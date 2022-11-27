ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring

Which version of the Honda CR-V's final trim level is the better buy? Time for 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring. The post 2023 Honda CR-V EX-L vs. 2022 Honda CR-V Touring appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving

The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The post The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Confirms Two More High-Performance Corvette Variants

The C8 Corvette Stingray, C8 Corvette Z06, and upcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray are only the beginning when it comes to the eighth-gen Chevy Corvette C8, with The General currently developing several other Corvette variants, per previous GM Authority coverage. Now, GM President Mark Reuss has confirmed that the automaker is cooking up two new high-performance models, namely the C8 Corvette ZR1 and C8 Corvette Zora.
The 1986 Dodge Omni GLHS Was Ahead Of Its Time

Fast hatchbacks, "hot hatches" as they are colloquially known, were incredibly popular stateside for a number of years. Cars like the Volkswagen Golf GTI, Ford Focus ST and RS, and the hatch variant of the Subaru WRX STI were just some of the cars that gained an near cult following. Nowadays, the Golf GTI and the Golf R are essentially the only hot hatches still available in the United States.
Chevy's 1,000-HP Hybrid Supercar Might Not Be Called a Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette is well into its production cycle on the C8 platform, which will soon include a long-awaited hybrid all-wheel drive version of America’s sports car. But General Motors is already working on a few successors to go above that hybrid C8, and some hints and rumors give us new intel on what to expect from the car that will likely be called Zora. According to Autoblog, that top-of-the-range C8 might be a separate car altogether that would not wear the Corvette name.
The Dodge Charger Is Dead, Long Live the Dodge Charger

The Dodge Charger is an important chapter in muscle car culture. Unfortunately, the Dodge Charger will be dead soon, and the next Charger will be an EV. The post The Dodge Charger Is Dead, Long Live the Dodge Charger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
1970 Dodge Charger: Performance, Price, And Photos

Spanning the years 1968 – 1970, the second-generation Dodge Charger carved its name in automotive history as one of the greatest American muscle cars ever created. An icon in the muscle car scene, the second-gen Charger was prominently featured in pop culture TV, and blockbuster films, such as the 1968 Charger rode hard in Bullitt, the 1969 Charger seen weekly in the Dukes of Hazzard, and the 1970 Charger driven by Vin Diesel in the Fast & Furious.
