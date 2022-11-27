NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. removed from Miami flight after refusing to comply with safety protocol, police say

Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a Los Angeles-bound flight as it prepared to leave the Miami airport on Sunday—after cops said he caused concern by slipping in and out of consciousness. The incident forced the flight to stay on the tarmac, police told TMZ. Beckham’s state began to worry the flight crew as they tried to get him to put his seatbelt on, prompting a police call to the American Airlines flight. Once they arrived, Beckham reportedly regained consciousness and refused to deplane—leading everyone else to exit first before officers booted him. Beckham eventually booked another flight and escaped...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO