Tennessee Titans fans react after third straight loss to Bengals
Tennessee Titans fans took to Twitter to react to another second-half loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals took the lead on a Tee Higgins touchdown early in the fourth quarter and were able to control the clock late to get the 20-16 win. The Titans (7-4) got on the...
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Jaguars 28, Ravens 27: Trevor Lawrence Leads a Game-Winning Drive in Career Performance
With the Jaguars down 27-20 and with 2:00 remaining, the Jaguars saw Trevor Lawrence grow up right in front of their eyes. There were sacks. Fumbles. Missed throws. All on the final drive. But the Jaguars didn't flench. First, the franchise passer completed a fourth-down pass to Marvin Jones. Then...
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Falcons are a...
Six Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 20-16 Win Over Tennessee Titans
Cincinnati is 7-4 following the win over Tennessee
By the numbers: What did we learn about the Jaguars' Week 12 win over the Ravens?
Progress takes time and the Jaguars showed plenty of that in their 28-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. The team demonstrated a type of finish they hadn't for most of the season. Everything appeared to come together — finally. Of course, there's still plenty of improvement...
‘This Is a Week-to-Week Business’: Following Up the Ravens Win Is the Jaguars’ Next Test
While the Jaugars win over the Baltimore Ravens was a huge statement over a heavily favored opponent, the team still sits at 4-7, and has plenty left to prove. As a team, the Jaguars have vastly improved their offensive performance, thanks to the recent surge of franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who put on a 3 touchdown encore with no turnovers against a tough Ravens defense. Defensively, the Jaguars defense held Lamar Jackson to 16-32 passing, constantly forcing the uber athletic quarterback out of the pocket and making him use his legs.
