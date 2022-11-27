ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

hogville.net

Eric Musselman apologizes for actions after San Diego State Game

In a statement released by the University of Arkansas Sunday afternoon on behalf of Arkansas Men’s Basketball Head Coach Eric Musselman, Musselman apologized for the actions that took place following the Hogs overtime win against San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. The statement is as follows:. “We recently...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
wcyb.com

ETSU, offensive coordinator Neugebauer mutually part ways

(WCYB) — ETSU announced Monday night offensive coordinator Adam Neugebauer and the program have mutually agreed to part ways. Neugebauer spent just one season in Johnson City. Head coach George Quarles hired Neugebauer from Division II's Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania. “I met with Adam this morning and we both...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

ETSU offensive lineman Austin enters transfer portal

(WCYB) — ETSU offensive lineman Blake Austin is the latest to enter the transfer portal. "My four years at ETSU is time I will always cherish and it would not have been possible without the incredible people I've had around me," said Austin in a tweet. "To the fans and Buc Nation, I thank you for the never ending support in my own hometown."
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Spun

Report: Notable College Football Bowl Game Matchup Set

The Hawaii Bowl is reportedly set. According to a report from Brett McMurphy, the Hawaii Bowl has its two teams for the 2022-23 bowl game. "San Diego State & Middle Tennessee will play in the @HawaiiBowl , sources told @ActionNetworkHQ . Merry Christmas Eve! The Hawaii Bowl is Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. This is 2nd official matchup of the 41 bowls. Only 39 remaining," he reported on Monday morning.
wcyb.com

Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Memorial held for 18th year

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A yearly memorial was held for Bristol, Tennessee Officer Mark Vance Sunday. He was shot and killed in the line of duty on November 27, 2004 while responding to a domestic call. I think that it’s very important because it's a renewed reminder to how...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Planning underway for 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Preparations are now underway for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion music festival. The event is slated to take place September 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. While those plans are in talks, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is expected to attend a Bristol,...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Curt's Ace Hardware opens newest location in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — Curt's Ace Hardware in Elizabethton held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning. The newest Curt's Ace Hardware is located at 1731 Highway 19E Bypass in Elizabethton. It is the fifth Curt's Ace Hardware to open. “As we continue to grow and expand our company to...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Search for next director of Sullivan County Schools continues

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The search for the next director of Sullivan County Schools is progressing. Deidre Pendley. CTE Director and an Assistant Principal for Bristol, Tennessee City Schools. To be able to provide the right programs, to be able to provide the individualized support that each student...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Charges pending following shooting in Big Stone Gap pharmacy parking lot, police say

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WCYB) — Charges are pending after a person was shot in the parking lot of a Big Stone Gap pharmacy, according to police. Officers arrived to the parking lot of Big Stone Economy Drug on Sunday afternoon and discovered a male victim had been shot. Police said the suspect went into the back door Curklin's restaurant and the restaurant was evacuated. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wcyb.com

Fatal shooting in Hawkins County under investigation

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A fatal shooting investigation is underway in Hawkins County, according to District Attorney General Dan Armstrong. His office requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to assist the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office with the case. News 5 has asked both the TBI and the sheriff's...
wcyb.com

Body of missing Clintwood man found, police say

NORTON, Va. (WCYB) — The Norton Police Department confirmed the body of Jason Keith Mullins was found Saturday. The 41-year-old Clintwood man had been missing for more than a week. Investigators say he was last seen at Norton Community Hospital. His body was found Saturday afternoon about a quarter...
CLINTWOOD, VA
wcyb.com

Johnson City Police Department investigating after shots hit house

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have released new information following a shots fired report in Johnson City Sunday night. Police said a shots fired call came in at around 8:50 p.m. Officers discovered multiple rounds struck a house in the 500 block of Robinson Drive. Witnesses said an orange vehicle was in the area as a potential suspect vehicle.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Bristol Christmas tree lighting set for Monday

BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — An annual Christmas season tradition will return to downtown Bristol Monday night. The Christmas tree lighting event is set for 6-7 p.m. outside of The Bristol Hotel. Before the lighting, guests can enjoy music and cookie decorating inside the hotel. Hot cocoa will also be...
BRISTOL, VA

