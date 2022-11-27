ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

westernmassnews.com

Springfield Central football preparing for Saturday’s state championship

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This weekend, the Springfield Central High School football team will compete for a fourth consecutive state championship. No one in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has been able to stop Springfield Central and no one’s even come close. The Golden Eagles have scored over 50 points in three straight playoff games and have outscored those opponents by 120 points.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Fall leaves behind memorable performances; winter sports season brings more hope, excitement for WHS

WESTFIELD – Seasons change. From the roar of the crowd after a highlight-reel touchdown throw from Jaxson St. Pierre to electric wide out Kash Kelly to a long Kaevon Eddington TD run to a Lauren Carnes kill at the net during a Bombers girls volleyball game to a Meghan Bowen field hockey score, the fall sports season featured thrills, excitement, personal accomplishment, sportsmanship and team unity at Westfield High.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Rookie, Springfield College’s first comfort dog, reports for snuggles

SPRINGFIELD — Rookie, the newest member of the Springfield College Department of Public Safety, spent much of his first day on the job falling asleep. The 8-week-old miniature Australian Labradoodle is the first official public safety comfort dog for Springfield College. At a Tuesday event welcoming his arrival, he was passed from arms to arms of admirers, his brown eyes blinking all the way.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WNAW 94.7

This Oscar, Emmy Winning Celebrity Spent His Thanksgiving in Western Massachusetts

The Berkshires of western Massachusetts are a truly magical place that both locals and visitors enjoy. Tucked in the far west corner of Massachusetts, Berkshire County spans the length of the state, bordering Vermont, New York, and Connecticut. The mountains offer stunning views throughout the year, cultural hubs and historic landmarks provide an abundance of shows, exhibitions, and activities, and the culinary landscape is spectacular. It's no surprise that close to three million people visit on an annual basis.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arlo Guthrie, woman who inspired ‘Alice’s Restaurant’ hold 1st Thanksgiving together since 1965

WASHINGTON, Mass. — After 57 years, they had a Thanksgiving dinner that couldn’t be beat. And this time, they did not have to take out the trash. Folk singing legend Arlo Guthrie had a sentimental reunion on Thanksgiving Day with Alice Pelkey Brock, the woman who was the inspiration behind the singer’s 1967 spoken-word anti-war song about littering, “Alice’s Restaurant” (also known as “Alice’s Restaurant Massacree”). The song also led to a 1969 movie of the same name directed by Arthur Penn that starred Guthrie, Patricia Quinn, and James Broderick and had a cameo role by Brock, now 81.
WASHINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno continues Toy for Joy support

Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is a believer in tradition. When he speaks of the city’s future, he also references its past. One of Sarno’s personal traditions is to donate to the annual Toy for Joy campaign, which each year brings toys, books and happiness to children in need in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MGM Springfield outdoor ice rink opens to the public for the 2022 winter season

MGM Springfield has officially opened up its ice rink to everyone and anyone looking to bust out a pair of skates and shred some ice in front of the casino this winter. MGM Springfield President & COO Chris Kelley and Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno unveiled the opening of the city’s only outdoor ice rink on Armory Square during the casino’s annual tree-lighting ceremony Friday — which marks the start of the MGM’s Holiday Winter Wonderland celebration.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
