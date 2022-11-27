Kayla Donovan shares her advice to practice owners who are ready to sell and what first step to take. Kayla Donovan, practice sales advisor with Transformation Group Business Advisory (TGBA), shared her advice for selling your practice in an interview at the 2022 Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC). She encouraged practice owners to make sure they have a trusted team with them before even starting the process.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO