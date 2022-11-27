Read full article on original website
Weezer
2d ago
When was this poll taken? in the 80's? I don't even know of anyone that'll say, "I want some of that yummy ambrosia salad," let alone someone who even remembers what it is.
Reply(5)
4
Geneva Kilson-Saia
2d ago
I personally love ambrosia. No, I'm not from Jersey. Born and raised in Philly and am married to an Iltalian man. I've lived in Jersey for over 30 years and a sandwich on a long roll will always be called a hoagie.
Reply
4
