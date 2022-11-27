ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from Miami flight after refusing to comply with safety protocol, police say

By Amir Vera, Hannah Sarisohn, Kevin Dotson, Tina Burnside, CNN
Henry County Daily Herald
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

What happened on Odell Beckham Jr’s flight? [UPDATED]

Odell Beckham Jr. was the subject of a delayed flight on Sunday morning in Miami. What happened?. On Sunday, in the middle of the first slate of NFL games and in the midst of several reports about his planned free agency visits, news came out about Odell Beckham Jr. was kicked off of an American Airlines flight in Miami headed to Los Angeles, California.
MIAMI, FL
Popculture

Odell Beckham Jr. Sparks Concern After Passing out on Plane

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a plane at Miami International Airport on Sunday after the flight crew was concerned about his health. Beckham, 30, was "in and out of consciousness" on the plane, according to police, and initially refused to leave. The free-agent star has not played this season as he is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl LVI in February.
MIAMI, FL
TheDailyBeast

Odell Beckham Jr. Booted Off Flight After Losing Consciousness

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight as it prepared to leave the Miami airport on Sunday—after cops said he caused concern by slipping in and out of consciousness. The incident forced the flight to stay on the tarmac, police told TMZ. Beckham’s state began to worry the flight crew as they tried to get him to put his seatbelt on, prompting a police call to the American Airlines flight. Once they arrived, Beckham reportedly regained consciousness and refused to deplane—leading everyone else to exit first before officers booted him. Beckham eventually booked another flight and escaped...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Reacts To Odell Beckham Jr's Plane Incident

This past Sunday, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport. The police said he was "in and out of consciousness." The timing of this incident was unfortunate to say the least. Beckham is about to start visiting teams to see where he wants to play this season.
InsideHook

Odell Beckham Jr. Puts Comeback in Jeopardy With Miami Plane Incident

Looking to latch on with a new team after missing the first 12 weeks of the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Super Bowl LVI as a member of the Los Angeles Rams, Odell Beckham Jr. may have delayed his comeback plans following an incident on Sunday on an American Airlines flight in Miami that was set to depart for Los Angeles.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy