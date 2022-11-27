Read full article on original website
Skeletal remains found in Montana belong to Rapids native
RED LODGE, MT — A skull, femur and pelvic bone found by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago are those of a Wisconsin Rapids man who went missing 46 years ago, and who authorities say was murdered. According to a news release from the Carbon County Sheriff’s and...
A Great Montana Radio Co-Worker Did This for Our Team
It's always such a nice surprise every year. Every company, it seems, has at least one person that knows how to spread some cheer and get the holidays started right. We've got one too- our traffic director Christina Irmen. Early Monday morning, while we were all waking up with our...
RSV in Montana: Bozeman family recounts time in ICU
More than 200 new cases of the virus popped up in Montana last week, numbers doctors say they don't typically see until January.
Mother Nature is Coming for the Montana Idaho Border This Week
This week won't be a great time for travel to Idaho. Up to two feet of snow and very gusty winds are expected around West Yellowstone and along the Montana/Idaho border. It's pretty rare that we see the phrase "travel could be difficult to impossible" so let's take this advisory seriously. Even with just a FEW inches of snow falling in that area can cause poor visibility - this storm is supposed to bring up to two feet and very gusty winds. That makes for a dangerous combination.
Lolo and Frenchtown Make Top 10 Snobbiest Places in Montana
When you think of "snobby," you think of a snotty heiress getting out of her Mercedes at a Hollywood premier. A person who looks down their nose at anyone who has less than they do. Someone who cares more about their "purse puppy" and Range Rover than anyone else. But when you think of Montanans, "snobby" is not really a word that comes to mind. Still, if you had to choose, what are the snobbiest towns in Montana? The folks at Roadsnacks.net are back at it again, with a study on the snobbiest towns in Montana.
Montana Ski Areas: Latest Reports, News, and Conditions
All of Montana's ski hills, all in one place. Bookmark this list for easy reference all season long. Get current conditions and reports for any Montana resort with one click. Bridger Bowl located at 15795 Bridger Canyon Road, Bozeman. Big Sky Resort located at 50 Big Sky Resort Road, Big...
There She Is, Montana’s Official State Christmas Tree
There's she is. That is Montana's official state capitol Christmas tree. I just have one question: is it bigger or smaller than the Griswold family Christmas tree?. Last week, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte made it official:. It’s official — our State Capitol Christmas tree has been harvested in the Beaverhead-Deerlodge...
Montana officials urge judge to lift limit on wolf kills
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana officials on Monday asked a judge to lift a restraining order that restricted wolf hunting and trapping following concerns that too many of the animals could be killed this winter. The hearing before District Judge Chris Abbott in Helena comes as Montana and other Republican-led states have moved in recent years to make […]
yourbigsky.com
Can I smoke weed in my backyard in Montana?
Recreational Marijuana is still fairly new in Montana, but some may be wondering if they can smoke cannabis legally. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department says people are allowed to smoke weed on their porch as long as it is on private property. Those smoking marijuana must also be at least 21 years old or older. Police get involved if someone smoking outside is under 21 or if they have reason to believe there is reckless or illegal activity present.
mtpr.org
Moderate to heavy snow expected in western Montana this week
Another winter storm is set to dump significant snow in western Montana’s mountains this week. National Weather Service meteorologists anticipate a ‘moderate to heavy snow event’ as the storm moves from the northwest to the southeast Wednesday into Thursday. The storm could drop a foot or more...
Neighbors say Billings moose appears injured
After MTN News shared Tess’s video with FWP, they immediately sent a team out to check on the moose this Monday.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Friends of the Montana Constitution’ announced
Friends of the Montana Constitution logo. Mae Nan Ellingson, the youngest Delegate to the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention, announced in a news release Monday the formation of Friends of the Montana Constitution, a Montana nonprofit and nonpartisan educational corporation. The news release noted Friends, led by Ellingson, has three purposes...
Where Montana voted red and blue in 2022, precinct by precinct
The more than 468,000 Montanans who cast ballots in November 2022 by and large leaned Republican — electing two GOP candidates to represent Montana in the U.S. House and handing the GOP a historic supermajority in the state Legislature. As is typically the case in Montana, though, the state’s...
Complete Guide to Current SW Montana Avalanche Conditions
Montana is a winter wonderland playground, but that playground comes with avalanche dangers. Thankfully, we are home to one of the best Avalanche Centers in the country with the best people, info and resources within the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center. The Round House, Bozeman, MT. The Round House, Bozeman,...
Look! Popular Montana Music Festival Announces Epic 2023 Lineup
One of Montana's most popular music festivals just released its lineup for 2023. Check it out!. The Under the Big Sky Festival is truly one of a kind. Since the inaugural festival in 2019, it has grown into the biggest in the state. The UTBS Festival takes place on Big Mountain Ranch near Whitefish, Montana. The festival features three days of some of the finest in folk, Americana, and outlaw music. There's even a rodeo! The 2023 festival is scheduled for July 14, 15, and 16.
The Most Expensive in Montana, Part 1: From RVs to Cheese
When you have more money than you know what to do with, you may want to buy the most expensive 'whatever' you can find. We scoured Montana for the most expensive stuff you can buy, from gear and toys to RVs and cheese. No kidding. PRIVATE CHEF CATERED DINNER FOR...
Billings pastor responds to church vandalism
Church-goers arrived at church Sunday morning to find a rock had been thrown through the window of the front door.
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
'Horrid': Billings coffee kiosk destroyed Saturday night
The video shows a truck leaving a business next door to the kiosk, driving past the kiosk, backing up and then smashing into the building.
Billings family rattled after bullet accidentally fired into home
A family home on Blue Creek Road just outside of Billings was shot Sunday afternoon, and although it was an accident, it doesn't mean that the family wasn't affected.
