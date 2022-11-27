Read full article on original website
Related
travelnoire.com
Hotel Employee Gives Tips On Checking For Bedbugs In Hotel Rooms
A woman named Halee or @haleewithaflair on TikTok, shared informative videos for hotel guests. The reason? To teach them how to check for those pesky, repulsive creatures we call bedbugs. It doesn’t matter whether you’re staying in a cheap motel on the side of the road, or a 7- star...
If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police
It might seem like a courtesy to have it in the room, but it is anything but.
Man Set Up Camera In His Hotel Room; Caught Employee In The Act
When we write about suspicion of theft in lodging situations, it’s usually in Airbnbs. With little to no oversight, some Airbnb owners have set up hidden cameras in their rental units (they’re supposed to tell the renters about them, and they’re not allowed to be in certain parts of the house, but not all owners follow the rules). It got to the point where more than one entity on the internet wrote pieces about how to find hidden cameras in your Airbnb rental.
I was one of those Airbnb hosts who made guests do chores before checking out — then I realized it was a ridiculous ask. Here's where I landed on who cleans what.
"One thing we've learned over time is that hospitality should always come first," says Melissa Forrest, who only charges a small cleaning fee now.
A Woman Called Out An Airline Passenger For 'Manspreading' On A Flight & Reaction Is Mixed
If you've travelled by plane recently then you know space is limited, even if you're in an aisle seat. So what do you do if someone is taking over your legroom?. One Reddit user shared her experience from a recent four-hour flight with a photo that shows a fellow passenger "manspreading" into her space.
I’m a flight attendant and these are the free secret perks on board planes – you only need to ask
GETTING the most out of a flight is very important for passengers, but it seems like some of you might not know what you're entitled to. There are always perks that you can make the most of, be it experiences, upgrades or things to keep your kids entertained. But we're...
I wear pigtails to my waitressing job because men tip better when I do. It grosses me out, but the money is worth it.
Server Katelyn Boss tried the viral "pigtail theory" at work and immediately made her first $100 tip. But some male customers treat her like a fetish.
Old woman drains her pool while ungrateful neighborhood children still swimming
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid my next door neighbor had a nice little above ground pool that I went to swim in all the time. We were close with those neighbors, so I had an open invitation to come and use the pool whenever I wanted, whether they were home or not. This was wonderful because I loved swimming and my mother would never agree to go through the trouble of taking care of a pool.
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
Man Rips New 'Royal Caribbean' Ship to Shreds and People Are Here for It
Cruising isn't for everybody. Sure, many people love the luxurious experience of being in a resort at sea. However, many also despise its drawbacks: sanitation and hygiene issues, cruising's negative environmental impact, unethical treatment of staff- and just how crowded and overwhelming they can be!. Royal Carribean's brand-new ship, the...
One Couple Was Charged $10 Every Time They Locked A Room, And 10 More Hidden Airbnb Fee Stories
"At the last Airbnb we went to with my husband's family, the host wanted an additional $5 per person for hot tub use and they had cameras in the back."
ZDNet
Southwest Airlines just made a twisted admission that'll infuriate customers
Do you find yourself breathing a little more deeply these days?. The evenings are getting ever darker, the pressure of work ever more intractable. You need to be somewhere different. You need to experience different people, different places, and different smells. You want, in essence, to get away. Yet cheap,...
TSA to conduct additional training after passenger is allowed on a flight with two boxcutters, agency says
The Transportation Security Administration is admitting multiple failures and is instituting alerts to security officers at airports nationwide after a man got through a checkpoint with two box cutters. The move comes as passengers are expected to flood airports ahead of Thanksgiving.
American Airlines Wants To Crack Down On Self-Upgraders
In a change to longstanding policy, American Airlines is asking flight attendants to crack down on passengers who seek to move to extra legroom seats within economy class. American Airlines Tells Flight Attendants To Stop Passengers From Moving to Extra Legroom Seats. First noted by airline insider JonNYC, American Airlines...
This Artsy Small Town In California Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Beaches & Breathtaking Forests
California's golden coastline is home to a plethora of quaint, tiny towns that are the perfect destination for escaping the daily grind of city life. Arcata, CA, also known as "Hippie Haven," is a hidden gem in Humboldt County that is home to a beautiful array of beaches and natural forests.
Woman Finds Secret Door in Airbnb and Can't Believe What's Behind It
They didn't find it until the very last day.
A private island in Canada with a home and a guest cottage is on sale for less than $1 million. Take a look.
Rainy Lake Island, a private island in Ontario, Canada, is on the market for $750,000. It features a two-bedroom home and a guesthouse with a separate bedroom, living room, and kitchen. The property has a wood-fired pizza oven, an eight-person hot tub, and sunset views on the lake.
My family of 4 spent $275 a night on a room in a moderate Disney World resort, and we had so much space
Disney's Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter is a moderate resort near the theme parks, and my husband, kids, and I loved the space and amenities.
I stayed in a tiny home Airbnb with a litter box for a toilet, and it was better than most hotels
Sarah Bence and her fiancé were surprised by how spacious the tiny home was and would definitely stay there again.
Woman rents out her 'handy' husband for $45 an hour and business is booming
The flexible schedule helps them take care of their autistic children.
Comments / 2