ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say

By Marcella Baietto
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ohROp_0jPJvkKL00

Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold" 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.

The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night.

A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were set up for a 38-year-old man, who police say was in a wheelchair, panhandling in the street when he was struck by a stolen Cadillac. His name has not yet been released.

"He was a very smart person, college degree, very good writer, good person, had a heart of gold," Michael Iezzi, of Delaware County, said.

"A friend called me and told me that he got hit by a car, which was my worst fear," he added.

Police say they were following the Cadillac, when the driver took off, crashing into a Mazda. The Cadillac then spun out, hitting Iezzi and Emily Stiltner's friend, who they say was homeless.

"They drive like crazy here," Iezzi said.

"He didn't deserve anything," Stiltner said. "He didn't even deserve to be in this type of situation or living this type of lifestyle."

The Cadillac also hit a second car, injuring a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old.

The four people inside the Cadillac fled the scene and were pursued by police. Police say they were able to apprehend and arrest one of them, a 19-year-old man.

"They should pay for what they've done," Iezzi said.

"He meant a lot to me, and I'm lost without him."

His friends say they'll continue to hold on to their memories of him while they hope police can find those responsible. They are still looking for the others who left the scene.

If anyone has information, you're asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Friends plead for justice for man in wheelchair killed in Port Richmond crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department identified the man in a wheelchair killed in a crash in Port Richmond involving a stolen vehicle as 38-year-old Bill Repka. It happened over the weekend at Castor and Aramingo Avenues as police were chasing suspects in a stolen Cadillac. Repka's friends say while he was experiencing homelessness, he was known to many as a kind person who enjoyed speaking with people."Turn yourself in, turn yourself in," Christina Hagerty said.Friends are making an urgent plea for justice as a memorial now sits at Castor and Aramingo Avenues in honor of Repka, who police say...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Body found along banks of Darby Creek identified: police

NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) -- A body found along the banks of Darby Creek earlier this month has been identified as a missing Philadelphia man. The Norwood Police Department said Jimmy Reynolds Jr. was found dead on Nov. 9 near Crescent Road. Police ruled Reynolds' death as a homicide. According to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release surveillance video of Philadelphia Parking Authority officer shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are hoping you can identify the alleged gunman wanted in the shooting of a Philadelphia Parking Authority enforcement officer in Frankford. Warning -- the surveillance video above is disturbing.The video shows him walking up to the officer at Frankford Avenue near Orthodox Street last Friday.Police say the man then opened fire and critically wounded the officer.If you have any information about the incident, you're urged to contact police. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

TRAFFIC SERVICES UNIT INVESTIGATES MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) The New Castle County Division of Police Traffic Services Unit is currently investigating a motor vehicle crash that occurred near the intersection of Walther Road and Pulaski Highway. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at approximately 12:39 PM officers responded to the area in reference to a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles. Two adult drivers and one teenage passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
NEWARK, DE
fox29.com

Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman found decapitated inside Northeast Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Police say they have a suspect in custody. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Police still have a large area blocked off and the crime scene unit is on the scene going in and out of the home.Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The yellow house, it's the worst house on the block....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot outside Erie Dollar Plus in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot early Wednesday in North Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on the 3700 block of North Broad Street outside of the Erie Dollar Plus store. The victim was shot in the neck and was unresponsive, according to police. Officers say the shooter then ran from the scene. There's no word yet on the motive for the shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot, killed in Northeast Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Sunday night in Northeast Philadelphia. Officers were called out to Fairfield Street and Hartel Avenue in the Lexington Park neighborhood at around 8 p.m.The victim was found shot in the head. Police identified him as 37-year-old Espolito Sanchez.No arrests were made.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Woman decapitated by partner inside Northeast Philly home: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 41-year-old woman was found decapitated inside a home in Northeast Philadelphia by her partner on Tuesday afternoon, police say. The woman was found dead around 12:45 p.m. at a home located on the 300 block of Magee Avenue. Ahmad Shareef has been charged with murder, possession of an instrument of crime and abuse of a corpse in connection with the domestic homicide, Philadelphia's District Attorney's Office said Tuesday night. He's in custody and ineligible for bail. Sources say the crime scene looks like something out of a horror movie. Neighbors are disturbed learning the details about the alleged incident. "The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
105K+
Followers
24K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy