Porter, TX

mocomotive.com

TWO DRIVERS CRITICAL AFTER CRASH ON SH 105

At about 4:30 pm North Montgomery County Fire was dispatched to a reported major accident on SH 105 East just east of FM 1485. Units arrived on the scene to find two critical patients, both of which were entrapped. Firefighters were able to…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/two-drivers-critical-after-crash-on-sh-105/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Fire destroys house in Jacinto City, family evacuates

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A family is displaced after their home was destroyed by a fire overnight in Jacinto City. Fire crews said the family at the home on the 1400 block of Jennifer Lane was inside the home when around midnight Monday night, they heard an explosion. They looked...
JACINTO CITY, TX
mocomotive.com

WOODLANDS FIRE TURNS INTO DOUBLE DOUBLE PET RESCUE

Just before 11 am Woodlands and Timber Lakes Fire Departments were dispatched to a house fire on East White Willow Circle in The Woodlands. The caller stated there was a fire visible at the back door of the neighbor’s home. Montgomery Cou…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/woodlands-fire-turns-into-double-double-pet-rescue/
THE WOODLANDS, TX
kingwood.com

Humble PD Requests Assistance with Identifying Theft Suspect

Please help the Humble Police DEpartment identify this theft suspect that was alleged to have concealed merchandise at Macy’s, then exited the store, and ran when confronted by the loss prevention person. If you know his name please contact Detective J. Blanchard at jblanchard@humblepolice.com and reference case# 22-005347. Thank you.
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY PRECINCT 4 DEPUTIES RECOVER OVER FIVE POUNDS OF COCAINE

On November 23, 2022, Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables stopped a vehicle on I-69 at SH 242 for a traffic offense. During the investigation, they discovered over 5.3 pounds of cocaine with a street value of close to $100,000. Deputies…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-precinct-4-deputies-recover-over-five-pounds-of-cocaine/
Click2Houston.com

Boil water notice issued for the entire City of Houston after water pressure dropped due to power outage; City of Bellaire has since rescinded order

HOUSTON – The entire city of Houston remains under a boil water notice, city officials announced Monday night. The notice was issued Sunday night after the pressure from the city’s main water system dropped below the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s required minimum of 20 PSI during a power outage at the East Water Purification Plant on Nov. 27 at 10:30 a.m., according to Houston Public Works.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Increased traffic drives proposed Grand Parkway widening in Tomball

The Texas Department of Transportation is planning to widen the Grand Parkway in the Tomball area from four to six lanes. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Following a nearly 50% increase in traffic on the Grand Parkway since the Greater Houston area’s outermost loop extended across North Houston in 2016, the Texas Department of Transportation will begin the widening process for several segments, including the F-2 segment spanning the Tomball area from Hwy. 249 to I-45. TxDOT Public Information Officer Danny Perez toldCommunity Impact in an email the agency will hold a public meeting in April for two projects that will widen the tollway from four to six lanes from Hwy. 249 to Holzwarth Road and cost a combined $108 million.
TOMBALL, TX

