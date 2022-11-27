Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Related
Dyondre Dominguez leads four scorers in double digits, UMass men’s basketball wins fourth straight
TAMPA, Fla. – The University of Massachusetts men’s basketball team won its fourth straight game as it picked up a 73-67 win on the road over USF behind five double figure scorers. The Minutemen (5-1) were led by 15 points from Dyondre Dominguez and a double-double for Wildens Leveque.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Central football preparing for Saturday’s state championship
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, the Springfield Central High School football team will compete for a fourth consecutive state championship. No one in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has been able to stop Springfield Central and no one’s even come close. The Golden Eagles have scored over 50 points in three straight playoff games and have outscored those opponents by 120 points.
From Tigers to Eagles: Springfield football players youth experiences lead to high school success
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Some of the seniors on this year’s Springfield Central football team played their first varsity games in 2019 on the road against Everett, Central Catholic and Catholic Memorial; all Eastern Massachusetts powerhouses.
Fall leaves behind memorable performances; winter sports season brings more hope, excitement for WHS
WESTFIELD – Seasons change. From the roar of the crowd after a highlight-reel touchdown throw from Jaxson St. Pierre to electric wide out Kash Kelly to a long Kaevon Eddington TD run to a Lauren Carnes kill at the net during a Bombers girls volleyball game to a Meghan Bowen field hockey score, the fall sports season featured thrills, excitement, personal accomplishment, sportsmanship and team unity at Westfield High.
Rookie, Springfield College’s first comfort dog, reports for snuggles
SPRINGFIELD — Rookie, the newest member of the Springfield College Department of Public Safety, spent much of his first day on the job falling asleep. The 8-week-old miniature Australian Labradoodle is the first official public safety comfort dog for Springfield College. At a Tuesday event welcoming his arrival, he was passed from arms to arms of admirers, his brown eyes blinking all the way.
Springfield’s Hot Oven Cookies to open Westfield location
Springfield-based Hot Oven Cookies will open a location in Westfield early next year, owner Sheila Coon announced Tuesday. The cookie shop will take over the storefront of Mama Cakes, a popular Westfield bakery that closed this month. “We are honored to be setting roots in the place where a great,...
Speaking at Westfield State University, civil rights attorney Ben Crump pushes for diversity, equity and inclusion
WESTFIELD — When he was a child, in fourth grade, Benjamin Lloyd Crump lived in a public housing project in Lumberton, North Carolina, and witnessed the differences between his side of town and the white side of town, which had new schools, newer books and new facilities. “From that...
MGM Springfield survives sports betting “mix-up”
MGM Springfield almost whiffed on its layup of a license request when it missed last week's application deadline, Gaming Commission officials revealed Tuesday.
This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts
The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
Bay State Brewing Co. celebrates 10th anniversary with re-release of first beer at Worcester taproom
Bay State Brewing Co., a staple of Worcester’s craft beer scene, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month by bringing back its first ever beer release. The Sieben Lager has been out of production for about six years, but will once again be available canned in the brewery’s Worcester taproom starting Dec. 1.
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 ‘Mass Cash’ winner on Sunday
A “Mass Cash” lottery ticket worth $100,000 was sold on Sunday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning ticket was sold in Hubbardston from the Hubbardston One Stop Shop. Mass Cash is a numbers game where players can choose five numbers ranging from 1-35 for their ticket....
Chicopee officials select educator and father of 2 young children to fill vacant School Committee seat
CHICOPEE – An educator and long-term city resident was selected to fill a vacant Ward 3 School Committee seat Tuesday night over a second experienced educator but recent Chicopee resident and a general manager of a landscaping business. The joint City Council and School Committee selected Jason Dout, a...
Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965
WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support
Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
Gaming Commission accepts MGM Springfield’s late sports betting application
SPRINGFIELD — The state Gaming Commission voted Tuesday to accept MGM Springfield’s application for an on-site sportsbook even though the gambling giant submitted it 48 hours after the Nov. 21 deadline. MGM had its $200,000 fee in by the deadline but — burdened with a separate application process...
This Berkshire Ski Resort Is Massachusetts’ Highest
The cold and snowy season is upon us and although we here in Massachusetts won't see the heart of winter for another month or so, skiing is on the brain. We can either embrace winter and enjoy it, or hibernate until spring's thaw. Skiing, no matter what level your at,...
MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season
MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
Info session at Westfield Tech will focus on preventing accidental overdoses
WESTFIELD — For anyone who is concerned about a loved one or who wants to learn more about a growing problem and the local resources available to help, Westfield Technical Academy at 33 Smith Ave., Westfield, is hosting a talk on “Preventing Accidental Overdose: Counterfeit Pills and What You Need to Know” on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Westfield engineer: Cowles Bridge project still on track for 2024 completion
WESTFIELD — Construction on the Cowles Bridge in Westfield is still on track to be completed in 2024, even if it looks like work is proceeding slowly. City Engineer Allison McMordie said that the concrete for both abutments of the bridge has been poured, and workers expect there to be a week before it is fully cured.
With federal money available, East-West rail commission plans first hearing on Boston-Springfield passenger service
SPRINGFIELD — The Western Massachusetts Passenger Rail Commission — created this summer to come up with a permanent body to manage, and enhance, passenger rail through the region — will host its first meeting Dec. 9 in Pittsfield. The 11 a.m. meeting is at Berkshire Innovation Center,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0