Butler County, OH

wbrc.com

Man delivers FedEx packages found dumped on side of highway

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – An Ohio man rescued a bunch of packages dumped on the side of the road by a FedEx driver. The matter is under investigation, but the people who received the potentially lost items are thankful. Zach Arnwine and his fiancée were driving along a highway east...
GERMANTOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Man sentenced for vehicular homicide

WILMINGTON — A Blanchester man has been sentenced to prison time for his role in a fatal car accident. On Monday, Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John “Tim” Rudduck sentenced Thomas Watkins to no less than six years and no more than nine years in prison. Watkins, 53, of Blanchester, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in October.
BLANCHESTER, OH
WDTN

Deputies seek evidence after fatal hit-and-run crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are looking for answers after a man was found dead on a Clark County bridge early Friday morning. According to the Clark County Sheriff’s office, a passerby called for help around 4:30 a.m. on November 25, after they said they saw what they believed to be a person lying on […]
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

New Richmond man found dead in shipping container

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pierce Township. Kenneth Eva, 43, was found dead by Pierce Township officers who responded to his property on OH-749 around 9:45 a.m. Monday, according to the police department. A woman called police to...
NEW RICHMOND, OH
Fox 19

Driver killed in Kennedy Heights crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver killed in the early morning hours of Nov. 27 has been identified. Jose Alberto Aleman Solorsano, 20, died at the scene of the crash on Montgomery Road in Kennedy Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police say Solorsano was driving a 2004 Chevy Colorado...
CINCINNATI, OH
WBKO

Ohio murder suspect arrested in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A murder suspect from Dayton, Ohio was arrested in Logan County as a search for him continued. Cornelius Brogan, 29, was charged with third-degree assault of a police officer or probation officer, attempt to disarm a peace officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. On...
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Homicide victim identified after body found in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A homicide victim has been identified more than two weeks after her body was found. Amanda Witschger, 24, was found dead along the side of Miamiview Drive on Nov. 10, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office says it was difficult...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Arrest made in deadly October shooting in Millvale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly October shooting in Millvale. Wendall Foster, 26, is facing a murder charge following the death of 32-year-old Davonte Hollis on Oct. 14, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. The suspect was arrested Monday by CPD’s Homicide Unit...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

West Chester man found in Reading, police say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An 81-year-old man who went missing Monday afternoon somehow found his way to Reading, according to West Chester police. Police asked for the public’s help finding Sisay Mulualem around 6 p.m. He had last been seen four hours earlier near Tennyson Court in West...
READING, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police mourn loss of K-9 officer

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who recently died due to medical complications. Cairo has been with the police force since 2014 patrolling the streets with his handler Police Specialist Michael Harper. The dog was trained for patrol, SWAT, tracking, and drug detection. “We...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: 3 injured in Miami Twp. crash

MIAMISBURG — Three people were injured in a crash in Miami Twp. Tuesday morning. Crews were called to a two vehicle crash on the Miamisburg Centerville Road near the on-ramp to I-75 southbound early Tuesday. An initial investigation revealed that the crash happened when the driver of a red...
