Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTOV 9
The Friendship Room Hosts Fundraiser
Steubenville, OH — The Center of Hope Friendship Room of Steubenville presented their Season of Hope event for the first time since the pandemic this weekend. This event serves as a fundraiser for the organization, which included dinner and raffle baskets. It was free and open to the public.
WTOV 9
City of Weirton, Renaissance Weirton Corporation combine for food, toy drive
The city of Weirton has partnered with Renaissance Weirton Corporation to collect food and toys to be given to the Salvation Army to help those in need during the holiday season. The city will have drop off boxes for food and toy donations at the following locations:. - Municipal Building.
WTOV 9
Local CBD shop raising funds for The Salvation Army
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — A CBD shop in the Ohio Valley is raising money for a local charity in a unique way. The Holistic Cloud in Bellaire and Steubenville is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for The Salvation Army this upcoming holiday season. "The 100th Salvation food drive/fundraiser...
WTOV 9
Wheeling Central holding annual food drive to benefit Catholic Charities
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — The largest single-day food drive in West Virginia benefitting Catholic Charities will begin Tuesday in Wheeling. Students, staff and others at Wheeling Central Catholic High School will hand deliver brown paper bags to doorsteps across the city. If you receive a bag at your door,...
WTOV 9
It's a big day for Steubenville City Schools' annual Stuff the Bus collection
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s a big day for Steubenville City Schools’ annual Stuff the Bus collection. The event coincides with the National Day of Giving or Giving Tuesday. All six schools in the district -- Steubenville High School, Harding Middle School, East Elementary, West Elementary, McKinley...
WTOV 9
Who says culinary arts aren't cool?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Culinary students at West Virginia Northern Community College put their carving skills to the test on Tuesday morning, turning 300-pound ice blocks into works of art. The process, as they say in garmnajay classes, was pretty cool. It begins with a stencil on the ice....
WTOV 9
Columbiana County authorities seek help in identifying deceased woman
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio — Investigators are looking for help to identify a woman found deceased along Ohio 45 near Ohio 11 in Columbiana County. This according to our news affiliate WFMJ. The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Department and Ohio BCI report a person driving by the gravel parking area spotted...
WTOV 9
Update: Three treated for injuries after Monday house fire in Ohio County
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A destructive house fire in Triadelphia sent a homeowner and pair of firefighters to the hospital. It ignited just before 7 o'clock on Monday night along Gashell Run Road, where first responders from multiple agencies faced an uphill battle from the start. "When they first...
WTOV 9
Investigation ongoing at Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were found
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — An investigation continues into a Belmont County home where 30 dead animals were discovered. Authorities reported 22 rabbits, five kittens and three adult cats were found dead inside a home on Main Street in Barton. Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request last Tuesday...
WTOV 9
Is your car ready for the winter?
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The winter weather may bring out the best in some people, but it always brings out the worst in our cars. Studies show nearly 23 percent of all breakdowns occur in the winter months. “One thing you want to check is your battery,” said Ryan...
WTOV 9
Commissioners in Brooke County approved seventh water and sewer project for ARPA funds
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — Commissioners in Brooke County have approved their seventh water and sewer project for American Rescue Plan Act funds. The Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission and Region 11 Planning and Development Council requested immediate funding of $986,500 for the Hammond PSD water system improvements. The...
WTOV 9
Steubenville Council updates legislation pertaining to contractors, homeowner permits
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville Council passed changes to a city ordinance recommended by the city's Board of Engineering and Building Appeals. The new legislation eases restrictions on contractors by changing the period of time when failure to obtain permit penalties are held against them. The law on the books...
WTOV 9
UPDATE: Triadelphia home considered total loss after fire
TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. — A structure at 746 Gashell Run Road in Triadelphia is considered a total loss following a Monday night fire. Ohio County EMA Director Lou Vargo said one of the homeowners was transported to Wheeling Hospital with burns. He also said two firefighters were treated for injuries.
WTOV 9
One injured in two-vehicle Weirton crash
WEIRTON, W.Va. — One person has been sent to the hospital Tuesday following a two-vehicle crash on Freedom Way in Weirton. The Weirton Fire Department reports the driver of one of the vehicles was flown by medical helicopter to a Pittsburgh-area hospital as a precaution. The condition of the...
WTOV 9
Barton animal abuse case indicative of growing problem for humane officials
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — The investigation into the home in Belmont County where at least 30 dead animals were found is the peak in what could become a more common trend in animal cruelty cases. In 2015, the previous occupants of this home on Main Street in Barton left...
WTOV 9
Crash ties up traffic on Ohio 7 near Rush Run Road
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Tuesday evening along Ohio 7 near Rush Run Road in Jefferson County. Traffic was slowed for some time as crews cleaned up the accident. The crash is under investigation.
Comments / 0