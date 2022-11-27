Read full article on original website
Midlands principal named 2023 SC Elementary Principal of the year
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Association of School Administrators has named a Richland County School District 2 administrator as the 2023 Principal of the Year. “We are excited to announce that Dr. Kendra Hill has been named the SCASA Elementary Principal of the Year,” said Beth Phibbs, Executive Director of the South Carolina Association of School Administrators.
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
Yow pulled out his phone and scrolled through messages he’d exchanged with Jessica Condon, the mother of Autumn Angle, the four-year-old nonverbal girl with autism attacked nearly 100 times on a Chesterfield County school bus in 2018.
SCDOT employees to pick up roadside litter today
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Hundreds of employees from the SC Department of Transportation (SCDOT) will be picking up roadside litter across the state today, Nov. 29. Officials are asking drivers to use caution on the roads while employees from headquarters and county offices are out cleaning up.
Fort Jackson announces temporary gate 2 closure
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson announced Gate 2 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 29-30. The closure is to conduct active vehicle barrier maintenance, say officials. To access Fort Jackson during this time, individuals can enter through Gate 4 on Boyden Arbor Road. The...
2 arrested for trailer theft in Lexington Co.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged two men in connection to a grand larceny investigation. After receiving a tip, deputies responded to a theft of a trailer on Bush River Road. Deputies said Jason Wilson, 41, of Lexington was charged with grand larceny and...
Fort Jackson prescribed burn today, smoke shifted towards Polo Rd.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Fort Jackson says the smoke from today’s prescribed burn is moving in the direction of the Polo Road area. Officials say the smoke should disappear after two to three hours. The burn was set to take place near the Weston Lake area off near Leesburg...
Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety introduces program to prevent car theft
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is introducing a new program today to help keep your vehicles safe from being stolen. The Hide Lock Take program encourages you to hide your things, lock your vehicle, and take your keys when you leave your vehicle unattended for a period of time.
SCHP: Wreck on I-26 East near Exit 91 in Lexington causing traffic issues
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol is still working an overnight wreck on I-26 East that’s causing traffic congestion this morning. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier near Exit 91/Columbia Avenue after 5 a.m. and closed all lanes for a while. According to SCDOT,...
Lexington Toys for Tots event happening through Dec. 8
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Town of Lexington’s annual Marine Toys for Tots Foundation collection begins today!. According to Chief Terrance Green with the Lexington Police Department, donation events are planned now through December 8 at the Lexington Police Department, Learning Express, the. Icehouse Amphitheater Pavilion, Target at Lexington...
Multi-million dollar Columbia road construction project given greenlight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) – A multi-million dollar road construction project said to boost safety for walkers and bike-riders near the USC campus in Columbia has been given the go-ahead after a more than five year hiatus due to funding issues. Construction plans for the stretch of road on South...
Blythewood Middle School's Crystal Munson is News19’s Teacher of the Week
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — Math, for some, is hard to understand. Fractions, formulas, and functions can be confusing, but 7th grade math teacher Crystal Munson knows how to make learning fun. "We've done dances before where I bring in music that they enjoy,” said Munson. “We do things where they're...
23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident
One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
Lexington Police searching for alleged Publix shoplifters
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police Department needs help identifying two individuals who allegedly shoplifted at a Publix on Oct. 25. Authorities say they left the store without paying for over $600 in merchandise. The two men left in a small silver sedan. Individuals are urged to contact Detection...
SCHP: Wreck on I-26 East near Exit 91 in Lexington has been cleared
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Highway Patrol says an overnight wreck on I-26 East that caused congestion for hours this morning has been cleared. According to troopers, a tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier near Exit 91/Columbia Avenue after 5 a.m. According to SCDOT, no injuries have been reported. Troopers...
Woman stabbed multiple times in Kershaw County, say deputies
LUGOFF, S.C. — A woman was stabbed multiple times in Lugoff and another has been arrested, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The incident took place on Medfield Drive in West Haven, where deputies say one woman was allegedly stabbed multiple times by another woman. Deputies say the...
Irmo Council discussing storage units
According to town council, if Irmo residents wanted, nearly everyone would have room to store their stuff. due to the amount of storage facilities in the area.
Coroner identifies victim in deadly Lexington County motorcycle crash
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The victim in a deadly motorcycle crash in Lexington County was identified Tuesday. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was the victim in the Nov. 26 crash. Turner was driving on Emmanuel Church Rd at around 8:00 p.m....
Snowball Festival weekend kicks off Christmas in Lexington
Christmas season officially kicks off in the Town of Lexington Thursday with its multi-day holiday events including the annual Snowball Festival Carnival at the Icehouse Amphitheater and annual Christmas Parade Sunday afternoon. Your browser does not support the audio element. Here’s the lineup and what you need to know if...
Red Cross opens shelter for 60 seniors after apartment fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Red Cross says its opening a shelter for at least 60 seniors after an apartment fire in Columbia Sunday night. Investigators say it happened at the Christopher Towers apartments on Devine Street with the fire damaging more than 60 units. The Red Cross shelter is...
Orangeburg deputies investigating teen’s suspicious death
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the suspicious death of a teen on Tuesday. Officials say they are trying to gather more information before determining if it was foul play or not. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says law enforcement and EMS were called to an Estate Court residence around 7:39 a.m. where an 18 year-old male was reportedly unconscious.
