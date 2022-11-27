ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

nwahomepage.com

Razorbacks recruiting: 2024 guard talks new Arkansas offer; another 2024 recruit plans to visit; plus 2026 in-state prospect update

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have not exactly been flush with three-point shooters of late, so perhaps a recent scholarship offer extended to a class of 2024 sharpshooter could take on added significance. Junior Elijah “Choppa” Moore (6-4 shooting guard, Carindal Hayes High School in Bronx, N.Y., Rivals...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Mike Neighbors recaps Paradise Jam and previews game with Troy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is hoping to stay undefeated this week when they take on Troy on Thursday and Oral Roberts on Sunday. The Hogs are 8-0 right now and are coming off winning the Paradise Jam with a championship game win over No. 25 Kansas State 69-53.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas set to lose junior DB to transfer portal

Arkansas will lose one of its defensive pieces this offseason. Khari Johnson announced on Twitter Tuesday that he will enter the transfer portal following Arkansas’s disappointing 6-6 season. “The U of A will always have a special place in my heart,” he said in the post. The junior...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
THV11

Arkansas's Poffenbarger named SEC Freshman of the Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger is the SEC women's basketball Freshman of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Poffenbarger's first career weekly honor comes after the Razorbacks' finished 3-0 at the Paradise Jam over the weekend, which finished with the Reef Tournament Championship. The redshirt freshman played an integral role, averaging 12.3 points, a team-leading 6.7 rebounds, three assists, and one steal per game.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

MBB’s Anthony Black named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas guard Anthony Black was named the SEC co-Freshman of the Week for his efforts at the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, the league announced today. Black shared the honor with Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram. Black averaged 22.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists against Louisville, No. 10 Creighton, and No. 17 San Diego State in the Maui Invitational. He was named to the all-tournament team after posting back-to-back 26-points games to open the tournament. Abram averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against Stanford, Siena and Oklahoma at ESPN Events Invitational.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Razorback Nation: A House Divided, part one

Earlier this week I was working on a post about giving thanks, and while it might seem unusual to some, thanks for what sports in general and the Razorbacks specifically have brought to me in terms of memories with my family. Trips to Cotton Bowls where 8 folks were piled into one big 1970s-era car or a first time plane trip; memories of eating Thanksgiving lunch in a Dallas hotel before heading to the Cowboy game; watching rivalry games at Florida State in the aftermath of a hurricane and all our clothes faded from the salt water; rolling up the Pig Trail on Saturday mornings to get “our spot” on the hill outside Razorback stadium and eating AQ Chicken afterward; getting to meet Ribby on my first ever baseball game earlier this year as a gift from my sister. Precious memories with family members no longer with me.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season

It wasn’t what many expected, but the Razorbacks did finish with bowl eligibility for the 3rd season in a row. Arkansas finished the regular season 5th in the SEC West with a record of 6-6 (3-5 in conference). After starting the season 3-0, including victories against Cincinnati and South...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Former Hog interviews for spot at Arkansas, more

FAYETTEVILLE — The search for a new strength and conditioning coach at Arkansas is underway and a former Razorback interviewed for the job on Monday. Kiero Small lettered at Arkansas in 2011 and 2013 as an outstanding blocker at fullback. He’s now the associate director of strength and conditioning for No. 2 Michigan. There, he works for Ben Herbert who was formerly at Arkansas with Bret Bielema from 2013-17.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

PTN Faceoff: Best part of a Thanksgiving meal?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – For the last PTN Faceoff, we have Arkansas women’s basketball head coach Mike Neighbors and assistant coach Pauline Love debate what is the best part of a Thanksgiving meal. Vote for who you think won the faceoff here: https://forms.gle/ndTdpeRi5dFTWW3h6.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Little Feat, Arkansas Native Prepare for Fort Smith Performance

Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas lawmakers file bills to expand healthcare for new mothers

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are already filing bills with the next legislative session more than a month away. With almost all abortions banned in Arkansas after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, one local representative is now focused on maternal health care. Representative Aaron Pilkington represents District 45...
ARKANSAS STATE

