Ragusa Athlete of the Week
The KOGT Athlete of the Week, sponsored by First Financial Bank, is Orangefield’s Pete Ragusa. Ragusa, a senior, recently surpassed 1000 points scored in his career with the Bobcats. And while currently averaging more than 20 per contest, Coach Jake McDonald said the skies the limit for his “Gym Rat.”
Newton Wins Thriller in Defensive Battle
What a thriller! The Newton Eagles defeated the Daingerfield Tigers in a defensive juggernaut last Friday night at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches. The Eagles pulled it off with a 16-12 victory. The Eagles will once again play at Homer Bryce Stadium in Nacogdoches this Friday, playing the Harmony Eagles...
Sherlock Breaux in the Creaux's Nest
ORANGE COUNTY ADVANCED POWER STATION STATE OF THE ART. The new power station in Orange County, near Bridge City, at the present Entergy location, will be in the city of Port Arthur. However, the advanced power station will continue to be in the Bridge City school district. The power station will provide critical power to Southeast Texas with a significantly lower emissions rate than the legacy generation it replaces. An outside analysis conducted by TXP, Inc. determined that construction of The Orange County Advanced Power Station will create nearly $1.8 billion in total economic activity in Southeast Texas. Construction of the facility will result in more than 7,000 direct jobs and approximately 27 permanent jobs once operational. Entergy Texas is committed to working with local vendors to maximize the economic impact to the community. Construction of the power station is expected to start in 2023 and be completed by 2026.
Man in Texas Tricks Alligators by Wearing Gator-Type Suit
It's well-documented that the south is known for being alligator country! But did you know, in this neck of the woods, a man from Beaumont, Texas is known for swimming with these ferocious deadly animals?. This man whose name is Gary Saurage drives a jacked-up pickup truck with a lift...
Shirley Ann LeBlanc
Shirley Ann LeBlanc, 77, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away peacefully at home on November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Burial will follow at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches. Visitation will be...
Texas Man Uses Alligator Suit To Swim With The Gators
These videos have apparently been around for a few years, but they're making the rounds again. This stuff is brand new to me and what this guy does is insane. Gary Saurage, owner of Gator Country in Beaumont, Texas, tests his theory that the best way to get up close to gators is to trick them into thinking you're just another alligator. He straps on his prototype gator suit and wades into a pond with 45 alligators and attempts to swim up close to an 11-foot gator.
Vidor Students of the Month
The Rotary Club in Vidor has announced their Students of the Month of November at Vidor High School. They include Allie Williams (9), Madalen Beasley (10), Hope Dilley (11), and Reagan LaPray (12).
Where is Joshua Larkin?
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby says his department is continuing to investigate the Thursday, November 17th disappearance of 38-year-old Joshua Ian Larkin and he says that deputies are now looking very closely at the time period just prior to Larkin vanishing. Additionally, the sheriff’s department has released two new photos...
Vote For OC Tree in Louisiana
Trees of Hope are up at Delta Downs and voting runs through Dec. 15. You can vote in person or online by clicking this link. The Orange County Special Angels have a tree and would love your vote. Prizes are given for first through third place.
Beaumont ISD to Buy Faster, Touch-Free Metal Detectors
(TNS) — Aiming to cut down the amount of time it takes to get thousands of students through metal detectors each morning, Beaumont ISD is making an investment in newer technology. The school board at its November regular meeting voted to purchase touchless, walkthrough metal detectors from Amarillo-based Diamond...
Evelyn Joan Sechler
Born in Eau Claire, Pennsylvania, on February 21, 1925, Evelyn was the daughter of Reverend James and Alice St. Clair. She attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania majoring in biology and chemistry. After moving to Texas, she graduated from Lamar College with a BS in social science and MA in history. Evelyn began a professional career in education from 1954 to 1989 in Port Neches – Groves, Port Arthur and West Orange Cove Consolidated school districts as a teacher, principal, elementary school supervisor, and Executive Director of Elementary Education. She was an advocate for children and a mentor for teachers and principals. Evelyn traveled extensively in Europe with friends. She also enjoyed bus tours across the United States and Canada with her husband, Dean, and other couples. Evelyn and Dean enjoyed hunting for antiques when they traveled and she gave talks to an antique club on several occasions about her collections. She was an avid reader and gave researched book reviews for AAUW. Evelyn was a long-time member of First Presbyterian Church in Orange where she was a deacon, chairman of the Caring Ministry, moderator of Presbyterian Women, church librarian and adult Sunday School teacher.
Gumdrop Shop is Saturday
The Orange Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to bring the Gumdrop Shop to downtown Orange. The Gumdrop Shop will be held at Stark Park on Saturday, December 3, from 10AM to 4PM. Spend the day strolling throughout Stark Park and find unique items provided by more than 100 artists...
Annual Can Drive Is Thursday
The 13th Annual KOGT/Granger Chevrolet Can Drive to benefit Orange Christian Services and Salvation Army is Thursday morning. Known as the “Fastest Fundraiser in Texas” the Can Drive is from 7am-9am at Granger Chevrolet on Mac Arthur Drive. “Everyone is busy this time of year,” said Al Granger. “So we give you the opportunity to use our drive thru. If you don’t have time to visit we’ll have people ready to take your donation without having to get out of your car.”
Want Free Pizza For A Year?
PIZZA HUT CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW WEST ORANGE, TX LOCATION. Flynn Restaurant Group to give first 25 guests free pizza for one year on Friday, December 2. Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Pizza Hut’s largest franchisee, is excited to announce the grand opening of its new restaurant located at 3109 Edgar Brown Drive in West Orange, TX. The new location is projected to add 15 new jobs to the local economy. Doors will officially open for guests on Wednesday, November 9, and a grand opening celebration event will take place on Friday, December 2. Grand opening festivities will include a giveaway for FREE Pizza for one year to the first 25 guests in line*.
Police mourning loss of long-time crossing guard who worked toughest 'intersection in Groves'
GROVES, Texas — The Groves Police Department is mourning the loss of a long-time crossing guard who kept area children safe at one of the city's toughest intersections. Deborah Reeves is a Groves resident and started serving as a crossing guard in February 2009. She worked as a crossing guard at Taft Elementary for years.
Bob Hope Middle School taking precautionary safety measures amid potential threat
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Staff at a Port Arthur middle school are taking precautionary measures to ensure students' safety after being notified about a potential threat. On Monday, a parent told officials at Bob Hope Middle School that their child heard a student in the hallway say they were going to bring a gun to the school Tuesday, according to a Bob Hope Middle School release.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
Two Vidor Men Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:11 a.m., Officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) in Beaumont, in reference to a suspicious vehicle near the business. Officers arrived on scene and 3 white males ran from the area. Officers apprehended two of the three males and then...
One injured when SUV and pickup truck collided in Buna
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver of an SUV was injured when she collided with a pickup truck late Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 11:00 on Highway 96 near Business 96 in Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark said 51-year-old Geneva Wright, of Buna, was driving northbound in...
We asked if Beaumont is getting a Trader Joe's, Aldi, Costco
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In the city of Beaumont there are thousands of businesses, but there still always seems to be people who are not happy with the selection. Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Economic Development Kristie Young said a...
