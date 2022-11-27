CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman died in a house explosion late Wednesday morning in New Chicago, Indiana.The explosion happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. at a home in the 600 block of East 29th Avenue in New Chicago, according to NIPSCO.New Chicago Fire Chief Joe Eakins said the cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it was possibly the result of a natural gas leak.Neighbors described smelling natural gas over the past couple of days."What that tells me is there was an enormous amount of probably - like I said, it's under investigation - but an enormous amount of gas...

NEW CHICAGO, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO