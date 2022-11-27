Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved oneJenifer KnightonHouston, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
The Importance Of Martin MaldonadoIBWAAHouston, TX
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Houston Sees a Lot of People Trapped in Their Own Houses After StormBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
mocomotive.com
TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105
At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
cw39.com
Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
bluebonnetnews.com
Two killed, one arrested from two separate crashes in southeast Liberty County
Two women were killed and a Spring man is facing charges from two unrelated crashes in the Raywood and Devers area in southeast Liberty County. The first of the two took place on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 7:39 p.m., about two miles east of Raywood on US 90. According to...
Click2Houston.com
Woman, dog rescued after being trapped in partially submerged vehicle trying to avoid high water
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman and her small dog were reportedly rescued after her car began to go underwater on Saturday evening, officials shared. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 5, the woman was driving near Bear Creek Park when she encountered high water. The woman attempted to...
fox26houston.com
House exploded, caught fire in La Porte due to supposed gas leak, 2 injured
LA PORTE, Texas - A house in La Porte catches fire after a supposed gas leak officials believe. Around 12 p.m. on Saturday, the La Porte Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire in the 9926 block of Rocky Hollow Road. Reports say there was an explosion...
mocomotive.com
WOODLANDS FIRE TURNS INTO DOUBLE DOUBLE PET RESCUE
Just before 11 am Woodlands and Timber Lakes Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire on East White Willow Circle in The Woodlands. The caller stated there was a fire visible at the back door of the neighbor’s home. Montgomery Cou…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woodlands-fire-turns-into-double-double-pet-rescue/
Missing man found shot to death on railroad tracks in northeast Houston, deputies say
Cops believe the man, who was reported missing, was breaking into cars before being shot and left to die on railroad tracks on Tuesday afternoon.
fox26houston.com
Two people hurt in house explosion in La Porte
A home in La Porte exploded and caught fire due to a supposed gas leak. Officials say two people were injured and taken to get treated.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
Authorities reported a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way on Friday night in Spring. According to the officials, the deceased victim was the driver of a vehicle involved in the accident.
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complex
November 27, 2022 - A shooting was reported at the Park at Humble apartment complex located at 9690 FM 1960 around 1:30 p.m. According to police, four men were sitting in a vehicle at the apartment complex. Six suspects ran up to the vehicle and started shooting inside the car.
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
Man who was cleaning gun found dead in apartment bedroom in apparent accidental shooting, HPD says
A witness told police the man was cleaning his gun when she heard the gun go off. As of right now, the shooting is believed to have been accidental but detectives are awaiting autopsy results.
Police find two gunshot victims after responding to a major accident in southwest Houston
November 28, 2022 - According to Lt. J.P. Horelica of the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a report of a major accident in the 9600 block of the Southwest Freeway in Houston.
kingwood.com
Humble PD Requests Assistance with Identifying Theft Suspect
Please help the Humble Police DEpartment identify this theft suspect that was alleged to have concealed merchandise at Macy’s, then exited the store, and ran when confronted by the loss prevention person. If you know his name please contact Detective J. Blanchard at jblanchard@humblepolice.com and reference case# 22-005347. Thank you.
mocomotive.com
MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES RECOVER OVER FIVE POUNDS OF COCAINE
On November 23, 2022, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stopped a vehicle on I-69 at SH 242 for a traffic offense. During the investigation, they discovered over 5.3 pounds of cocaine with a street value of close to $100,000. Deputies…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputies-recover-over-five-pounds-of-cocaine/
Click2Houston.com
Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order
HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice, city officials announced Monday night. The notice was issued Sunday night after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to Houston Public Works.
fox26houston.com
Houston remains under water boil order
Hopefully, this is the last night that involves everyone boiling their water to bathe. If that isn't the case, Dr. Danish Ali shares some helpful tips.
Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball
The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
2 Cleveland ISD students hospitalized after being hit by truck on campus crosswalk
One minute, the 14-and 16-year-old students were walking along a crosswalk on campus, and the next, they were rushed to a Houston-area hospital by helicopter.
fox26houston.com
Missing man Delano Burkes' body found in Port of Houston, family confirms
HOUSTON - The case of a missing Houston man last seen in the Heights in mid-November has taken a tragic turn. BACKGROUND: Search continues for Delano Burkes seen on video running away from Heights area bar. According to family members, a body found in the water Friday at the Port...
Comments / 0