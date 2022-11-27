ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

247Sports

DePaul center Nick Ongenda out for 8 to 10 weeks

CHICAGO - DePaul senior center Nick Ongenda underwent a surgical procedure on his wrist today, and is expected to be out 8-10 weeks, per a university spokesperson. Ongenda fell on his wrist two days before the Blue Demons season opener and was "week to week", per DePaul head coach Tony Stubblefield. He had been wearing a hard cast on his arm for the last few weeks. Upon re-evaluation of the injury by medical personnel yesterday, it was determined that surgery would be necessary.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast | Mike LaTulip reviews Syracuse win, previews Maryland & Texas

Illini Inquirer basketball analyst joins Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner to review Illinois basketball's 73-44 win over Syracuse and preview big away matchups at Maryland and vs. Texas. LaTulip breaks down Coleman Hawkins' historic triple-double performance against Syracuse, breaks down why the Illini defense has been so good and impressions of the two freshmen guards, Matthew Mayer and RJ Melendez. The guys then look ahead to two premier matchups on the East Coast this weekend: at No. 22 Maryland on Friday and vs. No. 2 Texas in Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Maryland Basketball: Gary Williams on Maryland's attendance issues and how he'd fix them

Maryland basketball's low attendance has been a popular topic during the Terps' impressive 7-0 start under Kevin Willard. Xfinity Center has been mostly empty during the first four home games, and on Wednesday the school discounted tickets to try to fill the building for its game against No. 16 Illinois on Friday. Maryland legend Gary Williams chimed in on the subject during the DC Coaches Podcast.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
247Sports

Louisville basketball's 'disheartening' 0-7 start after loss to Maryland sparks media buzz about Kenny Payne

Louisville and Maryland entered the 2022-23 season in similar places. The proud, basketball-first athletic programs both struggled last year, but new coaches were brought in to work their magic and make Maryland and Louisville relevant again. Tuesday illustrated both sides of the coin. No. 22 Maryland buried Louisville 79-54 behind 18 points from reenergized wing Donta Scott.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Notre Dame commit taking official visit this weekend

Despite not having taken his official visit to Notre Dame yet, Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 three-star offensive lineman Christopher Terek will take his official visit to South Bend this weekend. The 6-5, 310-pounder will make his way to campus for the first time since publicly announcing his pledge to the Fighting Irish back on Nov. 27.
SOUTH BEND, IN
phoenixgsu.com

GSU senior dies in auto crash

Chasatte Simeon died on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in a vehicular accident in Chicago. Simeon, a GSU senior and political science major, was a very active and involved student, friend, and community member. Simeon joined the GSU community as a freshman in 2019. She was an engaged student, a Center for Junior Year peer mentor, and a member of the GSU dance company.
CHICAGO, IL
5mag.net

Jesse Saunders hospitalized following “major stroke”

Chicago native and house music pioneer Jesse Saunders has been hospitalized after what is being called a “major stroke,” according to online reports and information from sources close to the DJ and producer. The Chosen Few DJs, to which Saunders belongs, posted messages on all major social media...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Week in Review: Chicago teacher killed • Winning $1M lotto ticket sold • Fatal 7-car wreck on Thanksgiving

CHICAGO - The wife of a Chicago teacher killed in a traffic crash is seeking justice after charges were dismissed in the case, a winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in suburban Chicago, a northwest Indiana man has received one of the most prestigious recognitions in country music, and a wrong-way driver caused a deadly seven-vehicle wreck on the Kennedy Expressway Thanksgiving night.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Woman killed in house explosion in northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief  Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...
NEW CHICAGO, IN
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The man was standing outside in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man kicks Chicago police officer in the head after traffic stop

CHICAGO - A Chicago police officer was kicked in the head by a suspect after a traffic stop in Albany Park on Sunday. Police said the incident happened near Sunnyside and Kimball at about 1:10 p.m. Police said the officer was expected to be treated and released from the hospital.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

247Sports

