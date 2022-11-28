Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold," friends say

Man killed in Port Richmond crash involving stolen vehicle had a "heart of gold" 02:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a crash involving a stolen car that led to the death of a man in a wheelchair. Investigators at the 24th and 25th Police Districts are working on identifying three people who ran from that stolen car.

The victim's friends have taken it upon themselves to find a way to honor his life. A crushed wheelchair and debris from a deadly crash were all that was left at the scene at Aramingo and Castor Avenues in Port Richmond after a deadly crash on Saturday night.

A day later on Sunday, two roadside memorials were set up for a 38-year-old man, who police say was in a wheelchair, panhandling in the street when he was struck by a stolen Cadillac. His name has not yet been released.

"He was a very smart person, college degree, very good writer, good person, had a heart of gold," Michael Iezzi, of Delaware County, said.

"A friend called me and told me that he got hit by a car, which was my worst fear," he added.

Police say they were following the Cadillac, when the driver took off, crashing into a Mazda. The Cadillac then spun out, hitting Iezzi and Emily Stiltner's friend, who they say was homeless.

"They drive like crazy here," Iezzi said.

"He didn't deserve anything," Stiltner said. "He didn't even deserve to be in this type of situation or living this type of lifestyle."

The Cadillac also hit a second car, injuring a 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old.

The four people inside the Cadillac fled the scene and were pursued by police. Police say they were able to apprehend and arrest one of them, a 19-year-old man.

"They should pay for what they've done," Iezzi said.

"He meant a lot to me, and I'm lost without him."

His friends say they'll continue to hold on to their memories of him while they hope police can find those responsible. They are still looking for the others who left the scene.

If anyone has information, you're asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.