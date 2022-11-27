ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens film study: Why Greg Roman’s offense needs to be ‘faster’ before the snap

If anything has summed up the Ravens’ slow-going, late-snapping, barely-beating-the-play-clock offense this season, it might not be the delay-of-game penalty they took in the first quarter Sunday. It might be what came immediately afterward. After watching a flag turn second-and-goal at the Jaguars’ 10-yard line into second-and-goal at Jacksonville’s 15, the Ravens broke their huddle with ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Augusta Free Press

Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers looking to get back in the win column on MNF

Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis for a Monday Night primetime matchup, looking for its eighth-consecutive win against the Colts. The Steelers (3-7) will try to get back in the win column after blowing a halftime lead last week against Cincinnati, in a 37-30 loss that the team feels like it let slip away with poor execution in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do. After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson blasts fan on Twitter after Ravens stumble

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Lamar Jackson didn't seem to handle losing to Jacksonville very well. He certainly didn't want anyone blaming him for Baltimore's 28-27 setback to the Jaguars that ended with Justin Tucker missing a 67-yard field goal. Jackson blasted a fan on Twitter for suggesting the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Lamar Jackson hits back at Ravens critic in vulgar tweet after stunning loss

Lamar Jackson fired back at a Ravens critic Sunday following the team’s stunning loss to the Jaguars in a vulgar tweet that has since been deleted. A short time after the Ravens suffered their fourth loss of the season, Jackson — who went 16-for-32 for 254 yards and one touchdown in the 28-27 loss — responded to a fan who critiqued his performance and pursuit of a lucrative contract extension. “When someone is asking for over 250 mil guaranteed like @Lj_era8… games like this should not come to @jtuck9 [Ravens kicker Justin Tucker]. Let Lamar walk and spend that money on a...
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Marvin Jones’ shin-dragging touchdown catch will go down as one of the more memorable plays in Jacksonville Jaguars history. Zay Jones’ 2-point conversion could be up there, too. Trevor Lawrence connected with the Joneses on back-to-back plays in the waning seconds for the most...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

