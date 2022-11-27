ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

cw34.com

New Video: Officer on paid leave after fatal hit-and-run in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An officer was placed on paid leave following a fatal crash in Riviera Beach. The Riviera Beach Police Department tells CBS12 News this investigation is being handled by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office after a motorcyclist was killed on Friday night. Typically, that kind of thing happens when an employee of the agency with jurisdiction may be involved. Neither the PBSO or Riviera Beach PD are confirming that an officer was involved or broke protocol.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Martin County business under investigation following dog's death

The Martin County Sheriff's Office is investigating Pawsitively Paradise, a dog training, grooming and pet-sitting company in Palm City. The investigation comes after a Palm City couple, Dan and Adelle Csontos, told NewsChannel 5 that one of their flat-coated retrievers died while in the company's care. "There's no explanation for...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Body found floating in Broward canal next to Florida Turnpike

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities asked for the public's help after a body was found floating Tuesday morning in a canal next to the Florida Turnpike.In a written statement, the Florida Highway Patrol said a worker was performing fiber optic work in a canal on the northbound side of the turnpike and Mile Marker 67 around 8:35 a.m.The worker found the floating body who is believed to be a white male of unknown age, according to the statement.The Broward County Sheriff's Office's dive team recovered the body, which was transported to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy.Officials said it is believed that the body  had been in the canal for over 48 hours.Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff's office at 954-493-8477.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Young person found dead at scene of NE Miami-Dade shooting

MIAMI – An investigation is underway Tuesday evening after a young person was shot to death in northeast Miami-Dade.According to Miami-Dade PD, a 911 call came in at around 1 p.m. about a person suffering from a gunshot wound.Responding officers found a young man dead on the scene, located in the 160 block of Sierra Drive.Preliminary info revealed after the man was shot he made his way too a nearby home, knocking on the door before collapsing to his death.Between four to five men were seen running from the scene.No other details have been released at this time.If you have any info on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (3050 471-TIPS.
MIAMI, FL
cw34.com

3 people shot on I-95 after road rage altercation, deputies say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were shot on I-95 after an argument turned violent, deputies say. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Florida Highway Patrol and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night regarding a shooting on I-95 south, between Sunrise Boulevard and Broward Boulevard.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
cw34.com

PBSO looking for missing 19 year old

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a young adult last seen over the weekend. Deputies said Ozalers Damis, 19, was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 26 and was later reported missing by his mother on Nov. 28. The sheriff's office...
cw34.com

Pink scooter swiped in a string of burglaries

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three men are still at large after deputies said they committed a string of burglaries in West Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said three men were seen committing multiple vehicle and residential burglaries at the Holiday Plaza located on N. Haverhill Road last month. The burglaries took place between midnight and 4:30 a.m.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

New scam in Palm Beach County involves grant for hurricane windows

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A new scam has made its way to Palm Beach County. The sheriff's office is warning residents about a scam on Facebook that people may fall for. Investigators said there is an imposter acting like a Facebook friend and soliciting individuals to apply for a grant for hurricane windows.
BOCANEWSNOW

MASS SHOOTING: THREE SHOT ON I-95, ONE VICTIM FACING LIFE-THREATENING INJURY

SUNDAY NIGHT SHOOTING SHUT I-95 IN BROWARD COUNTY NEAR FLL AIRPORT. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Sunday night shooting on I-95 that closed the Interstate for hours near Broward Boulevard left at least three people shot. Police initially believed two people […]

