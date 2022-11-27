ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOV 9

The Friendship Room Hosts Fundraiser

Steubenville, OH — The Center of Hope Friendship Room of Steubenville presented their Season of Hope event for the first time since the pandemic this weekend. This event serves as a fundraiser for the organization, which included dinner and raffle baskets. It was free and open to the public.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Local CBD shop raising funds for The Salvation Army

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A CBD shop in the Ohio Valley is raising money for a local charity in a unique way. The Holistic Cloud in Bellaire and Steubenville is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for The Salvation Army this upcoming holiday season. "The 100th Salvation food drive/fundraiser...
BELLAIRE, OH
WTOV 9

Wheeling Central holding annual food drive to benefit Catholic Charities

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The largest single-day food drive in West Virginia benefitting Catholic Charities will begin Tuesday in Wheeling. Students, staff and others at Wheeling Central Catholic High School will hand deliver brown paper bags to doorsteps across the city. If you receive a bag at your door,...
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Who says culinary arts aren't cool?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Culinary students at West Virginia Northern Community College put their carving skills to the test on Tuesday morning, turning 300-pound ice blocks into works of art. The process, as they say in garmnajay classes, was pretty cool. It begins with a stencil on the ice....
WHEELING, WV
WTOV 9

Is your car ready for the winter?

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The winter weather may bring out the best in some people, but it always brings out the worst in our cars. Studies show nearly 23 percent of all breakdowns occur in the winter months. “One thing you want to check is your battery,” said Ryan...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Commissioners in Brooke County approved seventh water and sewer project for ARPA funds

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Commissioners in Brooke County have approved their seventh water and sewer project for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission and Region 11 Planning and Development Council requested immediate funding of $986,500 for the Hammond PSD water system improvements. The...
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Triadelphia home considered total loss after fire

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — A structure at 746 Gashell Run Road in Triadelphia is considered a total loss following a Monday night fire. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said one of the homeowners was transported to Wheeling Hospital with burns. He also said two firefighters were treated for injuries.
TRIADELPHIA, WV
WTOV 9

One injured in two-vehicle Weirton crash

WEIRTON, W.Va. — One person has been sent to the hospital Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash on Freedom Way in Weirton. The Weirton Fire Department reports the driver of one of the vehicles was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital as a precaution. The condition of the...
WEIRTON, WV
WTOV 9

Crash ties up traffic on Ohio 7 near Rush Run Road

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday evening along Ohio 7 near Rush Run Road in Jefferson County. Traffic was slowed for some time as crews cleaned up the accident. The crash is under investigation.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy