MISportsNow Top Plays: 11/21-11/27

By Danielle King
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n1ho9_0jPJxXRg00

Check out the Top 5 Plays of the Week:

5. In a big Cadillac v. Big Rapids hockey matchup, the Viking’s Kaleb McKinley knocks the puck past the goal line followed by a Jackson Hilt goal ten seconds later to tie the game at two.

4. In the Division 7 State Championship, Traverse City St. Francis football’s John Hagelstein makes one of two Gladiator interceptions, both by him.

3. Later in the Division 7 game, Gladiator’s Garrett Hathaway gets his hands on Jackson Lumen Christi’s quarterback for one of his two sacks on Saturday morning.

2. In the Division 5 State Championship, Gladwin football’s Nick Wheeler connects with Kaden McDonald, who dodges defenders for the 30-yard single Flying G’s touchdown.

1. With five seconds on the clock in the Division 5 game, the Flying G’s Treyton Siegert’s field goal is good and Gladwin wins the state championship, 10-7.

Gladwin’s Journey to Making Flying G’s History

GLADWIN – When Gladwin head coach Marc Jarstfer took over in 2019, the football program ended the season 1-8. Four years later his Flying G's took the state title for the first time in program history with an unbeaten 14-0 record. "Tribute to these guys and the rest...
