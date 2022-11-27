Read full article on original website
Grab a butterbeer and enjoy themed photo-ops at the Harry Potter pop-up bar in Lincoln ParkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Mile High Cocktail Club: Chicago's newest speakeasy is 46 floors upJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Ongoing Case Of The Teen Found In A FreezerStill UnsolvedRosemont, IL
Illinois Consumer Group Applauds Effort to Cap Pawn Loan Interest Rates at 36%Advocate AndyIllinois State
police found a family dead in their home in buffalo grovecreteBuffalo Grove, IL
DePaul center Nick Ongenda out for 8 to 10 weeks
CHICAGO - DePaul senior center Nick Ongenda underwent a surgical procedure on his wrist today, and is expected to be out 8-10 weeks, per a university spokesperson. Ongenda fell on his wrist two days before the Blue Demons season opener and was "week to week", per DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield. He had been wearing a hard cast on his arm for the last few weeks. Upon re-evaluation of the injury by medical personnel yesterday, it was determined that surgery would be necessary.
Illini Inquirer Podcast | Mike LaTulip reviews Syracuse win, previews Maryland & Texas
Illini Inquirer basketball analyst joins Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner to review Illinois basketball's 73-44 win over Syracuse and preview big away matchups at Maryland and vs. Texas. LaTulip breaks down Coleman Hawkins' historic triple-double performance against Syracuse, breaks down why the Illini defense has been so good and impressions of the two freshmen guards, Matthew Mayer and RJ Melendez. The guys then look ahead to two premier matchups on the East Coast this weekend: at No. 22 Maryland on Friday and vs. No. 2 Texas in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them
Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
247Sports
Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne
Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
247Sports
Maryland Basketball Notes: 7-Footer Update | Bench Concerns? | Reese Feasting
Maryland basketball has played small when starting center Julian Reese is on the bench, usually employing 6-foot-7, 210-pound reserve Patrick Emilien at the five. Emilien has performed well, but there will be times during Big Ten play when more size is needed. So what's the status of 7-foot freshman Caleum-Swanton-Rodger?
Watch: Kenny Payne, players following Louisville's loss to Maryland
Louisville's chase for its first win of the 2022-23 season continues on. No. 22 Maryland downed the host Cardinals, 79-54, as part of the ACC / Big Ten Challenge. The Cardinals shot just 34 percent from the floor, had just six assists, committed 13 turnovers that the Terps converted into 21 points, in a fourth consecutive blowout loss.
Notre Dame commit taking official visit this weekend
Despite not having taken his official visit to Notre Dame yet, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek will take his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The 6-5, 310-pounder will make his way to campus for the first time since publicly announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 27.
247Sports
Maryland Football: A surprising portal entry makes it eight outgoing Terps transfers
Maryland football just saw its first big transfer portal departure of the postseason. Sophomore C.J. Dippre, a promising tight end who might have been a key piece in the Terps offense next year, announced on Wednesday that he's entering the portal. "I would like to thank the University of Maryland...
phoenixgsu.com
GSU senior dies in auto crash
Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
5mag.net
Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”
Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
3 injured, 1 critically, in shooting and car crash on South Side, Chicago police say
Three people were injured in a shooting and crash on Chicago's South Side Monday afternoon, CPD said.
Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving
CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
Woman killed in house explosion in northwest Indiana
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man sentenced to 15 years for pouring paint thinner in Oak Brook theater, attempting to set it on fire
OAK BROOK, Ill. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for pouring paint thinner on the floor of the Oak Brook AMC Theater, and then attempting to light a cigarette while being escorted out of the building. David Ferguson, 33, pled...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The man was standing outside in...
fox32chicago.com
Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop
CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
Man dies after being found shot in the face on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face and abdomen Thursday night in Roseland. Police say around 9:18 p.m. a man was found laying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of 112th Street suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Monica M. Eason, 42, is second person fatally struck on 3-block stretch of Pulaski in 4 months
On August 2 of this year, Lawrence Ware, 52, was killed while crossing the street in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue in West Garfield Park when a hit-and-run driver struck him, and another motorist ran him over. Tragically, Monica M. Eason, 42, was killed in a similar manner...
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in suburbs • Experian to pay millions in settlement • Cook Co. property taxes spike
CHICAGO - A $1 million winning Lucky Day Lottery ticket was sold in Joliet, Chicago saw its first measurable snow fall this week, and Experian will pay more than $16 million to settle lawsuits over a nationwide data breach where more than 735,000 Illinois residents were affected. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
247Sports
