kslsports.com
Utah Athletics Announces Sellout Of Pac-12 Championship Ticket Allotment
SALT LAKE CITY- Once again it looks like the Utes will have a very good showing in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 Championship on Friday. Utah Athletics announced Tuesday around noon they have sold out their allotment of Pac-12 Championship tickets and thanked fans for their enthusiasm and support of Utah football.
Huskies Waiting to Find Out is the Bowl full of Roses?
SEATTLE (AP) — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires...
hogville.net
Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game
In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
wcyb.com
ETSU, offensive coordinator Neugebauer mutually part ways
(WCYB) — ETSU announced Monday night offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer and the program have mutually agreed to part ways. Neugebauer spent just one season in Johnson City. Head coach George Quarles hired Neugebauer from Division II's Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania. “I met with Adam this morning and we both...
wcyb.com
ETSU offensive lineman Austin enters transfer portal
(WCYB) — ETSU offensive lineman Blake Austin is the latest to enter the transfer portal. "My four years at ETSU is time I will always cherish and it would not have been possible without the incredible people I've had around me," said Austin in a tweet. "To the fans and Buc Nation, I thank you for the never ending support in my own hometown."
Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set
The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game. "San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.
wcyb.com
Chilhowie High School not forming varsity girls basketball team for 2022-23 season
(WCYB) — News 5 has learned that Chilhowie High School will not field a varsity girls basketball team for the 2022-2023 season due to low numbers. Chilhowie High School issued the following statement. "We anticipated having both a varsity and JV team this season. However, we ended up having...
wcyb.com
Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
wcyb.com
Planning underway for 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Preparations are now underway for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival. The event is slated to take place September 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. While those plans are in talks, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is expected to attend a Bristol,...
wcyb.com
Curt's Ace Hardware opens newest location in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Curt's Ace Hardware in Elizabethton held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The newest Curt's Ace Hardware is located at 1731 Highway 19E Bypass in Elizabethton. It is the fifth Curt's Ace Hardware to open. “As we continue to grow and expand our company to...
wcyb.com
Hardee's 5 Star Student: Local high school students earn ServSafe certificate
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WCYB) — A requirement for restaurant managers... 15 students in the culinary arts program at David Crockett High School passed their ServSafe manager exam. It shows that I’m capable of doing more than I thought I was before I came into it." The course allows students...
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject...
wcyb.com
Meadowview man sentenced to 30 years for role in cross-country drug conspiracy
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A former California man who recently moved to Meadowview was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his role in a cross-country drug conspiracy, according to United States Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares. Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, was previously convicted of...
wcyb.com
Search for next director of Sullivan County Schools continues
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools is progressing. Deidre Pendley. CTE Director and an Assistant Principal for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools. To be able to provide the right programs, to be able to provide the individualized support that each student...
wcyb.com
Authorities investigating 3 fires near same road in Sullivan County, barn destroyed
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Sullivan County authorities are investigating a series of three fires near the same road Monday morning. The fires were near Giesler Road in Piney Flats. Crews were called to two grass fires and a barn fire. The first one happened this morning around 1...
wcyb.com
Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
wcyb.com
Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
wcyb.com
Body of missing Clintwood man found, police say
NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Norton Police Department confirmed the body of Jason Keith Mullins was found Saturday. The 41-year-old Clintwood man had been missing for more than a week. Investigators say he was last seen at Norton Community Hospital. His body was found Saturday afternoon about a quarter...
wcyb.com
Johnson City Police Department investigating after shots hit house
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have released new information following a shots fired report in Johnson City Sunday night. Police said a shots fired call came in at around 8:50 p.m. Officers discovered multiple rounds struck a house in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Witnesses said an orange vehicle was in the area as a potential suspect vehicle.
wcyb.com
Bristol Christmas tree lighting set for Monday
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An annual Christmas season tradition will return to downtown Bristol Monday night. The Christmas tree lighting event is set for 6-7 p.m. outside of The Bristol Hotel. Before the lighting, guests can enjoy music and cookie decorating inside the hotel. Hot cocoa will also be...
