relationship
DJ and Stephanie Tanner have been close on and off screen for several decades — but have things taken a turn in Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin’s relationship? Cameron Bure, Sweetin and the cast of Full House — which also includes John Stamos, Dave Coulier, Andrea Barber, Lori Loughlin, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, and […]
Scarlett Johansson Just Had a Baby — How Much Is the ‘Black Widow’ Star Worth?
Scarlett Johansson is one of the most famous & wealth actresses in the world, starring in many popular movies. Find out how much the Black Widow star is worth.
Jennifer Grey Shares New Details About Dirty Dancing Sequel And 'Original' Characters Like Baby Returning
Jennifer Grey talks about the latest updates of the Dirty Dancing sequel that involve the original characters returning.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Watch: 'Shrinking' teaser: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford star in Apple TV+ series
"Shrinking," a comedy series from "Ted Lasso" co-creator Bill Lawrence and starring Jason Segel, is coming to Apple TV+.
ComicBook
Dirty Dancing Star Confirms Characters Returning for New Sequel
Decades after the release of Dirty Dancing, a much-anticipated sequel is set to arrive in theaters in 2024 with the sequel seeing Jennifer Grey reprising her iconic role of Baby. However, Grey's Baby won't be the only returning Dirty Dancing character fans will get to see in the sequel. Grey told Extra (via PEOPLE) that not only is filming on the project set to kick off in the spring, but there will be some familiar faces in the. new film.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 10 best Jon Voight movies and TV shows, ranked
Jon Voight is a staple of the acting business. The Hollywood veteran has starred in about a hundred television shows and films, firmly establishing and distinguishing himself as one of the very best in the decades he’s been active. Interestingly, while Voight is famous for his phenomenal and moving acting performances, in certain circles, he’s even more renowned for being the father of one of the most popular television stars ever, Angelina Jolie.
‘Babylon’ Trailer: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt & Diego Calva Lead Damien Chazelle’s Old Hollywood Epic – Update
UPDATED, 12:02 p.m.: Paramount has unveiled a new trailer for Babylon — the latest awards contender from filmmaker Damien Chazelle, which opens wide on December 23rd. Read more about the film below; watch the trailer above. PREVIOUSLY, SEPTEMBER 13: First at April’s CinemaCon, and then June’s CineEurope, exhibition got a glimpse of Damien Chazelle’s upcoming Hollywood-set period extravaganza Babylon. On Monday, Paramount showed off the trailer at TIFF, and today dropped it for the rest of the world – check it out above. The La La Land Oscar-winner’s latest is led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva and is billed as an...
