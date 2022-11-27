Read full article on original website
Drivers stop to scoop up cash spilled on I-71 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — Money spilled onto I-71 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon causing a chaotic scene as some drivers pulled over and began grabbing bills off the roadway. Around 3:45 p.m. Crews were called to reports of money flying on the roadway near I-71 at SR-48, according to dispatchers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Family of Fairfield man killed by PD in Walmart may move on with lawsuit
A 911 caller reported that a man was pointing a gun at customers. A short time later, police charged into the store.
wbrc.com
Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
wnewsj.com
Man sentenced for vehicular homicide
WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a fatal car accident. On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Thomas Watkins to no less than six years and no more than nine years in prison. Watkins, 53, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October.
Detectives linking Hamilton County murder suspect to Butler County cold cases
Butler County Sheriff’s Office investigators said it’s possible, but the homicide cases of Nancy Theobald and Victoria Hincher are not solved just yet.
Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
Fox 19
New Richmond man found dead in shipping container
NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township. Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on OH-749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department. A woman called police to...
WCPO
NKY woman charged with manslaughter admits to selling drugs to man who later died from overdose
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Driving nine miles per hour over the speed limit. That’s the reason behind a traffic stop on Nov. 20 that ended with a woman wanted for manslaughter being arrested. Jennifer Moore, 38, was charged with one count of second-degree manslaughter, one count of endangering...
Fox 19
Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
WBKO
Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A murder suspect from Dayton, Ohio was arrested in Logan County as a search for him continued. Cornelius Brogan, 29, was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. On...
Man shot in Springfield Holiday Celebration incident tells police he looked the shooter in his eyes
Investigators continue to search for the people involved in the shooting incident during Springfield’s ‘Holiday in the City’ celebration on Friday night. News Center 7′s Haley Kosik obtained a copy of what police say happened on Friday. Springfield officers found a man with a gunshot wound...
VIDEO: Wreckage of car crushed by train in Clark County
At this time, it is unknown why the car was stopped on the tracks. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.
WLWT 5
Hamilton County Sherriff's Office identify victim found deceased in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim found deceased earlier this month in Miami Township. According to police, on Nov. 10 deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Miamiview Drive for reports of a deceased person on the side of the road.
Fox 19
Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
Fox 19
Delhi father charged after abandoning children to go drink, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Delhi woman is credited with twice rescuing children whose father allegedly abandoned them to go drinking. One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, told police the man leaves him and his 7-year-old sister alone, often for a long time, to go drink, according to a police affidavit.
Fox 19
Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
Fox 19
West Chester man found in Reading, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
1 man in custody, another at large following Bethel Twp. break-in
BETHEL TOWNSHIP — One man is in custody and another is at large following a break-in at a residence in Bethel Township last week. >>‘I just shot my son;’ Father calls 911 after shooting son on Thanksgiving. Ronald J. Blair, 39, of Dayton was arrested while in...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash
MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
