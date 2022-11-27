ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squirrel causes power outage in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WSMV) – Nearly a third of Dickson Electric System customers experienced a power outage on Tuesday. The reason? A cute little squirrel. The electric company said the critter caused a lot of chaos at the power company. Power was able to be restored quickly. “We don’t always...
DICKSON, TN
Former Brookmeade Park resident shares perspective on camp, enforcement

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Brookmeade Park will officially close on Jan. 4. For many who live in the area, the official closure’s been a long-time coming. Jamie Villegas lived at Brookmeade this past summer until Villegas found housing through the Mental Health Coop. Villegas witnessed all of the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Country music publicist arrested for public intoxication after Uber incident at BNA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The owner of an entertainment firm in Nashville was arrested Saturday for public intoxication following an incident with his Uber driver. An arrest warrant charging Zachary Farnum with public intoxication alleges Farnum had become "aggressive and threatening" towards his rideshare driver around 11:45 p.m. Saturday. The Uber driver told police he stopped at Nashville International Airport (BNA) for safety and called 911.
NASHVILLE, TN
The World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze is in Tennessee

Get lost in Christmas lights this holiday season. There is something special about this time of year. Sure the weather is getting colder and the days are shorter, but the nights are aglow with Christmas lights. I always enjoy this time of year because there is just something magical about Christmas lights. Whether you're just seeing houses lit up on your commute from work, or you're taking a drive through the Fantasy of Lights, there is just something a little magical about this time of year. If you love Christmas lights, then you will love what's happening in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Joanie's in Murfreesboro To Be Featured On America's Best Restaurants

MURFREESBORO, TN – Local restaurant Joanie’s will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early December. Joanie’s is on the historic Rutherford County Square in Murfreesboro. America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR...
MURFREESBORO, TN

