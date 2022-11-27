Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
The Abandoned Tunnel in South Carolina that Could Have Been the Longest Tunnel in the USADiana RusOconee County, SC
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"Diana RusGreenville, SC
This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s WhyKennardo G. JamesPickens, SC
Clemson volleyball selected to postseason tournament
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson volleyball team (13-17, 4-14 ACC) has accepted an invitation to compete in the Women’s National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC), which will commence Dec. 1-13. Clemson will face Toledo (18-12, 11-7 MAC) in the first round on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. in Lynchburg, Va. Additionally, Liberty (23-8, 14-2 Big South) and Western Carolina (18-12, 10-6 SoCon) are scheduled to play on Dec. 3 at 1 p.m. The winners of Saturday’s first round matches will square off on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m.
Powdersville honors injured Jalen Rambert during state title run
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powdersville is playing in the program’s first ever state title game. “Always great when you see the guys that you grew up with for all your life succeed.” Jalen Rambert, Powdersville senior linebacker, said. The Patriots worked their way to the top while...
Coroner identifies victim from Monday morning crash in Clemson
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office announced that one person died Monday morning following a crash in Clemson, SC. Clemson Police Chief Jorge Campos said the crash happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Tiger Boulevard and College Avenue. According to Campos, it...
Big Dave Eats: an Upstate TikTok star
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “When you enjoy what you do it really makes a world of difference and that’s the thing-- I really enjoy doing this.”. Dave McClintock, a Spartanburg native, loves trying new restaurants. He made it a habit to go out and try somewhere new at least once a week. As a result, his friends turn to him for suggestions.
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
SC Ports contributes $50,000 to new trail system in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Ports announced a $50,000 contribution to the City of Greer to help create an urban trail system in the Sunnyside community. The proposed trail system, called the Wards Creek Trail, will provide a new recreational amenity for Sunnyside residents. “SC Ports’ mission extends...
Big Surprise Gifted to Military Veteran
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A military veteran received a big surprise weighing in at more than one thousand pounds. An Upstate horse rescue kept the secret from him, giving him a special way to pay it forward by helping other veterans. Robert Blackburn is a retired staff sergeant, who...
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
Change to voting districts in Greenville
Change to voting districts in Greenville
Upstate new home market: Rise in self-tours and the new way to sell
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - People like convenience and flexibility – it’s evident in a lot of things we do, from getting a degree, to buying a home. Studies show more new homebuyers want even more flexibility. In addition to being able to tour when they want, one study finds 70% of people want to “unlock” properties alone. And it’s not a trend, some developers say it’s the new way to sell.
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr
Driver flown to hospital after crash in Starr
1 dead on Thanksgiving more than two weeks after head-on crash
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead more than two weeks after a crash. Troopers said the crash happened on Monday, Nov. 7 at around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 29. According to Highway Patrol, the driver of a Jeep SUV was...
One swab, two tests: Greenville County Schools offer free Flu and COVID testing to students and others
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools says they’ll be offering free Flu and COVID testing to students, employees, and household contacts. Starting Monday - testing will be available at three different locations. School officials say testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and Sunday from 2 - 5 p.m. Testing will be closed on Saturdays.
Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process. Gary Street. Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street,...
Operation Coat Drive
FOX Carolina is collecting donations for Operation Coat Drive!. Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 12, you can drop off new or gently used coats, hats, scarves, gloves, or other winter wear at one of more than two dozen locations across the Upstate. Child and adult sizes are welcome!. All...
Shop safe and smart this holiday season
Shop safe and smart this holiday season
Equine flow horse therapy
Equine flow horse therapy
