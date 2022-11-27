ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Newman Catholic boys basketball surges past Wausau West with big second half

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
WAUSAU – Mason Prey poured in 40 points to help lead the Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 69-56 victory over Wausau West in the championship game of the Wausau West Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday night at West High School.

Prey was 12-for-18 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and made 10 of 12 free throw attempts for the Cardinals, who are now 2-0 this season.

Isaac Seidel added 10 points in the win for Newman Catholic, which trailed by four at halftime before outscoring the Warriors 33-16 in the second half.

Cole Nelson had 26 points and Brett Butalla chipped in 13 for Wausau West (1-1).

West hosts Eau Claire North for a nonconference game at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Newman Catholic will open its Marawood Conference South Division schedule at Edgar on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.

Cardinals 69, Warriors 56

Newman Catholic 36 33 – 69

Wausau West 40 16 – 56

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (69):

Mason Prey 12 10-12 40, Thomas Bates 0 0-0 0, Jackson Pfender 2 2-2 7, Conner Krach 1 4-8 6, Isaac Seidel 3 4-4 10, Eli Gustafson 3 0-1 6. FG: 21. FT: 20-27. 3-pointers: 7 (Prey 6, Pfender 1). Record: 2-0.

WAUSAU WEST (56): Beckett Teske 5, Jackson Albee 0, Griffin Lange 10, Brett Butalla 13, Jaden Drews 2, Marcus MacDonald 0, Cole Nelson 26. Record: 1-1.

Wausau, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

