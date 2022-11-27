Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Downsides of holiday shopping
(ABC 6 News) – Holiday shopping season is underway, and maybe your street or driveway is clogged with lots of delivery trucks bringing packages to your door. It turns out, those trucks are delivering carbon dioxide exhaust and harmful emissions along with your online orders. Is there a way...
DVM 360
Advice for practice owners ready to sell
Kayla Donovan shares her advice to practice owners who are ready to sell and what first step to take. Kayla Donovan, practice sales advisor with Transformation Group Business Advisory (TGBA), shared her advice for selling your practice in an interview at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC). She encouraged practice owners to make sure they have a trusted team with them before even starting the process.
New York Post
Where you can find $1.99 gas ahead of Thanksgiving holiday travel
In honor of of Thanksgiving 2022, Sheetz is dropping gas prices for a limited time. The mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will be offering Unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 per gallon from Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, according to a statement released on Nov. 20. Nick Ruffner, public relations manager...
