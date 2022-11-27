Earlier this week I was working on a post about giving thanks, and while it might seem unusual to some, thanks for what sports in general and the Razorbacks specifically have brought to me in terms of memories with my family. Trips to Cotton Bowls where 8 folks were piled into one big 1970s-era car or a first time plane trip; memories of eating Thanksgiving lunch in a Dallas hotel before heading to the Cowboy game; watching rivalry games at Florida State in the aftermath of a hurricane and all our clothes faded from the salt water; rolling up the Pig Trail on Saturday mornings to get “our spot” on the hill outside Razorback stadium and eating AQ Chicken afterward; getting to meet Ribby on my first ever baseball game earlier this year as a gift from my sister. Precious memories with family members no longer with me.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO