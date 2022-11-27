ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Gonzaga vs. Xavier in the PK85: Live stream online; TV channel

By Sam Brown
GonzagaNation.net
 2 days ago
After being upset by No. 24 Purdue in the PK85 semifinals Friday night, No. 6 Gonzaga will now face unranked Xavier in the third-place game Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

You can stream this game live on FuboTV (Start your free trial).

Gonzaga (4-2) gained the early advantage against Purdue (6-0), but struggled to build any real momentum or get the offense going, which eventually allowed the Boilermakers to find their groove to lead by as many as 15 points on their way to a dominant 84-66 win.

Drew Timme led the way for Gonzaga with 22 points in the losing effort.

With the win, Purdue advances to the PK85 championship game on Sunday where they will face the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs had hopes of competing in that game but now find themselves in the third-place game for the second consecutive time at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

They took home third place when they last played in this tournament in 2017 with an overtime win over Texas.

To secure another third-place victory Gonzaga will need to take down Xavier (4-2) on Sunday.

The Musketeers won the first-ever meeting between the two in 1960, but the Bulldogs have won the last four matchups in the series.

Here is how to watch Sunday's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Xaiver

Who: No. 6 Gonzaga faces Xaiver in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament

When: 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. EST, Sunday, November 27

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Portland, Oregon

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV: This game will be televised on ESPN

GonzagaNation.net

Julian Strawther leads Gonzaga over Xavier in PK85

PORTLAND - Julian Strawther scored 23 points and grabbed 9 rebounds to lead Gonzaga to an 88-84 win over Xavier in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy PK85 basketball tournament on Sunday. Strawther came alive down the stretch, burying several deep 3-pointers to help No. 6 Gonzaga (5-2)...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM

Strawther scores 23 as No. 6 Gonzaga beats Xavier 88-84

PORTLAND, Ore. — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, as No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 on Sunday in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Each of Gonzaga's starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had...
SPOKANE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Cincinnati DB, 4-star freshman from 2022 recruiting class, enters portal

Another day, another player has entered the transfer portal. On Sunday afternoon, Cincinnati freshman defensive back, Jonquis “JQ” Hardaway announced via his Twitter account that he will be entering the transfer portal. This announcement comes a little after former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell accepted an offer to be...
CINCINNATI, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Wisconsin hires Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as head coach

Since Wisconsin fired Paul Chryst on Oct. 2, signs have pointed toward Jim Leonhard being elevated to the full-time job. Wisconsin announced Sunday evening that it has hired Luke Fickell as its next head coach. Fickell has been the head coach at Cincinnati for the past six seasons, accumulating a 57-18 record during that span.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Urban Meyer Continues To Get Mentioned For 1 Job

If Urban Meyer has interest in returning to college football, a possible landing spot has emerged. Luke Fickell is officially leaving Cincinnati for Wisconsin. The move surprised the college football world, as many thought Fickell would be waiting on a top five or 10 job. But he clearly feels great about what Wisconsin can be.
CINCINNATI, OH
