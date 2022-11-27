ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
GERMANTOWN, OH
WDTN

Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

1 burglar arrested, 1 still at large

BETHEL — A Dayton was taken into custody last week by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies as he exited an unoccupied residence in the 8000 block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township. A warrant has also been issued for a second man from Vandalia. Ronald J. Blair, 39,...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

West Chester man found in Reading, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
READING, OH
Fox 19

Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
MIAMISBURG, OH
Fox 19

1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-75, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said. A...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: At least 1 injured in crash on US-35 on-ramp to I-75

DAYTON — UPDATE 1:01 p.m. ET Nov. 29: Crews responded to a crash on US-35 on-ramp to Interstate 75 northbound early Tuesday morning. Two vehicles, involving a semi truck, crashed at the on-ramp that caused responding officers to shutdown both westbound and eastbound US-35 lanes to Interstate 75, Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy