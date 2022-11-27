How to watch Gonzaga vs. Xavier in the PK85: Live stream online; TV channel

After being upset by No. 24 Purdue in the PK85 semifinals Friday night, No. 6 Gonzaga will now face unranked Xavier in the third-place game Sunday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

Gonzaga (4-2) gained the early advantage against Purdue (6-0), but struggled to build any real momentum or get the offense going, which eventually allowed the Boilermakers to find their groove to lead by as many as 15 points on their way to a dominant 84-66 win.

Drew Timme led the way for Gonzaga with 22 points in the losing effort.

With the win, Purdue advances to the PK85 championship game on Sunday where they will face the No. 8 Duke Blue Devils.

The Bulldogs had hopes of competing in that game but now find themselves in the third-place game for the second consecutive time at the Phil Knight Legacy tournament.

They took home third place when they last played in this tournament in 2017 with an overtime win over Texas.

To secure another third-place victory Gonzaga will need to take down Xavier (4-2) on Sunday.

The Musketeers won the first-ever meeting between the two in 1960, but the Bulldogs have won the last four matchups in the series.

Here is how to watch Sunday's game:

How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Xaiver

Who: No. 6 Gonzaga faces Xaiver in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy tournament

When: 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. EST, Sunday, November 27

Where: Veterans Memorial Coliseum | Portland, Oregon

TV: This game will be televised on ESPN