Read full article on original website
Related
Drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — Money spilled onto I-71 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon causing a chaotic scene as some drivers pulled over and began grabbing bills off the roadway. Around 3:45 p.m. Crews were called to reports of money flying on the roadway near I-71 at SR-48, according to dispatchers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Family of Fairfield man killed by PD in Walmart may move on with lawsuit
A 911 caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at customers. A short time later, police charged into the store.
Detectives linking Hamilton County murder suspect to Butler County cold cases
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators said it’s possible, but the homicide cases of Nancy Theobald and Victoria Hincher are not solved just yet.
wbrc.com
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
UPDATE: Suspicious bag at City Hall not dangerous, police say
DAYTON — UPDATE: Dayton Police shut down Main and 3rd Street in Dayton Tuesday after dispatch received reports of a person throwing a bag in front of City Hall. Crews on scene discovered the bag found on the main steps at City Hall was not a threat to the community, according to Dayton Police.
WCPO
NKY woman charged with manslaughter admits to selling drugs to man who later died from overdose
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Driving nine miles per hour over the speed limit. That’s the reason behind a traffic stop on Nov. 20 that ended with a woman wanted for manslaughter being arrested. Jennifer Moore, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of endangering...
Man shot in Springfield Holiday Celebration incident tells police he looked the shooter in his eyes
Investigators continue to search for the people involved in the shooting incident during Springfield’s ‘Holiday in the City’ celebration on Friday night. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik obtained a copy of what police say happened on Friday. Springfield officers found a man with a gunshot wound...
miamivalleytoday.com
1 burglar arrested, 1 still at large
BETHEL — A Dayton was taken into custody last week by Miami County Sheriff’s deputies as he exited an unoccupied residence in the 8000 block of state Route 202 in Bethel Township. A warrant has also been issued for a second man from Vandalia. Ronald J. Blair, 39,...
OSHP: 25% of fatal holiday travel crashes occurred in southwest Ohio
More than a dozen people were killed in Ohio car crashes over the holiday travel weekend, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said in a press release.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sherriff's Office identify victim found deceased in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim found deceased earlier this month in Miami Township. According to police, on Nov. 10 deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Miamiview Drive for reports of a deceased person on the side of the road.
Fox 19
West Chester man found in Reading, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
Fox 19
Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
Fox 19
Delhi father charged after abandoning children to go drink, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi woman is credited with twice rescuing children whose father allegedly abandoned them to go drinking. One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, told police the man leaves him and his 7-year-old sister alone, often for a long time, to go drink, according to a police affidavit.
1 man in custody, another at large following Bethel Twp. break-in
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — One man is in custody and another is at large following a break-in at a residence in Bethel Township last week. >>‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving. Ronald J. Blair, 39, of Dayton was arrested while in...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
New EMT saves puppy during Dayton fire
Hale graduated on November 18 and had only worked two full shifts before she found herself saving the life of this adorable patient.
Fox 19
1 driver killed in 7-vehicle crash on I-75
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - One person is dead and another was flown to the hospital after a seven-vehicle crash Tuesday on I-75, according to Boone County Sheriff’s Major Philip Ridgell. The crash happened around 4 p.m. in the area of Mary Grubbs Highway (Exit 171), he said. A...
UPDATE: At least 1 injured in crash on US-35 on-ramp to I-75
DAYTON — UPDATE 1:01 p.m. ET Nov. 29: Crews responded to a crash on US-35 on-ramp to Interstate 75 northbound early Tuesday morning. Two vehicles, involving a semi truck, crashed at the on-ramp that caused responding officers to shutdown both westbound and eastbound US-35 lanes to Interstate 75, Montgomery County dispatch confirmed.
Comments / 0