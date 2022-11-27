Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
While Others Can Have Moral Posturing, Hugh Freeze Can Coach
Media experts love all the pushback talk, but giving a second chance could equal wins
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
Arkansas quarterback plans to enter the transfer portal
An athletic quarterback plans to enter the portal.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Mike Neighbors recaps Paradise Jam and previews game with Troy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is hoping to stay undefeated this week when they take on Troy on Thursday and Oral Roberts on Sunday. The Hogs are 8-0 right now and are coming off winning the Paradise Jam with a championship game win over No. 25 Kansas State 69-53.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas set to lose junior DB to transfer portal
Arkansas will lose one of its defensive pieces this offseason. Khari Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal following Arkansas’s disappointing 6-6 season. “The U of A will always have a special place in my heart,” he said in the post. The junior...
Arkansas's Poffenbarger named SEC Freshman of the Week
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger is the SEC women's basketball Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Poffenbarger's first career weekly honor comes after the Razorbacks' finished 3-0 at the Paradise Jam over the weekend, which finished with the Reef Tournament Championship. The redshirt freshman played an integral role, averaging 12.3 points, a team-leading 6.7 rebounds, three assists, and one steal per game.
nwahomepage.com
WATCH: Eric Musselman, Ricky Council, Mahki Mitchell recap 74-61 win over Troy
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks improve to 6-1 on the season after taking down Troy 74-61 on Monday night. Ricky Council led the team with 27 points and Anthony Black was behind him with 14 points. Nick Smith Jr. played in this one, but only six minutes. He had no points and one rebound.
nwahomepage.com
MBB’s Anthony Black named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week
FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Anthony Black was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week for his efforts at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the league announced today. Black shared the honor with Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram. Black averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists against Louisville, No. 10 Creighton, and No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. He was named to the all-tournament team after posting back-to-back 26-points games to open the tournament. Abram averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against Stanford, Siena and Oklahoma at ESPN Events Invitational.
arkansasfight.com
Razorback Nation: A House Divided, part one
Earlier this week I was working on a post about giving thanks, and while it might seem unusual to some, thanks for what sports in general and the Razorbacks specifically have brought to me in terms of memories with my family. Trips to Cotton Bowls where 8 folks were piled into one big 1970s-era car or a first time plane trip; memories of eating Thanksgiving lunch in a Dallas hotel before heading to the Cowboy game; watching rivalry games at Florida State in the aftermath of a hurricane and all our clothes faded from the salt water; rolling up the Pig Trail on Saturday mornings to get “our spot” on the hill outside Razorback stadium and eating AQ Chicken afterward; getting to meet Ribby on my first ever baseball game earlier this year as a gift from my sister. Precious memories with family members no longer with me.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
It wasn’t what many expected, but the Razorbacks did finish with bowl eligibility for the 3rd season in a row. Arkansas finished the regular season 5th in the SEC West with a record of 6-6 (3-5 in conference). After starting the season 3-0, including victories against Cincinnati and South...
Razorback Fans Shower Davonte Davis with Love, Avoid Speculation
Devo has earned right to privacy, space to deal with whatever is going on
nwahomepage.com
Former Hog interviews for spot at Arkansas, more
FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Further performances of the Razorbacks football team jeopardized as a third player gets arrested within a month
Fayetteville, Arkansas – After a not-so-brilliant season so far, other issues are also jeopardizing the further performances of the Arkansas Razorbacks football team, as another player was arrested last week on accusations of theft of property. This marks the third arrest of a Razorbacks football player within a month....
nwahomepage.com
PTN Faceoff: Best part of a Thanksgiving meal?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For the last PTN Faceoff, we have Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors and assistant coach Pauline Love debate what is the best part of a Thanksgiving meal. Vote for who you think won the faceoff here: https://forms.gle/ndTdpeRi5dFTWW3h6.
kuaf.com
Little Feat, Arkansas Native Prepare for Fort Smith Performance
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
List of Best & Worst College Towns in US released; How did Arkansas schools fare?
Not just the college but the college town can make a difference for students, according to a recent survey, and a number of college towns in Arkansas are receiving high marks.
Dress Like Jimmy From ‘Yellowstone’ with New Arkansas Store
If you are a fan of the hit TV show, "Yellowstone" on Paramount Network you can't help but notice the clothes, western wear, and the boots that some of the main characters are wearing. Many of those boots are from the Texas-based bootmaker Tecovas and if you want to feel...
Car fire blocks traffic on I-540 in Fort Smith
A car fire blocks traffic at Exit 14 on Interstate 540 in Fort Smith.
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care to open three walk-in clinics in Fort Smith
Mercy-GoHealth Urgent Care centers opening soon in Fort Smith
Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
