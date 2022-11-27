ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

travelnoire.com

Hotel Employee Gives Tips On Checking For Bedbugs In Hotel Rooms

A woman named Halee or @haleewithaflair on TikTok, shared informative videos for hotel guests. The reason? To teach them how to check for those pesky, repulsive creatures we call bedbugs. It doesn’t matter whether you’re staying in a cheap motel on the side of the road, or a 7- star...
BoardingArea

Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act

When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
Mary Duncan

Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.
WanderWisdom

Man Rips New 'Royal Caribbean' Ship to Shreds and People Are Here for It

Cruising isn't for everybody. Sure, many people love the luxurious experience of being in a resort at sea. However, many also despise its drawbacks: sanitation and hygiene issues, cruising's negative environmental impact, unethical treatment of staff- and just how crowded and overwhelming they can be!. Royal Carribean's brand-new ship, the...
ZDNet

Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers

Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
BoardingArea

American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders

In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...

