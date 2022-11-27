ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

BRUINS PLACE 16-YEAR NHL VETERAN ON WAIVERS

According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the Boston Bruins have placed 16-year NHL veteran Anton Stralman on waivers for the purpose of sending him to the American Hockey League. Stralman, 36, joined the Bruins in training camp on a professional try-out contract (PTO) and on the opening day of the 2022-23...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Bruins waive Stralman as Forbort nears return from injury

The Boston Bruins placed Anton Stralman on waivers Monday, per multiple reports. The veteran defenseman was signed by the B's to a one-year contract in October after originally joining the team in training camp via a PTO deal. Stralman played in eight games for the Bruins and didn't tally a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Dealing with illness

Gaudreau didn't practice Sunday due to an illness, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. It is unclear at this time if Gaudreau will be available to play Monday versus Vegas. An update on his status should come following the morning skate. Gaudreau has recorded 20 points in 20 games this season, including two goals and 10 assists in 10 contests this month.
CBS Sports

Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns

When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
markerzone.com

SABRES PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON UNCONDITIONAL WAIVERS

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Sunday afternoon that they've place 30-year-old forward Riley Sheahan on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Sheahan, a 2010 first round pick of the Detroit Red Wings, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sabres in August and was hoping for a successful second stint with the organization.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit

Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Gets closer to 1,000 points

Stamkos scored two goals and was credited with an assist during Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the host Sabres. Stamkos connected on a third-period goal to spark Monday's late rally and then capped the comeback with the 13th overtime tally of his career. The 32-year-old center remains two points shy of 1,000 points (493 goals, 505 assists) during his 943-game career. The future Hall of Famer has collected five multi-point efforts during his past seven outings (five goals, eight assists). Stamkos scored on both of his shots during Monday's comeback victory.
NHL

Avalanche at Jets

AVALANCHE (12-6-1) at JETS (13-6-1) 8 p.m. ET; TSN3, ALT, ESPN+, SN NOW. Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Mikko Rantanen. Injured: Gabriel Landeskog (knee surgery), Darren Helm (lower body), Valeri Nichushkin (ankle surgery), Bowen Byram (lower body), Shane Bowers (upper body), Kurtis MacDermid (lower-body), Evan Rodrigues (lower body) Jets...
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Bruins' Anton Stralman: Hits waivers

Stralman was placed on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Stralman has been credited with three shots on goal, 10 blocks and 12 hits in eight games with Boston this season. Derek Forbort (finger) is close to a return to the lineup, so Stralman could be on his way to the AHL.
BOSTON, MA
lastwordonsports.com

NHL Predictions: November 29 Including Tampa Bay Lightning vs Boston Bruins

Welcome back to another day of NHL Predictions. Each day, Last Word on Hockey takes a look at the games that are happening and gives our predictions for each one, breaking down head-to-head and other factors that may play in. We also have a featured game of the day, which is considered must-watch TV. Today’s featured game is between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Boston Bruins.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury appears minor

Coach Doug Pederson said Monday that Etienne is dealing with a sprained foot, but the running back doesn't require a boot or crutches, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports. Pederson added that Etienne will be eased into practice during the week. Given that context, Etienne likely will have his practice reps capped, but it sounds like Jacksonville's starting running back could be back on the field as soon as Sunday's Week 13 game in Detroit.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
markerzone.com

MATTHEW TKACHUK GIVEN VIDEO TRIBUTE IN RETURN TO CALGARY

For the first time since being traded to and signing an extension with the Florida Panthers, Matthew Tkachuk returned to the Saddledome in Calgary and was given a video tribute, followed by a loud ovation from the fans. Tkachuk, 24, spent the first six seasons of his career in Calgary...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad

Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Buffalo Sabres: How to watch tonight at LCA

Detroit Red Wings (11-6-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (9-12-1) Where: Little Caesars Arena. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Game notes from The Associated Press: The Red Wings are 1-3-1 against the Atlantic Division, but 5-0-3 in games they score at least one power-play goal. The Sabres won the last matchup 8-3. Dylan Larkin has nine goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Filip Hronek has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games. Tage Thompson has scored 14 goals with 14 assists for the Sabres. Alex Tuch has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Hayes scores twice, Flyers top Isles 3-1 to end 10-game skid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kevin Hayes scored two goals, Carter Hart made 23 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a 10-game losing streak with a 3-1 victory over the New York Islanders on Tuesday night. Travis Sanheim also scored and Lukáš Sedlák added two assists for Philadelphia, which opened a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
9&10 News

Sabres face the Red Wings in Atlantic Division action

Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division foes meet when the Detroit Red Wings play the Buffalo Sabres. Detroit has gone 7-5-4 overall with a 1-3-1 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Broncos' Dakota Allen: Injured in Denver debut

Allen (hamstring) has been ruled out for the remainder of the Broncos' game against the Panthers. Allen was making his first appearance with Denver after signing with the team's active roster Tuesday. Over four games with Cleveland earlier this season, the 27-year-old logged two tackles while playing all 57 of his snaps on special teams. With Jonas Griffith (ankle) on IR, Allen's absence will leave Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell and Justin Strnad as the Broncos' only available inside linebackers Week 12.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Kennedy Brooks: Leaving Eagles' practice squad

Philadelphia cut Brooks from its practice squad Tuesday. After joining the Eagles as an undrafted free agent ahead of Week 1, the rookie will now have to seek another opportunity elsewhere. The back was very productive in three seasons at Oklahoma, so he should draw at least some interest around the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy