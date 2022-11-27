Table: Axios VisualsAn on-field outburst from a frustrated defense. Quarterback Russell Wilson considered one of the "worst" trades in franchise history.Fans trashing the team and coach Nathaniel Hackett. And public pressure on the Denver team's new billionaire owners to reverse course.State of play: This is the current state of the Denver Broncos — a team in disarray after their worst loss of the season and a dismal 3-8 record that is among the worst in the NFL.The backstory: Broncos Country didn't expect to land at the bottom after trading for a $245 million quarterback — though Wilson has seemed more focused off-field than on it, as we wrote at the start of the season.In fact, this season was touted as the start of a new winning era.What's next: The Broncos travel to play the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens at 11am Sunday.

