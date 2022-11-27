ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup

Canada‘s dream of FIFA World Cup glory has come to a close.  After Canadian Alphonso Davies scored the fastest goal (so far) in this World Cup, the odds quickly turned in Croatia‘s favor and stayed that way until the final whistle.  Once the 2018 World Cup runners-up netted their first goal after 35 minutes of nervy play, Read more... The post Another team eliminated from FIFA World Cup appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Spun

Look: 2 Fans Going Viral At U.S. World Cup Game Today

On Tuesday afternoon, the United States took the field for a battle agains Iran at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. It's win or go home time for the United States, which drew with both Wales and England earlier in group stage. The United States must defeat Iran if it wants to move on to the Round of 16.
CBS Sports

Brazil vs. Switzerland score, FIFA World Cup 2022: Casemiro volley secures round of 16 berth for Selecao

It was hard work for Brazil once more but they got the job done. A thumping late volley from Casemiro was enough to secure a berth in the round of 16 for Brazil, who labored to a 1-0 win over Switzerland to make it two wins from two at the World Cup. After the thrills and spills of the days earlier games this was a rather more underwhelming contest with the Swiss more than prepared to sit deep and challenge a Neymar-less opponent to break them down.
FanSided

World Cup 2022: Knockout round qualifying permutations

The World Cup group stage comes to an end on Friday with a majority of teams still in contention to advance to the round of 16. Here’s a look at the various permutations. The group stage at the World Cup in Qatar is nearing its conclusion. Only 16 of the 32 finalists will advance to the round of 16, which kicks off the knockout stage next weekend.
NBC Sports

Top goalscorers at the 2022 World Cup: Updated rankings for the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot

The 2022 FIFA World Cup features 32 nations competing in soccer’s biggest event in Qatar, the first World Cup ever held in the Middle East. This year marks the final edition of the tournament with a 32-nation field – that number is set to increase to 48 for the 2026 World Cup, which will have venues across the United States, Mexico and Canada.
CBS Sports

World Cup scores, live updates: USA vs. Iran, Wales vs. England scores; FIFA World Cup schedule, standings

Day 10 of the 2022 World Cup is here. The first day of the third round of matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup sees Group A and Group B playing their final matchday of the group stage. For the first time since the competition started, we will have all the group matches at the same time in two different time slots. At 10 a.m. ET Netherlands won against Qatar and qualified as first in the group A, while Senegal after beating Ecuador finished second in the group stage and will face the winner of Group B. Later today, the USMNT will play their win-or-go-home showdown against Iran at 2 p.m., while Gareth Southgate's England will face Wales.
NBC Miami

‘Golden Era' for Britain and China's Relationship Is Over, UK PM Rishi Sunak Says

Beijing's move toward even greater authoritarianism posed a systemic challenge to Britain's values and interests, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned. "Let's be clear, the so-called golden era is over," Sunak said Monday at the Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. His comments come shortly after public demonstrations were held across China...
AFP

UK royals in new race row as William and Kate head to US

A senior member of the royal household resigned Wednesday for repeatedly asking a black British charity campaigner where she was "really" from, plunging Buckingham Palace into a fresh racism row. The UK media, though, has repeatedly accused them of exaggerating their unhappy plight as members of the royal family but the couple may point to the latest allegations as vindication.
